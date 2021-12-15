ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Relativistic Magnetized Astrophysical Plasma Outflows in Black-Hole Microquasars

By Theodora Papavasileiou, Odysseas Kosmas, Ioannis Sinatkas
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Recently, microquasar jets have aroused the interest of many researchers focusing on the astrophysical plasma outflows and various jet ejections. In this work, we concentrate on the investigation of electromagnetic radiation and particle emissions from the jets of stellar black hole binary systems characterized by the hadronic content in their jets....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object That Survived a Close Encounter With a Black Hole Is Unmasked

A mysterious cloud that somehow survived a close encounter with a supermassive black hole has now been unmasked. According to a new study of the object, called G2, it's actually three baby stars, shrouded in a thick cloud of the gas and dust from which they were born. This interpretation offers a very tidy solution to the questions that remained unanswered after G2 skimmed past Sgr A* – the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way – back in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation and particles into space in a long plume or jet of energy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scouting Active Supermassive Black Holes With NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

Researchers will examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early universe. When astronomers discovered point-like objects in all-sky radio surveys in the 1950s, they weren’t sure how...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
LiveScience

Black hole jet ejected by supermassive black hole is shaped like a helix

An extraordinary galactic jet ejected from a supermassive black hole boasts a corkscrew-like helical structure, new ground-based telescope views reveal. The black hole lies at the center of an elliptical galaxy called Messier 87 (M87), which is located roughly 55 million light-years from Earth. The black hole — the first, and only, black hole ever photographed — is about 6.5 billion times more massive than the sun and shoots out a stream of material, also known as a galactic jet.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Unveil Object That Survived the Approach to a Black Hole

Anybody who has heard about black holes knows by now that these objects don’t like to be approached. Getting too close would literally be suicidal. There’s no strong scientific evidence that a black hole would behave like the one from the Interstellar movie and only send you back in time if it captures you.
ASTRONOMY
reed.edu

Black Holes and Stellar Observations

Reed College astrophysicists devise new way to calculate the mass of black holes in distant galaxies. Deep in the heart of the Milky Way, at the convergence of its spiral arms, lurks a dark colossus: a black hole with a mass of more than 4 million suns. This pattern—a massive...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microquasar#Milky Way Galaxy#Stellar Black Hole#Fermi#Muons#Cyg#Lmc#Vlt Uves#Symmetry Journal#Mdpi
arxiv.org

Spinning black holes magnetically connected to a Keplerian disk -- Magnetosphere, reconnection sheet, particle acceleration and coronal heating

Context: Accreting black holes (BHs) may be surrounded by a highly magnetized plasma threaded by a poloidal magnetic field. Non-thermal flares and high energy components could originate from a hot, collisionless and nearly force-free corona. The jets we often observe from these systems are believed to be rotation-powered and magnetically-driven.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Methods for relativistic self-gravitating fluids: From binary neutron stars to black hole-disks and magnetized rotating neutron stars

The cataclysmic observations of event GW170817, first as gravitational waves along the inspiral motion of two neutron stars, then as a short $\gamma$-ray burst, and later as a kilonova, launched the era of multimessenger astronomy, and played a pivotal role in furthering our understanding on a number of longstanding questions. Numerical modelling of such multimessenger sources is an important tool to understand the physics of compact objects and, more generally, the physics of matter under extreme conditions. In this review we present a unified view of various techniques used to obtain equilibrium and quasiequilibrium solutions for three astrophysically relevant relativistic, self-gravitating fluid systems: Binary neutron stars, black hole-disks, and magnetized rotating neutron stars. These solutions are necessary not only for modeling such compact objects, but equally important, for providing self-consistent initial data in numerical relativity simulations. Instead of presenting the full details of the formulations and numerical algorithms, we focus on painting the broadbrush picture of the methods developed to address these problems, and facilitate future work in the area.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Primordial black hole dark matter in the presence of p-wave WIMP annihilation

We study the allowed primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter abundance in the mixed dark matter scenarios consisting of PBHs and self-annihilating weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a velocity dependent annihilation cross section. We first briefly illustrate how the WIMP dark matter halo profile changes for the velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation scenarios, compared with the familiar s-wave annihilation scenarios, and then discuss the PBH mass dependent upper bound on the allowed PBH dark matter abundance. The WIMPs can accrete onto a PBH to form an ultracompact minihalo with a spiky density profile. Such a spike is moderated in the central region of a halo because the WIMPs are annihilated away and this moderation is less effective for a smaller annihilation cross section. The WIMP core density becomes larger while the core radius becomes smaller for a velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation cross section than those for the s-wave annihilation scenarios. The annihilation cross section is dependent on the velocity which varies across the halo, and, in addition to the change of the WIMP density profile, another interesting feature is the PBH mass dependent bound on PBH dark matter abundance. This is in stark contrast to the s-wave annihilation scenarios where the PBH abundance bound is independent of the PBH mass. The allowed PBH dark matter fraction (with respect to the total dark matter abundance) is of order $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-7})(M_{\odot}/M_{PBH})^{(-6+2\gamma_{sp})/(3\gamma_{sp}+3)}$ for the thermal relic p-wave dark matter with the mass $100$ GeV where $\gamma_{sp}$ is the slope index of the spike profile, to be compared with $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ for the corresponding thermal relic s-wave dark matter scenarios.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Relativistic hydrodynamical simulations of the effects of the stellar wind and the orbit on high-mass microquasar jets

