Astronomy

Shedding light on Dark Matter through 21 cm Cosmology and Reionization constraints

By Pablo Villanueva-Domingo
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

During the last decades, our understanding of the universe has reached a remarkable level, being able to test cosmological predictions with an astonishing precision. Nonetheless, the nature, composition, mass and interactions of the Dark Matter still remain unknown, presenting one of the most intriguing conundrums in current cosmology. In this doctoral...

arxiv.org

BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

The Extraterrestrial-Contact Paradox

British physicist Stephen Wolfram believes extraterrestrial intelligent life is inevitable, but with a caveat. Although intelligent life is inevitable, we will never find it -at least not by searching in the Milky Way. Wolfram points out that in order to compress more and more information into our communication signals – be they mobile phone conversations or computers – we remove all redundancy or pattern. If anything in a signal repeats, then it can be deleted. But this process of removing any pattern from a signal makes the signal look more and more random – in fact, pretty much like the random radio “noise” that rains down on Earth coming from stars and interstellar gas clouds.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observational constraints and dynamical analysis of Kaniadakis horizon-entropy cosmology

A. Hernández-Almada, Genly Leon, Juan Magaña, Miguel A. García-Aspeitia, V. Motta, Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Kuralay Yesmakhanova, Alfredo D. Millano. We study the scenario of Kanadiakis horizon entropy cosmology which arises from the application of the gravity-thermodynamics conjecture using the Kaniadakis modified entropy. The resulting modified Friedmann equations contain extra terms that constitute an effective dark energy sector. We use data from Cosmic chronometers, Supernova Type Ia, HII galaxies, Strong lensing systems, and Baryon acoustic oscillations observations and we apply a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo analysis to construct the likelihood contours for the model parameters. We find that the Kaniadakis parameter is constrained around 0, namely, around the value where the standard Bekenstein-Hawking is recovered. Concerning the normalized Hubble parameter, we find $h=0.708^{+0.012}_{-0.011}$, a result that is independently verified by applying the $\mathbf{\mathbb{H}}0(z)$ diagnostic and, thus, we conclude that the scenario at hand can alleviate the $H_0$ tension problem. Regarding the transition redshift, the reconstruction of the cosmographic parameters gives $z_T=0.715^{+0.042}_{-0.041}$. Lastly, we perform a phase-space analysis, and we show that the Universe past attractor is the matter-dominated epoch, while at late times the Universe results in the dark-energy-dominated solution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new approach to dark matter from the mass-radius diagram of the Universe

Modern cosmology successfully deals with the origin and the evolution of the Universe at large scales, but it is unable to completely answer the question about the nature of the fundamental objects that it is describing. As a matter of fact, about 95\% of the constituents of the Universe is indeed completely unknown: it cannot be described in terms of known particles. Despite intense efforts to shed light on this literal darkness by dark matter and dark energy direct and indirect searches, not much progress has been made so far. In this work, we take a different perspective by reviewing and elaborating an old idea of studying the mass-radius distribution of structures in the Universe in relationship with the fundamental forces acting on them. As we will describe in detail, the distribution of the observed structures in the Universe is not completely random, but it reflects the intimate features of the involved particles and the nature of the fundamental interactions at play. The observed structures cluster in restricted regions of the mass-radius diagram linked to known particles, with the remarkable exception of very large structures that seem to be linked to an unknown particle in the sub-eV mass range. We conjecture that this new particle is a self-interacting dark matter candidate.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining Primordial Black Hole Dark Matter with CHIME Fast Radio Bursts

Strong lensing of Fast Radio Bursts (FBRs) has been proposed as a relatively clean probe of primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter. Recently, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) published a first catalog of 536 FRBs, 62 of which are from repeating sources. In light of this new data, we re-examine the prospects to constrain the abundance of PBHs via FRBs. Extending previous forecasts, we calculate a PBH dark matter bound using the intrinsic burst width and a calibrated flux-ratio threshold per FRB. In addition, we take into account the uncertainty in the relation between the FRB dispersion measure and source redshift. We outline an algorithm to detect lensed FRBs and a method to simulate its performance on real data and set a flux-ratio threshold for each event, which we use to infer realistic forecasts. We then attempt to extract a preliminary bound using the publicly available CHIME data. Unfortunately, both instrumental noise and the provided ~1 ms time-resolution of the public data hinder this effort. We identify two candidate events where a double burst could be explained via strong lensing by a 10 solar-mass PBH, which will require follow-up study at higher time resolution to either confirm or discard. We show that with a few times the size of the first catalog -- sampled at the full instrumental time-resolution so that candidates can be efficiently scrutinized -- CHIME will be able to find strong evidence for or robustly rule out PBHs with mass above 10 solar masses as the dark matter. Finally, we demonstrate that stacking repeating FRBs can improve the constraints, especially for lower masses.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Large-scale dark matter simulations

We review the field of collisionless numerical simulations for the large-scale structure of the Universe. We start by providing the main set of equations solved by these simulations and their connection with General Relativity. We then recap the relevant numerical approaches: discretization of the phase-space distribution (focusing on N-body but including alternatives, e.g., Lagrangian submanifold and Schrödinger-Poisson) and the respective techniques for their time evolution and force calculation (Direct summation, mesh techniques, and hierarchical tree methods). We pay attention to the creation of initial conditions and the connection with Lagrangian Perturbation Theory. We then discuss the possible alternatives in terms of the micro-physical properties of dark matter (e.g., neutralinos, warm dark matter, QCD axions, Bose-Einstein condensates, and primordial black holes), and extensions to account for multiple fluids (baryons and neutrinos), primordial non-Gaussianity and modified gravity. We continue by discussing challenges involved in achieving highly accurate predictions. A key aspect of cosmological simulations is the connection to cosmological observables, we discuss various techniques in this regard: structure finding, galaxy formation and baryonic modelling, the creation of emulators and light-cones, and the role of machine learning. We finalise with a recount of state-of-the-art large-scale simulations and conclude with an outlook for the next decade.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unifying baryogenesis with dark matter production

