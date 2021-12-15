ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALMA-IMF II -- investigating the origin of stellar masses: Continuum Images and Data Processing

By A. Ginsburg, T. Csengeri, R. Galv'an-Madrid, N. Cunningham, R. H. 'Alvarez-Guti'errez, T. Baug, M. Bonfand, S. Bontemps, G. Busquet, D. J. D'iaz-Gonz'alez, M. Fern'andez-L'opez, A. Guzm'an, F. Herpin, H. Liu, A. L'opez-Sepulcre, F. Louvet, L. Maud, F. Motte, F. Nakamura, T. Nony, F. A. Olguin, Y. Pouteau, P. Sanhueza, A. M. Stutz, A. P. M. Towner, M. Armante, C. Battersby, L. Bronfman, J. Braine, N. Brouillet, E. Chapillon, J. Di Francesco, A. Gusdorf, N. Izumi, I. Joncour, X. Lu, A. Men'shchikov, K. M. Menten, E. Moraux, J. Molet, L. Mundy, Q. Nguyen Luong, S. D. Reyes-Reyes, J. Robitaille, E. Rosolowsky, N. A. Sandoval-Garrido, B. Svoboda, K. Tatematsu, D. L. Walker, A. Whitworth, B. Wu, F. Wyrowski
 4 days ago

arxiv.org

ATOMIUM: ALMA tracing the origins of molecules in dust forming oxygen rich M-type stars Motivation, sample, calibration, and initial results

C. A. Gottlieb, L. Decin, A. M. S. Richards, F. De Ceuster, W. Homan, S. H. J. Wallstrom, T. Danilovich, T. J. Millar, M. Montares, K. T. Wong, I. McDonald, A. Baudry, J. Bolte, E. Cannon, E. De Beck, A. de Koter, I. El Mellah, S. Etoka, D. Gobrecht, M. Gray, F. Herpin, M. Jeste, P. Kervella, T. Khouri, E. Lagadec, K. M. Menten, H. S. P. Muller, B. Pimpanuwat, J. M. C. Plane, R. Sahai, M. Van de Sande, L. B. F. M. Waters, J. Yates, A. Zijlstra.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The mass and size of Herbig disks as seen by ALMA

L. Stapper (1), M. R. Hogerheijde (1 and 2), E. F. van Dishoeck (1 and 3), R. Mentel (1 and 4) ((1) Leiden Observatory, Leiden University, (2) Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy, University of Amsterdam, (3) Max-Planck-Institut für Extraterrestrische Physik, (4) School of Physics, University College Dublin) Many population studies...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The galaxy starburst/main-sequence bimodality over five decades in stellar mass at z ~ 3-6.5

Pierluigi Rinaldi, Karina I. Caputi, Sophie van Mierlo, Matthew L. N. Ashby, Gabriel B. Caminha, Edoardo Iani. We study the relation between stellar mass (M*) and star formation rate (SFR) for star-forming galaxies over approximately five decades in stellar mass (5.5 <~ log10(M*/Msun) <~ 10.5) at z ~ 3-6.5. This unprecedented coverage has been possible thanks to the joint analysis of blank non-lensed fields (COSMOS/SMUVS) and cluster lensing fields (Hubble Frontier Fields) which allow us to reach very low stellar masses. Previous works have revealed the existence of a clear bimodality in the SFR-M* plane with a star-formation Main Sequence and a starburst cloud at z ~ 4-5. Here we show that this bimodality extends to all star-forming galaxies and is valid in the whole redshift range z ~ 3-6.5. We find that starbursts constitute at least 20% of all star-forming galaxies with M* >~ 10^9 Msun at these redshifts and reach a peak of 40% at z=4-5. More importantly, 60% to 90% of the total SFR budget at these redshifts is contained in starburst galaxies, indicating that the starburst mode of star-formation is dominant at high redshifts. Almost all the low stellar-mass starbursts with log10(M*/Msun) <~ 8.5 have ages comparable to the typical timescales of a starburst event, suggesting that these galaxies are being caught in the process of formation. Interestingly, galaxy formation models fail to predict the starburst/main-sequence bimodality and starbursts overall, suggesting that the starburst phenomenon may be driven by physical processes occurring at smaller scales than those probed by these models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Atmospheric mass loss and stellar wind effects in young and old systems II: Is TOI-942 the past of TOI-421 system?