High-mass microquasar jets, produced in an accreting compact object in orbit around a massive star, must cross a region filled with stellar wind. The combined effects of the wind and orbital motion can strongly affect the jet properties on binary scales and beyond. The study of such effects can shed light on how high-mass microquasar jets propagate and terminate in the interstellar medium. We study for the first time, using relativistic hydrodynamical simulations, the combined impact of the stellar wind and orbital motion on the properties of high-mass microquasar jets on binary scales and beyond. We have performed 3-dimensional relativistic hydrodynamic simulations, using the PLUTO code, of a microquasar scenario in which a strong weakly relativistic wind from a star interacts with a relativistic jet under the effect of the binary orbital motion. The parameters of the orbit are chosen such that the results can provide insight on the jet-wind interaction in compact systems like for instance Cyg~X-1 or Cyg~X-3. The wind and jet momentum rates are set to values that may be realistic for these sources and lead to moderate jet bending, which together with the close orbit and jet instabilities could trigger significant jet precession and disruption. For high-mass microquasars with orbit size $a\sim 0.1$~AU, and (relativistic) jet power $L_j\sim 10^{37}(\dot M_w/10^{-6}\,{\rm M}_\odot\,{\rm yr}^{-1})$~erg~s$^{-1}$, where $\dot M_w$ is the stellar wind mass rate, the combined effects of the stellar wind and orbital motion can induce relativistic jet disruption on scales $\sim 1$~AU.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Research reveals how plasma swirling around black holes can produce heat and light

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have uncovered a process in the swirling masses of plasma surrounding black holes and neutron stars that can cause previously unexplained emissions of light and heat. The process, known as magnetic reconnection, also jettisons huge plumes of plasma billions of miles in length. These findings can increase basic understanding of fundamental astrophysical processes throughout the universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

New constraint on the Hawking evaporation of primordial black holes in the radiation-dominated era

In this paper, we revisit the evaporation and accretion of PBHs during cosmic history and compare them to see if both of these processes are constantly active for PBHs or not. Our calculations indicate that during the radiation-dominated era, PBHs absorb ambient radiation due to accretion, and their apparent horizon grows rapidly. This growth causes the Hawking radiation process to practically fail and all the particles that escape as radiation from PBHs to fall back into them. Nevertheless, our emphasis is that the accretion efficiency factor also plays a very important role here and its exact determination is essential. We have shown that the lower mass limit for PBHs that have not yet evaporated should approximately be $10^{14}g$ rather than $10^{15}g$. Finally, we study the effects of Hawking radiation quiescence in cosmology and reject models based on the evaporation of PBHs in the radiation-dominated era.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Charged particle motions near non-Schwarzschild black holes with external magnetic fields in modified theories of gravity

A small deformation controlled by four free parameters to the Schwarzschild metric could be referred to a nonspinning black hole solution in alternative theories of gravity. Because such a non-Schwarzschild metric can be changed into a Kerr-like black hole metric via a complex coordinate transformation, the recently proposed time-transformed explicit symplectic integrators for the Kerr type spacetimes are suitable for a Hamiltonian system describing the motion of charged particles around the non-Schwarzschild black hole surrounded with an external magnetic field. The obtained explicit symplectic methods are based on a time-transformed Hamiltonian split into seven parts, whose analytical solutions are explicit functions of new coordinate time. Numerical tests show that such explicit symplectic integrators for intermediate time-steps perform good long-term performance in stabilizing Hamiltonian errors regardless of regular or chaotic orbits. One of the explicit symplectic integrators with the techniques of Poincaré sections and fast Lyapunov indicators is applied to investigate the effects of the parameters including the four free deformation parameters on the orbital dynamical behavior. From the global phase-space structure, chaotic properties are typically strengthened under some circumstances as any one of the energy and the magnitudes of magnetic parameter and negative deformation parameters increases. However, they are weakened when each of the angular momentum and positive deformation parameters increases.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining Primordial Black Hole Dark Matter with CHIME Fast Radio Bursts