We here propose a mechanism that predicts, at early times, both baryon asymmetry and dark matter origin and that recovers the spontaneous baryogenesis during the reheating. Working with $U(1)$-invariant quark $Q$ and lepton $L$ effective fields, with an interacting term that couples the evolution of Universe's environment field $\psi$, we require a spontaneous symmetry breaking and get a pseudo Nambu-Goldstone boson $\theta$. The pseudo Nambu-Goldstone boson speeds the Universe up during inflation, playing the role of inflaton, enabling baryogenesis to occur. Thus, in a quasi-static approximation over $\psi$, we impressively find both baryon and dark matter quasi-particle production rates, unifying \emph{de facto} the two scenarios. Moreover, we outline particle mixing and demonstrate dark matter takes over baryons. Presupposing that $\theta$ field energy density dominates as baryogenesis stops and employing recent limits on reheating temperature, we get numerical bounds over dark matter constituent, showing that the most likely dark matter boson would be consistent with MeV-scale mass candidates. Finally, we briefly underline our predictions are suitable to explain the the low-energy electron recoil event excess between $1$ and $7$~keV found by the \texttt{XENON1T} collaboration.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Power-law holographic dark energy and cosmology

We formulate power-law holographic dark energy, which is a modified holographic dark energy model based on the extended entropy relation arising from the consideration of state mixing between the ground and the excited ones in the calculation of the entanglement entropy. We construct two cases of the scenario, imposing the usual future event horizon choice, as well as the Hubble one. Thus, the former model is a one-parameter extension of standard holographic dark energy, recovering it in the limit where power-law extended entropy recovers Bekenstein-Hawking one, while the latter belongs to the class of running vacuum models, a feature that may reveal the connection between holography and the renormalization group running. For both models we extract the differential equation that determines the evolution of the dark-energy density parameter and we provide the expression for the corresponding equation-of-state parameter. We find that the scenario can describe the sequence of epochs in the Universe evolution, namely the domination of matter followed by the domination of dark energy. Moreover, the dark-energy equation of state presents a rich behavior, lying in the quintessence regime or passing into the phantom one too, depending on the values of the two model parameters, a behavior that is richer than the one of standard holographic dark energy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

One-point statistics matter in extended cosmologies

The late universe contains a wealth of information about fundamental physics and gravity, wrapped up in non-Gaussian fields. To make use of as much information as possible it is necessary to go beyond two-point statistics. Rather than going to higher order N-point correlation functions, we demonstrate that the probability distribution function (PDF) of spheres in the matter field (a one-point function) already contains a significant amount of this non-Gaussian information. The matter PDF dissects different density environments which are lumped together in two-point statistics, making it particularly useful for probing modifications of gravity or expansion history. Our approach in Cataneo et. al. 2021 extends the success of Large Deviation Theory for predicting the matter PDF in $\Lambda$CDM in these ''extended'' cosmologies. A Fisher forecast demonstrates the information content in the matter PDF via constraints for a Euclid-like survey volume combining the 3D matter PDF with the 3D matter power spectrum. Adding the matter PDF halves the uncertainties on parameters in an evolving dark energy model, relative to the power spectrum alone. Additionally, the matter PDF contains enough non-linear information to substantially increase the detection significance of departures from General Relativity, with improvements up to six times the power spectrum alone. This analysis demonstrates that the matter PDF is a promising non-Gaussian statistic for extracting cosmological information, particularly for beyond $\Lambda$CDM models.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

The Weirdness of Dark-Matter Free Galaxies

Welcome to our very strange Universe. And, yes, that is a galaxy. The discovery of yet another dark-matter free, ultra-diffuse galaxy, raises a number of unanswered questions for astronomers: how are they formed? What do they tell us about standard cosmological models? How common are they, and what other unique properties do they have? It will take the discovery of more dark-matter-less galaxies to resolve the ultimate question of what dark matter really is.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Ghostly Boson Clouds Could Solve the Mystery of Dark Matter

The hunt for gravitational waves, ripples in space and time caused by major cosmic cataclysms, could help solve one of the Universe’s other burning mysteries — boson clouds and whether they are a leading contender for dark matter. Researchers are using powerful instruments, like the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Galaxy Discovered With No Trace of Dark Matter

An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905, despite taking detailed measurements over a course of forty hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. They will present their findings in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. When...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Maximizing Direct Detection with HYPER Dark Matter

We estimate the maximum direct detection cross section for sub-GeV dark matter scattering off nucleons. For dark matter masses in the range of $10 \text{ keV }- 100 \text{ MeV}$, cross sections greater than $10^{-36}$- $10^{-30} \,\text{cm}^2$ seem implausible. We introduce a dark matter candidate which realizes this maximum cross section: HighlY interactive ParticlE Relics (HYPERs). After HYPERs freeze-in, a dark sector phase transition decreases the mass of the mediator which connects HYPERs to the visible sector. This increases the HYPER's direct detection cross section, but in such a way as to leave the HYPER's abundance unaffected and avoid conflict with measurements of Big Bang Nucleosynthesis and the Cosmic Microwave Background. HYPERs present a benchmark for direct detection experiments in a parameter space with few known dark matter models.
PHYSICS

