Astronomy

Observational constraints on soft dark energy and soft dark matter: challenging $Λ$CDM

By Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Weiqiang Yang, Supriya Pan, Fotios K. Anagnostopoulos, Spyros Basilakos
 4 days ago

Soft cosmology is an extension of standard cosmology allowing for a scale-dependent equation-of-state (EoS) parameter in the dark sectors, which is one of the properties of soft materials in condensed-matter physics, that may arise either intrinsically or effectively. We use data from Supernovae Type...

Maximizing Direct Detection with HYPER Dark Matter

We estimate the maximum direct detection cross section for sub-GeV dark matter scattering off nucleons. For dark matter masses in the range of $10 \text{ keV }- 100 \text{ MeV}$, cross sections greater than $10^{-36}$- $10^{-30} \,\text{cm}^2$ seem implausible. We introduce a dark matter candidate which realizes this maximum cross section: HighlY interactive ParticlE Relics (HYPERs). After HYPERs freeze-in, a dark sector phase transition decreases the mass of the mediator which connects HYPERs to the visible sector. This increases the HYPER's direct detection cross section, but in such a way as to leave the HYPER's abundance unaffected and avoid conflict with measurements of Big Bang Nucleosynthesis and the Cosmic Microwave Background. HYPERs present a benchmark for direct detection experiments in a parameter space with few known dark matter models.
PHYSICS
Dark matter and flavor anomalies in the light of vector-like fermions and scalar leptoquark

We make a comprehensive study of vector-like fermionic dark matter and flavor anomalies in a simple extension of standard model. The model is added with doublet vector-like fermions of quark and lepton types, and also a $S_1(\bar{\textbf{3}},\textbf{1},1/3)$ scalar leptoquark. An additional lepton type singlet fermion is included, whose admixture with vector-like lepton doublet plays the role of dark matter and is examined in relic density and direct detection perspective. Electroweak precision observables are computed to put constraint on model parameter space. We constrain the new couplings from the branching ratios and angular observables associated with $b \to sll (\nu_l \bar \nu_l)$, $b \to s \gamma$ decays and also from the recent measurement on muon anomalous magnetic moment. We then estimate the branching ratios of the rare lepton flavor vioalting $B_{(s)}$ decay modes such as $B_{(s)} \to l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$, $B_{(s)} \to (K^{(*)}, \phi) l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$.
PHYSICS
Power-law holographic dark energy and cosmology

We formulate power-law holographic dark energy, which is a modified holographic dark energy model based on the extended entropy relation arising from the consideration of state mixing between the ground and the excited ones in the calculation of the entanglement entropy. We construct two cases of the scenario, imposing the usual future event horizon choice, as well as the Hubble one. Thus, the former model is a one-parameter extension of standard holographic dark energy, recovering it in the limit where power-law extended entropy recovers Bekenstein-Hawking one, while the latter belongs to the class of running vacuum models, a feature that may reveal the connection between holography and the renormalization group running. For both models we extract the differential equation that determines the evolution of the dark-energy density parameter and we provide the expression for the corresponding equation-of-state parameter. We find that the scenario can describe the sequence of epochs in the Universe evolution, namely the domination of matter followed by the domination of dark energy. Moreover, the dark-energy equation of state presents a rich behavior, lying in the quintessence regime or passing into the phantom one too, depending on the values of the two model parameters, a behavior that is richer than the one of standard holographic dark energy.
PHYSICS
Unifying baryogenesis with dark matter production

We here propose a mechanism that predicts, at early times, both baryon asymmetry and dark matter origin and that recovers the spontaneous baryogenesis during the reheating. Working with $U(1)$-invariant quark $Q$ and lepton $L$ effective fields, with an interacting term that couples the evolution of Universe's environment field $\psi$, we require a spontaneous symmetry breaking and get a pseudo Nambu-Goldstone boson $\theta$. The pseudo Nambu-Goldstone boson speeds the Universe up during inflation, playing the role of inflaton, enabling baryogenesis to occur. Thus, in a quasi-static approximation over $\psi$, we impressively find both baryon and dark matter quasi-particle production rates, unifying \emph{de facto} the two scenarios. Moreover, we outline particle mixing and demonstrate dark matter takes over baryons. Presupposing that $\theta$ field energy density dominates as baryogenesis stops and employing recent limits on reheating temperature, we get numerical bounds over dark matter constituent, showing that the most likely dark matter boson would be consistent with MeV-scale mass candidates. Finally, we briefly underline our predictions are suitable to explain the the low-energy electron recoil event excess between $1$ and $7$~keV found by the \texttt{XENON1T} collaboration.
ASTRONOMY
Gravitational Focusing of Wave Dark Matter