Strong lensing of Fast Radio Bursts (FBRs) has been proposed as a relatively clean probe of primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter. Recently, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) published a first catalog of 536 FRBs, 62 of which are from repeating sources. In light of this new data, we re-examine the prospects to constrain the abundance of PBHs via FRBs. Extending previous forecasts, we calculate a PBH dark matter bound using the intrinsic burst width and a calibrated flux-ratio threshold per FRB. In addition, we take into account the uncertainty in the relation between the FRB dispersion measure and source redshift. We outline an algorithm to detect lensed FRBs and a method to simulate its performance on real data and set a flux-ratio threshold for each event, which we use to infer realistic forecasts. We then attempt to extract a preliminary bound using the publicly available CHIME data. Unfortunately, both instrumental noise and the provided ~1 ms time-resolution of the public data hinder this effort. We identify two candidate events where a double burst could be explained via strong lensing by a 10 solar-mass PBH, which will require follow-up study at higher time resolution to either confirm or discard. We show that with a few times the size of the first catalog -- sampled at the full instrumental time-resolution so that candidates can be efficiently scrutinized -- CHIME will be able to find strong evidence for or robustly rule out PBHs with mass above 10 solar masses as the dark matter. Finally, we demonstrate that stacking repeating FRBs can improve the constraints, especially for lower masses.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

$Ab~initio$ thermodynamics of one-component plasma for astrophysics of white dwarfs and neutron stars

Using path-integral Monte Carlo (PIMC) simulations, we have calculated energy of a crystal composed of atomic nuclei and uniform incompressible electron background in the temperature and density range, covering fully ionized layers of compact stellar objects, white dwarfs and neutron stars, including the high-density regime, where ion quantization is important. We have approximated the results by convenient analytic formulae, which allowed us to integrate and differentiate the energy with respect to temperature and density to obtain various thermodynamic functions such as Helmholtz free energy, specific heat, pressure, entropy etc. In particular, we have demonstrated, that the total crystal specific heat can exceed the well-known harmonic lattice contribution by a factor of 1.5 due to anharmonic effects. By combining our results with the PIMC thermodynamics of a quantum Coulomb liquid, updated in the present work, we were able to determine density dependences of such melting parameters as the Coulomb coupling strength at melting, latent heat, and a specific heat jump. Our results are necessary for realistic modelling of thermal evolution of compact degenerate stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black Holes in Klein Space

The analytic continuation of the general signature $(1,3)$ Lorentzian Kerr-Taub-NUT black holes to signature $(2,2)$ Kleinian black holes is studied. Their global structure is characterized by a toric Penrose diagram resembling their Lorentzian counterparts. Kleinian black holes are found to be self-dual when their mass and NUT charge are equal for any value of the Kerr rotation parameter $a$. Remarkably, it is shown that the rotation $a$ can be eliminated by a large diffeomorphism; this result also holds in Euclidean signature. The continuation from Lorentzian to Kleinian signature is naturally induced by the analytic continuation of the S-matrix. Indeed, we show that the geometry of linearized black holes, including Kerr-Taub-NUT, is captured by $(2,2)$ three-point scattering amplitudes of a graviton and a massive spinning particle. This stands in sharp contrast to their Lorentzian counterparts for which the latter vanishes kinematically, and enables a direct link to the S-matrix.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamics to infer the astrophysics of binary black hole mergers

We introduce the Merger Entropy Index ($\mathcal{I}_\mathrm{BBH}$), a new parameter to measure the efficiency of entropy transfer for any generic binary black hole merger in General Relativity. We find that $\mathcal{I}_\mathrm{BBH}$ is bounded between an asymptotic maximum and minimum. For the observed population of mergers detected by LIGO and Virgo, we find that $\mathcal{I}_\mathrm{BBH}$ is $\lesssim30\%$ of its theoretical maximum. By imposing the thermodynamical consistency between the pre- and post-merger states through $\mathcal{I}_\mathrm{BBH}$, we showcase BRAHMA -- a novel framework to infer the properties and astrophysical implications of gravitational-wave detections. For GW190521 -- the heaviest confirmed binary black hole merger observed so far -- our framework rules out high mass-ratio, negative effective inspiral spin, and electromagnetic counterpart claims. Furthermore, our analysis provides an independent confirmation that GW190521 belongs to a separate population.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black holes with spindles at the horizon

We construct AdS$_4 \times \Sigma$ and AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solutions in F(4) gauged supergravity in six dimensions, where $\Sigma$ is a two dimensional manifold of non-constant curvature with conical singularities at its two poles, called a spindle, and $\Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ is a constant curvature Riemann surface of genus $\mathfrak{g}$. We find that while the first solution is realized as "topologically a topological twist", the later class of solutions corresponds to an "anti twist". We compute the holographic free energy of the AdS$_4 \times \Sigma$ solution and find that it matches the entropy computed by extremizing an entropy functional that is constructed by gluing gravitational blocks. For the AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solution, we find that the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy is reproduced by extremizing an appropriately defined entropy functional, which leads us to conjecture that this solution is dual to a three dimensional SCFT on a spindle. A class of the AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solutions that we find corresponds to the four dimensional gauged $T^3$ model obtained as a particular subtruncation of the six dimensional theory.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy