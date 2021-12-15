Relativistic Magnetized Astrophysical Plasma Outflows in Black-Hole Microquasars

Using path-integral Monte Carlo (PIMC) simulations, we have calculated energy of a crystal composed of atomic nuclei and uniform incompressible electron background in the temperature and density range, covering fully ionized layers of compact stellar objects, white dwarfs and neutron stars, including the high-density regime, where ion quantization is important. We have approximated the results by convenient analytic formulae, which allowed us to integrate and differentiate the energy with respect to temperature and density to obtain various thermodynamic functions such as Helmholtz free energy, specific heat, pressure, entropy etc. In particular, we have demonstrated, that the total crystal specific heat can exceed the well-known harmonic lattice contribution by a factor of 1.5 due to anharmonic effects. By combining our results with the PIMC thermodynamics of a quantum Coulomb liquid, updated in the present work, we were able to determine density dependences of such melting parameters as the Coulomb coupling strength at melting, latent heat, and a specific heat jump. Our results are necessary for realistic modelling of thermal evolution of compact degenerate stars.
Comments / 0