Astronomy

The Universal Specific Merger Rate of Dark Matter Halos

By Fuyu Dong, Donghai Zhao, Jiaxin Han, Zhaozhou Li, Yipeng Jing, Xiaohu Yang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We employ a set of high resolution N-body simulations to study the merger rate of dark matter halos. For halos of a certain mass, we define a specific merger rate by normalizing the average merger rate per halo with the logarithmic mass growth rate of the hosts at the time...

healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

The Extraterrestrial-Contact Paradox

British physicist Stephen Wolfram believes extraterrestrial intelligent life is inevitable, but with a caveat. Although intelligent life is inevitable, we will never find it -at least not by searching in the Milky Way. Wolfram points out that in order to compress more and more information into our communication signals – be they mobile phone conversations or computers – we remove all redundancy or pattern. If anything in a signal repeats, then it can be deleted. But this process of removing any pattern from a signal makes the signal look more and more random – in fact, pretty much like the random radio “noise” that rains down on Earth coming from stars and interstellar gas clouds.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA's most powerful telescope ever is about to change how we see the universe

Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the universality of the halo mass function in modified gravity cosmologies

We study the halo mass function (HMF) in modified gravity (MG) models using a set of large $N$-body simulations -- the ELEPHANT suite. We consider two popular beyond-general relativity scenarios: the Hu-Sawicki chameleon $f(R)$ model and the normal branch of the Dvali-Gabadadze-Porrati braneworld (nDGP). We show that in MG, analytic formulation based on the Press-Schechter framework offers a grossly inaccurate description of the HMF. We find, however, that once the HMF is expressed in terms of the dimensionless multiplicity function, it approximately assumes a redshift-independent universal character for all the models. Exploiting this property, we propose universal fits for the MG HMF in terms of their fractional departures from the $\mathrm{\Lambda \text{CDM}}$ case. We find two enclosed formulas, one for $f(R)$ and another for nDGP, that provide a reliable description of the HMF over the mass range covered by the simulations. These are accurate to a few percent with respect to the $N$-body data. We test the extrapolation potential of our fits against separate simulations with a different cosmological background and mass resolution, and find very good accuracy, within $\sim 10\%$. A particularly interesting finding from our analysis is a Gaussian-like shape of the HMF deviation that seems to appear universally across the whole $f(R)$ family, peaking at a mass variance scale characteristic for each $f(R)$ variant. We attribute this behavior to the specific physics of the environmentally-dependent chameleon screening models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A dynamics-based density profile for dark haloes. I. Algorithm and basic results

The density profiles of dark matter haloes can potentially probe dynamics, fundamental physics, and cosmology, but some of the most promising signals reside near or beyond the virial radius. While these scales have recently become observable, the profiles at large radii are still poorly understood theoretically, chiefly because the distribution of orbiting matter (the one-halo term) is partially concealed by particles falling into halos for the first time. We present an algorithm to dynamically disentangle the orbiting and infalling contributions by counting the pericentric passages of billions of simulation particles. We analyse dynamically split profiles out to 10 R200m across a wide range of halo mass, redshift, and cosmology. We show that the orbiting term experiences a sharp truncation at the edge of the orbit distribution. Its sharpness and position are mostly determined by the mass accretion rate, confirming that the entire profile shape primarily depends on halo dynamics and secondarily on mass, redshift, and cosmology. The infalling term also depends on the accretion rate for fast-accreting haloes but is mostly set by the environment for slowly accreting haloes, leading to a diverse array of shapes that does not conform to simple theoretical models. While the resulting scatter in the infalling term reaches 1 dex, the scatter in the orbiting term is only between 0.1 and 0.4 dex and almost independent of radius. We demonstrate a tight correspondence between the redshift evolution in LCDM and the slope of the matter power spectrum.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dark Matter Detectors as a Novel Probe for Light New Physics

We explore the prospect of constraining light mediators at the next generation direct detection dark matter detectors through coherent elastic neutrino-nucleus scattering (CE$\nu$NS) and elastic neutrino-electron scattering (E$\nu$ES) measurements. Taking into account various details like the quenching factor corrections and atomic binding effects, we obtain the model independent projected sensitivities for all possible Lorentz invariant interactions, namely scalar ($S$), pseudoscalar ($P$), vector ($V$), axial vector ($A$) and tensor ($T$). For the case of vector interactions, we also focus on two concrete examples: the well-known $U(1)_{B-L}$ and $U(1)_{L_\mu - L_\tau}$ gauge symmetries. For all interaction channels $X=\{S,P,V,A,T\}$, our results imply that the upcoming dark matter detectors have the potential to place competitive constraints, improved by about one order of magnitude compared to existing ones from dedicated CE$\nu$NS experiments, XENON1T, beam dump experiments and collider probes.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Mysterious galaxy without dark matter puzzles astronomers

The universe is expanding extremely fast. Every second, stars are sailing away from each other, galaxies are entering new cosmic territory, and oddly enough, it's happening way too quickly. Even the most elegant calculations suggest there isn't sufficient matter in space to account for the speedy movement. That's where dark...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Primordial black hole dark matter in the presence of p-wave WIMP annihilation

We study the allowed primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter abundance in the mixed dark matter scenarios consisting of PBHs and self-annihilating weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a velocity dependent annihilation cross section. We first briefly illustrate how the WIMP dark matter halo profile changes for the velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation scenarios, compared with the familiar s-wave annihilation scenarios, and then discuss the PBH mass dependent upper bound on the allowed PBH dark matter abundance. The WIMPs can accrete onto a PBH to form an ultracompact minihalo with a spiky density profile. Such a spike is moderated in the central region of a halo because the WIMPs are annihilated away and this moderation is less effective for a smaller annihilation cross section. The WIMP core density becomes larger while the core radius becomes smaller for a velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation cross section than those for the s-wave annihilation scenarios. The annihilation cross section is dependent on the velocity which varies across the halo, and, in addition to the change of the WIMP density profile, another interesting feature is the PBH mass dependent bound on PBH dark matter abundance. This is in stark contrast to the s-wave annihilation scenarios where the PBH abundance bound is independent of the PBH mass. The allowed PBH dark matter fraction (with respect to the total dark matter abundance) is of order $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-7})(M_{\odot}/M_{PBH})^{(-6+2\gamma_{sp})/(3\gamma_{sp}+3)}$ for the thermal relic p-wave dark matter with the mass $100$ GeV where $\gamma_{sp}$ is the slope index of the spike profile, to be compared with $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ for the corresponding thermal relic s-wave dark matter scenarios.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Dark matter is definitely missing in mysterious galaxy, study says

A mysterious galaxy is definitely missing its dark matter, the authors of a new paper say.The scientists behind the research say that when they first reported the findings, they were told to conduct more research, and that better examination would show that there was dark matter around the galaxy they were studying after all.But that further research has only shown in more detail that the dark matter is in fact not there, suggesting that galaxies can exist without dark matter and that there may be something wrong with the theoretical framework that would suggest otherwise.“This is, of course, what we...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Large-scale dark matter simulations

We review the field of collisionless numerical simulations for the large-scale structure of the Universe. We start by providing the main set of equations solved by these simulations and their connection with General Relativity. We then recap the relevant numerical approaches: discretization of the phase-space distribution (focusing on N-body but including alternatives, e.g., Lagrangian submanifold and Schrödinger-Poisson) and the respective techniques for their time evolution and force calculation (Direct summation, mesh techniques, and hierarchical tree methods). We pay attention to the creation of initial conditions and the connection with Lagrangian Perturbation Theory. We then discuss the possible alternatives in terms of the micro-physical properties of dark matter (e.g., neutralinos, warm dark matter, QCD axions, Bose-Einstein condensates, and primordial black holes), and extensions to account for multiple fluids (baryons and neutrinos), primordial non-Gaussianity and modified gravity. We continue by discussing challenges involved in achieving highly accurate predictions. A key aspect of cosmological simulations is the connection to cosmological observables, we discuss various techniques in this regard: structure finding, galaxy formation and baryonic modelling, the creation of emulators and light-cones, and the role of machine learning. We finalise with a recount of state-of-the-art large-scale simulations and conclude with an outlook for the next decade.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers are Stunned to Find a Galaxy That Completely Lacks Dark Matter

Dark matter is the mysterious structure that’s a lot more prevalent in the Universe than the usual matter that we all know. If the latter accounts for just about 4% of the total mass of our Cosmos, the former is a lot more widespread: about 27%. The rest of the Universe consists of dark energy, the mysterious “engine” behind the expansion of our Cosmos itself.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Model-Independent Radio Telescope Dark Matter Search

A novel search technique for ultralight dark matter has been developed and carried out over a narrow range in L-band, utilizing the recent Breakthrough Listen public data release of three years of observation with the Green Bank Telescope. The search concept depends only on the assumption of decay or annihilation of virialized dark matter to a quasi-monochromatic radio line, and additionally that the frequency and intensity of the line be consistent with most general properties expected of the phase space of our Milky Way halo. Specifically, the search selects for a line which exhibits a Doppler shift with position according to the solar motion through a static galactic halo, and similarly varies in intensity with position with respect to the galactic center. Over the frequency range $1.73-1.83$ GHz, radiative annihilation of dark matter is excluded above $\langle{\sigma}v\rangle$ = $1.2 \times 10^{-47} \text{ cm}^3 \text{ s}^{-1}$, and for decay above ${\lambda}$ = $4.1 \times 10^{-35} \text{ s}^{-1}$. The analysis of the full L-, S-, C- and X-band dataset by this method ($25,000$ spectra, $1.1-11.6$ GHz) is currently underway.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A new approach to dark matter from the mass-radius diagram of the Universe

Modern cosmology successfully deals with the origin and the evolution of the Universe at large scales, but it is unable to completely answer the question about the nature of the fundamental objects that it is describing. As a matter of fact, about 95\% of the constituents of the Universe is indeed completely unknown: it cannot be described in terms of known particles. Despite intense efforts to shed light on this literal darkness by dark matter and dark energy direct and indirect searches, not much progress has been made so far. In this work, we take a different perspective by reviewing and elaborating an old idea of studying the mass-radius distribution of structures in the Universe in relationship with the fundamental forces acting on them. As we will describe in detail, the distribution of the observed structures in the Universe is not completely random, but it reflects the intimate features of the involved particles and the nature of the fundamental interactions at play. The observed structures cluster in restricted regions of the mass-radius diagram linked to known particles, with the remarkable exception of very large structures that seem to be linked to an unknown particle in the sub-eV mass range. We conjecture that this new particle is a self-interacting dark matter candidate.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Timing the last major merger of galaxy clusters with large halo sparsity

Numerical simulations have shown that massive dark matter haloes, which today host galaxy clusters, assemble their mass over time alternating periods of quiescent accretion and phases of rapid growth associated with major merger episodes. Observations of such events in clusters can provide insights on the astrophysical processes that characterise the properties of the intra-cluster medium, as well as the gravitational processes that contribute to their assembly. It is therefore of prime interest to devise a fast and reliable way of detecting such perturbed systems. We present a novel approach to identifying and timing major mergers in clusters characterised by large values of the halo sparsity. Using halo catalogues from the MultiDark-Planck2 simulation, we show that major merger events disrupt the radial mass distribution of haloes, thus leaving a distinct universal imprint on the evolution of halo sparsity over a period not exceeding two dynamical times. We exploit this feature using numerically calibrated distributions to test whether an observed galaxy cluster with given sparsity measurements has undergone a recent major merger and to eventually estimate when such an event occurred. We implement these statistical tools in a specifically developed public python library \textsc{lammas}, which we apply to the analysis of Abell 117, Abell 383 and Abell 2345 as test cases. Finding that, for example, Abell 117 had a major merger about 1.5 Gyr ago. This work opens the way to detecting and timing major mergers in galaxy clusters solely through measurements of their mass at different radii.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Galaxy Discovered With No Trace of Dark Matter

An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905, despite taking detailed measurements over a course of forty hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. They will present their findings in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. When...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Maybe “Boson Clouds” Could Explain Dark Matter

The nature of dark matter continues to perplex astronomers. As the search for dark matter particles continues to turn up nothing, it’s tempting to throw out the dark matter model altogether, but indirect evidence for the stuff continues to be strong. So what is it? One team has an idea, and they’ve published the results of their first search.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark matter and flavor anomalies in the light of vector-like fermions and scalar leptoquark

We make a comprehensive study of vector-like fermionic dark matter and flavor anomalies in a simple extension of standard model. The model is added with doublet vector-like fermions of quark and lepton types, and also a $S_1(\bar{\textbf{3}},\textbf{1},1/3)$ scalar leptoquark. An additional lepton type singlet fermion is included, whose admixture with vector-like lepton doublet plays the role of dark matter and is examined in relic density and direct detection perspective. Electroweak precision observables are computed to put constraint on model parameter space. We constrain the new couplings from the branching ratios and angular observables associated with $b \to sll (\nu_l \bar \nu_l)$, $b \to s \gamma$ decays and also from the recent measurement on muon anomalous magnetic moment. We then estimate the branching ratios of the rare lepton flavor vioalting $B_{(s)}$ decay modes such as $B_{(s)} \to l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$, $B_{(s)} \to (K^{(*)}, \phi) l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$.
PHYSICS

