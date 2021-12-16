ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Splinter Cell Remake Details Shared

By Jessica Howard
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly a decade of some pretty intense covert tactical espionage, followed by an extended hiatus, Sam Fisher is back, toting with him what's sure to be an arsenal of new weapons and perhaps just as many questions. Luckily for us, following the announcement that a remake of 2002's iconic stealth-shooter...

www.gamespot.com