Daria Kubyshkina, Aline A. Vidotto, Carolina Villarreal D'Angelo, Stephen Carolan, Gopal Hazra, Ilaria Carleo. The two planetary systems TOI-942 and TOI-421 share many similar characteristics, apart from their ages (50~Myr and 9~Gyr). Each of the stars hosts two sub-Neptune-like planets at similar orbits and in similar mass ranges. In this paper, we aim to investigate whether the similarity of the host stars and the configuration of the planetary systems can be taken as proof that the two systems were formed and evolved in a similar way. In paper I of this series, we performed a comparative study of these two systems using 3D modeling of atmospheric escape and its interaction with the stellar wind, for the four planets. We demonstrated that though the strong wind of the young star has a crucial effect on observable signatures, its effect on the atmospheric mass loss is minor in the evolutionary context. Here, we use atmosphere evolution models to track the evolution of planets in the younger system TOI-942 and also to constrain the past of the TOI-421 system. We demonstrate that despite all the similarities, the two planetary systems are on two very different evolutionary pathways. The inner planet in the younger system, TOI-942, will likely lose all of its atmosphere and become a super-Earth-like planet, while the outer planet will become a typical sub-Neptune. Concerning the older system, TOI-421, our evolution modeling suggests that they must have started their evolution with very substantial envelopes, which can be a hint of formation beyond the snow line.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing Population III IMFs with He II/H$α$ Intensity Mapping

We demonstrate the potential of line intensity mapping to place constraints on the initial mass function (IMF) of Population III (Pop III) stars via measurements of the mean He II 1640A/H$\alpha$ emission line ratio. We extend the 21cmFAST code with modern high-redshift galaxy formation and photoionization models, and estimate the line emission from Pop II and Pop III galaxies at redshifts $5 \le z \le 20$. In our models, mean ratio values of He II/H$\alpha \gtrsim 0.1$ indicate top-heavy Pop III IMFs with stars of several hundred solar masses, reached at $z \gtrsim 10$ when Pop III stars dominate star formation. A next-generation space mission with capabilities moderately superior to those of CDIM will be able to probe this scenario by measuring the He II and H$\alpha$ fluctuation power spectrum signals and their cross-correlation at high significance up to $z\sim 20$. Moreover, regardless of the IMF, a ratio value of He II/H$\alpha \lesssim 0.01$ indicates low Pop III star formation and, therefore, it signals the end of the period dominated by this stellar population. However, a detection of the corresponding He II power spectrum may be only possible for top-heavy Pop III IMFs or through cross-correlation with the stronger H$\alpha$ signal. Finally, ratio values of $0.01 \lesssim$ He II/H$\alpha$ $\lesssim 0.1$ are complex to interpret because they can be driven by several competing effects. We discuss how various measurements at different redshifts and the combination of the line ratio with other probes can assist in constraining the Pop III IMF in this case.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Relativistic hydrodynamical simulations of the effects of the stellar wind and the orbit on high-mass microquasar jets

High-mass microquasar jets, produced in an accreting compact object in orbit around a massive star, must cross a region filled with stellar wind. The combined effects of the wind and orbital motion can strongly affect the jet properties on binary scales and beyond. The study of such effects can shed light on how high-mass microquasar jets propagate and terminate in the interstellar medium. We study for the first time, using relativistic hydrodynamical simulations, the combined impact of the stellar wind and orbital motion on the properties of high-mass microquasar jets on binary scales and beyond. We have performed 3-dimensional relativistic hydrodynamic simulations, using the PLUTO code, of a microquasar scenario in which a strong weakly relativistic wind from a star interacts with a relativistic jet under the effect of the binary orbital motion. The parameters of the orbit are chosen such that the results can provide insight on the jet-wind interaction in compact systems like for instance Cyg~X-1 or Cyg~X-3. The wind and jet momentum rates are set to values that may be realistic for these sources and lead to moderate jet bending, which together with the close orbit and jet instabilities could trigger significant jet precession and disruption. For high-mass microquasars with orbit size $a\sim 0.1$~AU, and (relativistic) jet power $L_j\sim 10^{37}(\dot M_w/10^{-6}\,{\rm M}_\odot\,{\rm yr}^{-1})$~erg~s$^{-1}$, where $\dot M_w$ is the stellar wind mass rate, the combined effects of the stellar wind and orbital motion can induce relativistic jet disruption on scales $\sim 1$~AU.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First application of mass measurement with the Rare-RI Ring reveals the solar r-process abundance trend at A=122 and A=123

H. F. Li, S. Naimi, T. M. Sprouse, M. R. Mumpower, Y. Abe, Y. Yamaguchi, D. Nagae, F. Suzaki, M. Wakasugi, H. Arakawa, W.B. Dou, D. Hamakawa, S. Hosoi, Y. Inada, D.Kajiki, T. Kobayashi, M. Sakaue, Y. Yokoda, T. Yamaguchi, R. Kagesawa, D. Kamioka, T.Moriguchi, M. Mukai, A. Ozawa, S. Ota, N. Kitamura, S. Masuoka, S. Michimasa, H. Baba, N. Fukuda, Y. Shimizu, H. Suzuki, H. Takeda, D.S. Ahn, M. Wang, C.Y. Fu, Q. Wang, S.Suzuki, Z. Ge, Yu. A. Litvinov, G. Lorusso, P. M. Walker, Zs. Podolyak, T. Uesaka.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar mass segregation as separating classifier between globular clusters and ultra-faint dwarf galaxies

