Shedding light on Dark Matter through 21 cm Cosmology and Reionization constraints

A. Hernández-Almada, Genly Leon, Juan Magaña, Miguel A. García-Aspeitia, V. Motta, Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Kuralay Yesmakhanova, Alfredo D. Millano. We study the scenario of Kanadiakis horizon entropy cosmology which arises from the application of the gravity-thermodynamics conjecture using the Kaniadakis modified entropy. The resulting modified Friedmann equations contain extra terms that constitute an effective dark energy sector. We use data from Cosmic chronometers, Supernova Type Ia, HII galaxies, Strong lensing systems, and Baryon acoustic oscillations observations and we apply a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo analysis to construct the likelihood contours for the model parameters. We find that the Kaniadakis parameter is constrained around 0, namely, around the value where the standard Bekenstein-Hawking is recovered. Concerning the normalized Hubble parameter, we find $h=0.708^{+0.012}_{-0.011}$, a result that is independently verified by applying the $\mathbf{\mathbb{H}}0(z)$ diagnostic and, thus, we conclude that the scenario at hand can alleviate the $H_0$ tension problem. Regarding the transition redshift, the reconstruction of the cosmographic parameters gives $z_T=0.715^{+0.042}_{-0.041}$. Lastly, we perform a phase-space analysis, and we show that the Universe past attractor is the matter-dominated epoch, while at late times the Universe results in the dark-energy-dominated solution.