A massive astrophysical object deforms a local distribution of dark matter, resulting in a local overdensity of dark matter. This phenomenon is often referred to as gravitational focusing. In the solar system, the gravitational focusing due to the Sun induces modulations of dark matter signals on terrestrial experiments. We consider the gravitational focusing of a light bosonic dark matter with a mass of less than about 10 eV. The wave nature of such dark matter candidates leads to unique signatures both in the local overdensity and in the spectrum, both of which can be experimentally relevant. We provide a formalism that captures both the gravitational focusing and the stochasticity of wave dark matter, paying particular attention to the similarity and difference to particle dark matter. Distinctive patterns in the density contrast and spectrum are observed when the de Broglie wavelength of dark matter becomes comparable or less than the size of the system and/or when the velocity dispersion of dark matter is sufficiently small. While gravitational focusing effects generally remain at a few percent level for a relaxed halo dark matter component, they could be much larger for dark matter substructures. With a few well-motivated dark matter substructures, we investigate how each substructure responds to the gravitational potential of the Sun. The limit at which wave dark matter behaves similar to particle dark matter is also discussed.
ASTRONOMY
Ghostly Boson Clouds Could Solve the Mystery of Dark Matter

The hunt for gravitational waves, ripples in space and time caused by major cosmic cataclysms, could help solve one of the Universe’s other burning mysteries — boson clouds and whether they are a leading contender for dark matter. Researchers are using powerful instruments, like the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomers are Stunned to Find a Galaxy That Completely Lacks Dark Matter

Dark matter is the mysterious structure that’s a lot more prevalent in the Universe than the usual matter that we all know. If the latter accounts for just about 4% of the total mass of our Cosmos, the former is a lot more widespread: about 27%. The rest of the Universe consists of dark energy, the mysterious “engine” behind the expansion of our Cosmos itself.
ASTRONOMY
Large-scale dark matter simulations

We review the field of collisionless numerical simulations for the large-scale structure of the Universe. We start by providing the main set of equations solved by these simulations and their connection with General Relativity. We then recap the relevant numerical approaches: discretization of the phase-space distribution (focusing on N-body but including alternatives, e.g., Lagrangian submanifold and Schrödinger-Poisson) and the respective techniques for their time evolution and force calculation (Direct summation, mesh techniques, and hierarchical tree methods). We pay attention to the creation of initial conditions and the connection with Lagrangian Perturbation Theory. We then discuss the possible alternatives in terms of the micro-physical properties of dark matter (e.g., neutralinos, warm dark matter, QCD axions, Bose-Einstein condensates, and primordial black holes), and extensions to account for multiple fluids (baryons and neutrinos), primordial non-Gaussianity and modified gravity. We continue by discussing challenges involved in achieving highly accurate predictions. A key aspect of cosmological simulations is the connection to cosmological observables, we discuss various techniques in this regard: structure finding, galaxy formation and baryonic modelling, the creation of emulators and light-cones, and the role of machine learning. We finalise with a recount of state-of-the-art large-scale simulations and conclude with an outlook for the next decade.
ASTRONOMY
A Model-Independent Radio Telescope Dark Matter Search

A novel search technique for ultralight dark matter has been developed and carried out over a narrow range in L-band, utilizing the recent Breakthrough Listen public data release of three years of observation with the Green Bank Telescope. The search concept depends only on the assumption of decay or annihilation of virialized dark matter to a quasi-monochromatic radio line, and additionally that the frequency and intensity of the line be consistent with most general properties expected of the phase space of our Milky Way halo. Specifically, the search selects for a line which exhibits a Doppler shift with position according to the solar motion through a static galactic halo, and similarly varies in intensity with position with respect to the galactic center. Over the frequency range $1.73-1.83$ GHz, radiative annihilation of dark matter is excluded above $\langle{\sigma}v\rangle$ = $1.2 \times 10^{-47} \text{ cm}^3 \text{ s}^{-1}$, and for decay above ${\lambda}$ = $4.1 \times 10^{-35} \text{ s}^{-1}$. The analysis of the full L-, S-, C- and X-band dataset by this method ($25,000$ spectra, $1.1-11.6$ GHz) is currently underway.
ASTRONOMY
Dark matter is definitely missing in mysterious galaxy, study says

A mysterious galaxy is definitely missing its dark matter, the authors of a new paper say.The scientists behind the research say that when they first reported the findings, they were told to conduct more research, and that better examination would show that there was dark matter around the galaxy they were studying after all.But that further research has only shown in more detail that the dark matter is in fact not there, suggesting that galaxies can exist without dark matter and that there may be something wrong with the theoretical framework that would suggest otherwise.“This is, of course, what we...
ASTRONOMY
A new approach to dark matter from the mass-radius diagram of the Universe