We have determined the amount of stellar mass segregation in over 50 globular clusters and ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates based on deep HST and ground-based photometry. We find that the amount of mass segregation in globular clusters is strongly correlated with their relaxation time and that all clusters with relaxation times of the order of their ages or longer have little to no mass segregation. For each cluster, the amount of mass segregation seen is fully compatible with the amount expected by dynamical evolution from initially unsegregated clusters, showing that globular clusters formed without primordial mass segregation among their low-mass stars. Ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates split into two groups, star clusters which follow the same trend between relaxation time and amount of mass segregation as globular clusters and dark-matter dominated dwarf galaxies that are unsegregated despite having relaxation times smaller than a Hubble time. Stellar abundance and velocity dispersion data, where available, confirm our classification. After classification of the ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates, we find that outer halo star clusters have average densities inside their half-light radii of 0.03 M$_\odot$/pc$^3 \lesssim \rho_h \lesssim$ 1 M$_\odot$/pc$^3$, while dwarf galaxies have stellar densities of 0.001 M$_\odot$/pc$^3 \lesssim \rho_h \lesssim $ 0.03 M$_\odot$/pc$^3$. The reason for this separation in density is most likely a combination of the initial conditions by which the systems formed and the requirement to withstand external tidal forces.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
arxiv.org

Top-heavy stellar mass distribution in galactic nuclei inferred from the universally high abundance ratio of [Fe/Mg]

Recent observations of active galactic nuclei (AGNs) have shown a high Fe~II/Mg~II line-flux ratio in their broad-line regions, nearly independent of redshift up to $z \gtrsim 6$. The high flux ratio requires rapid production of iron in galactic nuclei to reach an abundance ratio of ${\rm [Fe/Mg]} \gtrsim 0.2$ as high as those observed in matured galaxies in the local universe. We propose a possible explanation of rapid iron enrichment in AGNs by massive star formation that follows a top-heavy initial mass function (IMF) with a power-law index of $\Gamma$ larger than the canonical value of $\Gamma=-2.35$ for a Salpeter IMF. Taking into account metal production channels from different types of SNe, we find that the high value of ${\rm [Fe/Mg]} \gtrsim 0.2$ requires the IMF to be characterized with $\Gamma \gtrsim -1$ ($\Gamma \gtrsim 0$) and a high-mass cutoff at $M_{\rm max} \simeq 100$--$150~{\rm M_\odot}$ $(M_{\rm max} \gtrsim 250~{\rm M_\odot})$. Given the conditions, core-collapse SNe with $M_\ast \gtrsim 70~{\rm M_\odot}$ and pair-instability SNe give a major contribution for iron enrichment. Such top-heavy stellar IMFs would be a natural consequence from mass growth of stars formed in dense AGN disks under Bondi-like gas accretion that is regulated by feedback at $M_\ast \gtrsim 10~{\rm M_\odot}$. The massive stellar population formed in AGN disks also leave stellar-mass black hole remnants, whose mergers associated with gravitational-wave emission account for at most 10 \% of the merger rate inferred from LIGO/Virgo observations to simultaneously explain the high ${\rm [Fe/Mg]}$ ratio with metal ejection.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Navigating stellar wobbles for imaging with the solar gravitational lens

The solar gravitational lens (SGL) offers unique capabilities for high-resolution imaging of faint, distant objects, such as exoplanets. In the near future, a spacecraft carrying a meter-class telescope with a solar coronagraph would be placed in the focal region of the SGL. That region begins at ~547 astronomical units from the Sun and occupies the vicinity of the target-specific primary optical axis - the line that connects the center of the target and that of the Sun. This axis undergoes complex motion as the exoplanet orbits its host star, as that star moves with respect to the Sun, and even as the Sun itself moves with respect to the solar system's barycenter due to the gravitational pull of planets in our solar system. An image of an extended object is projected by the SGL into an image plane and moves within that plane, responding to the motion of the optical axis. To sample the image, a telescope must follow the projection with precise knowledge of its own position with respect to the image. We consider the dominant motions that determine the position of the focal line as a function of time. We evaluate the needed navigational capability for the telescope to conduct a multiyear exoplanet imaging mission. We show that even in a rather conservative case, when an Earth-like exoplanet is in our stellar neighborhood at $\sim10$ light years, the motion of the image is characterized by a small total acceleration $\sim 6.1\,\mu {\rm m/s}^2$ that is driven primarily by the orbital motion of the exoplanet and by the reflex motion of our Sun. We discuss how the amplified light of the host star allows establishing a local reference frame thus relaxing navigational requirements. We conclude that the required navigation in the SGL's focal region, although complex, can be accurately modeled and a $\sim 10$-year imaging mission is achievable with the already available propulsion technology.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Estimation of Photometric Redshifts. II. Identification of Out-of-Distribution Data with Neural Networks

In this study, we propose a three-stage training approach of neural networks for both photometric redshift estimation of galaxies and detection of out-of-distribution (OOD) objects. Our approach comprises supervised and unsupervised learning, which enables using unlabeled (UL) data for OOD detection in training the networks. Employing the UL data, which is the dataset most similar to the real-world data, ensures a reliable usage of the trained model in practice. We quantitatively assess the model performance of photometric redshift estimation and OOD detection using in-distribution (ID) galaxies and labeled OOD (LOOD) samples such as stars and quasars. Our model successfully produces photometric redshifts matched with spectroscopic redshifts for the ID samples and identifies well the LOOD objects with more than 98% accuracy. Although quantitative assessment with the UL samples is impracticable due to the lack of labels and spectroscopic redshifts, we also find that our model successfully estimates reasonable photometric redshifts for ID-like UL samples and filter OOD-like UL objects. The code for the model implementation is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A machine learning approach to infer the accreted stellar mass fractions of galaxies

We propose a random forest (RF) machine learning approach to determine the accreted stellar mass fractions ($f_\mathrm{acc}$) of central galaxies, based on various dark matter halo and galaxy features. The RF is trained and tested using 2,710 galaxies with stellar mass $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.16$ from the TNG100 simulation. For galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.6$, global features such as halo mass, size and stellar mass are more important in determining $f_\mathrm{acc}$, whereas for galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot \leqslant 10.6$, features related to merger histories have higher predictive power. Galaxy size is the most important when calculated in 3-dimensions, which becomes less important after accounting for observational effects. In contrast, the stellar age, galaxy colour and star formation rate carry very limited information about $f_\mathrm{acc}$. When an entire set of halo and galaxy features are used, the prediction is almost unbiased, with root-mean-square error (RMSE) of $\sim$0.068. If only using observable features, the RMSE increases to $\sim$0.104. Nevertheless, compared with the case when only stellar mass is used, the inclusion of other observable features does help to decrease the RMSE by $\sim$20%. Lastly, when using galaxy density, velocity and velocity dispersion profiles as features, which represent approximately the maximum amount of information one can extract from galaxy images and velocity maps, the prediction is only slightly improved. Hence, with observable features, the limiting precision of predicting $f_\mathrm{acc}$ is $\sim$0.1, and the multi-component decomposition of galaxy images should have similar or larger uncertainties. If the central black hole mass and the spin parameter of galaxies can be accurately measured in future observations, the RMSE is promising to be further decreased by $\sim$20%.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

In-Memory Indexed Caching for Distributed Data Processing

Powerful abstractions such as dataframes are only as efficient as their underlying runtime system. The de-facto distributed data processing framework, Apache Spark, is poorly suited for the modern cloud-based data-science workloads due to its outdated assumptions: static datasets analyzed using coarse-grained transformations. In this paper, we introduce the Indexed DataFrame, an in-memory cache that supports a dataframe abstraction which incorporates indexing capabilities to support fast lookup and join operations. Moreover, it supports appends with multi-version concurrency control. We implement the Indexed DataFrame as a lightweight, standalone library which can be integrated with minimum effort in existing Spark programs. We analyze the performance of the Indexed DataFrame in cluster and cloud deployments with real-world datasets and benchmarks using both Apache Spark and Databricks Runtime. In our evaluation, we show that the Indexed DataFrame significantly speeds-up query execution when compared to a non-indexed dataframe, incurring modest memory overhead.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal criteria and their asymptotic form for data selection in data-driven reduced-order modeling with Gaussian process regression

We derive criteria for the selection of datapoints used for data-driven reduced-order modeling and other areas of supervised learning based on Gaussian process regression (GPR). While this is a well-studied area in the fields of active learning and optimal experimental design, most criteria in the literature are empirical. Here we introduce an optimality condition for the selection of a new input defined as the minimizer of the distance between the approximated output probability density function (pdf) of the reduced-order model and the exact one. Given that the exact pdf is unknown, we define the selection criterion as the supremum over the unit sphere of the native Hilbert space for the GPR. The resulting selection criterion, however, has a form that is difficult to compute. We combine results from GPR theory and asymptotic analysis to derive a computable form of the defined optimality criterion that is valid in the limit of small predictive variance. The derived asymptotic form of the selection criterion leads to convergence of the GPR model that guarantees a balanced distribution of data resources between probable and large-deviation outputs, resulting in an effective way for sampling towards data-driven reduced-order modeling.
COMPUTERS

