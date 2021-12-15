ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eclipse timing the Milky Way's gravitational potential

By Sukanya Chakrabarti, Daniel J. Stevens, Jason Wright, Roman R. Rafikov, Philip Chang, Thomas Beatty, Daniel Huber
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Sukanya Chakrabarti, Daniel J. Stevens, Jason Wright, Roman R. Rafikov, Philip Chang, Thomas Beatty, Daniel Huber. We show that a small, but \textit{measurable} shift in the eclipse mid-point time of eclipsing binary (EBs) stars of $\sim$ 0.1 seconds over a decade baseline can be used to directly measure the Galactic acceleration...