Modern cosmology successfully deals with the origin and the evolution of the Universe at large scales, but it is unable to completely answer the question about the nature of the fundamental objects that it is describing. As a matter of fact, about 95\% of the constituents of the Universe is indeed completely unknown: it cannot be described in terms of known particles. Despite intense efforts to shed light on this literal darkness by dark matter and dark energy direct and indirect searches, not much progress has been made so far. In this work, we take a different perspective by reviewing and elaborating an old idea of studying the mass-radius distribution of structures in the Universe in relationship with the fundamental forces acting on them. As we will describe in detail, the distribution of the observed structures in the Universe is not completely random, but it reflects the intimate features of the involved particles and the nature of the fundamental interactions at play. The observed structures cluster in restricted regions of the mass-radius diagram linked to known particles, with the remarkable exception of very large structures that seem to be linked to an unknown particle in the sub-eV mass range. We conjecture that this new particle is a self-interacting dark matter candidate.
ASTRONOMY
Primordial black hole dark matter in the presence of p-wave WIMP annihilation

We study the allowed primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter abundance in the mixed dark matter scenarios consisting of PBHs and self-annihilating weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a velocity dependent annihilation cross section. We first briefly illustrate how the WIMP dark matter halo profile changes for the velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation scenarios, compared with the familiar s-wave annihilation scenarios, and then discuss the PBH mass dependent upper bound on the allowed PBH dark matter abundance. The WIMPs can accrete onto a PBH to form an ultracompact minihalo with a spiky density profile. Such a spike is moderated in the central region of a halo because the WIMPs are annihilated away and this moderation is less effective for a smaller annihilation cross section. The WIMP core density becomes larger while the core radius becomes smaller for a velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation cross section than those for the s-wave annihilation scenarios. The annihilation cross section is dependent on the velocity which varies across the halo, and, in addition to the change of the WIMP density profile, another interesting feature is the PBH mass dependent bound on PBH dark matter abundance. This is in stark contrast to the s-wave annihilation scenarios where the PBH abundance bound is independent of the PBH mass. The allowed PBH dark matter fraction (with respect to the total dark matter abundance) is of order $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-7})(M_{\odot}/M_{PBH})^{(-6+2\gamma_{sp})/(3\gamma_{sp}+3)}$ for the thermal relic p-wave dark matter with the mass $100$ GeV where $\gamma_{sp}$ is the slope index of the spike profile, to be compared with $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ for the corresponding thermal relic s-wave dark matter scenarios.
ASTRONOMY
A Search for Wavelike Dark Matter with Dielectrically-loaded Multimode Cavities

Dark matter makes up 85% of the matter in the universe and 27% of its energy density, but we don't know what comprises dark matter. There are several compelling candidates for dark matter that have wavelike properties, including axions and dark photons. Wavelike dark matter can be detected using ultra-sensitive microwave cavities. The ADMX experiment uses a cylindrical cavity operating at the fundamental mode to search for axions in the few micro-eV mass range. However, the ADMX search technique becomes increasingly challenging with increasing axion mass. This is because higher masses require smaller-diameter cavities, and a smaller cavity volume reduces the signal strength. Thus, there is interest in developing more sophisticated resonators to overcome this problem. The ADMX-Orpheus experiment uses a dielectric-loaded Fabry-Perot cavity to search for axions and dark photons with masses approaching 100 micro-eV. Orpheus maintains a large volume by operating at a higher-order mode, and the dielectrics shape the electric field so that the mode couples more strongly to the axion and dark photon. This thesis describes the development and commissioning of ADMX-Orpheus to search for dark photons with masses between 65.5 micro-eV and 69.3 micro-eV.
ASTRONOMY
Evidence emerges for dark-matter free galaxies

An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905, despite taking detailed measurements over a course of fourty hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. They will present their findings in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. When...
ASTRONOMY
Dark Matter Detectors as a Novel Probe for Light New Physics

We explore the prospect of constraining light mediators at the next generation direct detection dark matter detectors through coherent elastic neutrino-nucleus scattering (CE$\nu$NS) and elastic neutrino-electron scattering (E$\nu$ES) measurements. Taking into account various details like the quenching factor corrections and atomic binding effects, we obtain the model independent projected sensitivities for all possible Lorentz invariant interactions, namely scalar ($S$), pseudoscalar ($P$), vector ($V$), axial vector ($A$) and tensor ($T$). For the case of vector interactions, we also focus on two concrete examples: the well-known $U(1)_{B-L}$ and $U(1)_{L_\mu - L_\tau}$ gauge symmetries. For all interaction channels $X=\{S,P,V,A,T\}$, our results imply that the upcoming dark matter detectors have the potential to place competitive constraints, improved by about one order of magnitude compared to existing ones from dedicated CE$\nu$NS experiments, XENON1T, beam dump experiments and collider probes.
ASTRONOMY
Probing the properties of superheavy dark matter annihilating or decaying into neutrinos with ultra-high energy neutrino experiments

Claire Guépin, Roberto Aloisio, Luis A. Anchordoqui, Austin Cummings, John F. Krizmanic, Angela V. Olinto, Mary Hall Reno, Tonia M. Venters. The evidence for dark matter particles, $\chi$, is compelling based on Galactic to cosmological scale observations. Thus far, the promising weakly interacting massive particle scenario have eluded detection, motivating alternative models of dark matter. We consider scenarios involving superheavy dark matter (SHDM) that potentially can decay or annihilate to neutrinos and antineutrinos. In the mass range $m_\chi=10^7-10^{15}\,{\rm GeV}$, we evaluate the sensitivities of future observatories POEMMA and GRAND for indirect dark matter detection via the measurement of neutrino-induced extensive air showers (EAS), compute the Auger and ANITA limits using their last up-to-date sensitivities, and compare them with IceCube limits. We also show that the uncertainties related to the dark matter distribution in the Galactic halo have a large impact on the neutrino flux. We show that a ground-based radio detector such as GRAND can achieve high sensitivities due to its large effective area and high duty cycle. Space-based Cherenkov detectors such as POEMMA that measure the EAS optical Cherenkov signal have the advantage of full-sky coverage and rapid slewing, enabling an optimized SHDM observation strategy focusing on the Galactic Center. We show that increasing the field of view of the Cherenkov detectors can significantly enhance the sensitivity. Moreover, POEMMA's fluorescence observation mode that measures EAS above $20\,$EeV will achieve state-of-the-art sensitivity to SHDM properties at the highest mass scales.
ASTRONOMY
Constraining Primordial Black Hole Dark Matter with CHIME Fast Radio Bursts

Strong lensing of Fast Radio Bursts (FBRs) has been proposed as a relatively clean probe of primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter. Recently, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) published a first catalog of 536 FRBs, 62 of which are from repeating sources. In light of this new data, we re-examine the prospects to constrain the abundance of PBHs via FRBs. Extending previous forecasts, we calculate a PBH dark matter bound using the intrinsic burst width and a calibrated flux-ratio threshold per FRB. In addition, we take into account the uncertainty in the relation between the FRB dispersion measure and source redshift. We outline an algorithm to detect lensed FRBs and a method to simulate its performance on real data and set a flux-ratio threshold for each event, which we use to infer realistic forecasts. We then attempt to extract a preliminary bound using the publicly available CHIME data. Unfortunately, both instrumental noise and the provided ~1 ms time-resolution of the public data hinder this effort. We identify two candidate events where a double burst could be explained via strong lensing by a 10 solar-mass PBH, which will require follow-up study at higher time resolution to either confirm or discard. We show that with a few times the size of the first catalog -- sampled at the full instrumental time-resolution so that candidates can be efficiently scrutinized -- CHIME will be able to find strong evidence for or robustly rule out PBHs with mass above 10 solar masses as the dark matter. Finally, we demonstrate that stacking repeating FRBs can improve the constraints, especially for lower masses.
ASTRONOMY
Dark Unification: a UV-complete Theory of Asymmetric Dark Matter

Motivated by the observed ratio of dark matter to baryon mass densities, $\rho_D/\rho_B \simeq 5$, we propose a theory of dark-color unification. In this theory, the dark to visible baryon masses are fixed by the ratio of dark to visible confinement scales, which are determined to be nearby in mass through the unification of the dark and visible gauge theories at a high scale. Together with a mechanism for darko-baryo-genesis, which arises naturally from the grand unification sector, the mass densities of the two sectors must be nearby, explaining the observed mass density of dark matter. We focus on the simplest possible example of such a theory, where Standard Model color $SU(3)_C$ is unified with dark color $SU(2)_D$ into $SU(5)$ at an intermediate scale of around $10^8-10^9$ GeV. The dark baryon consists of two dark quarks in an isotriplet configuration. There are a range of important cosmological, astrophysical and collider signatures to explore, including dark matter self-interactions, early matter domination from the dark hadrons, gravitational wave signatures from the hidden sector phase transition, contributions to flavor observables, as well as Hidden Valley-like signatures at colliders.
ASTRONOMY
Galaxy Discovered With No Trace of Dark Matter

An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905, despite taking detailed measurements over a course of forty hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. They will present their findings in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. When...
ASTRONOMY

