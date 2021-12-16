First Splinter Cell Remake Details Shared

A24 has released the first official trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which will be in theaters on March 25, 2022. Written and directed by the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert--who together also pulled double-duty on 2016's Swiss Army Man--the film is about "an aging Chinese immigrant [who] is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have lived." That brief synopsis only hints at the vivid awesome fever dreams that this movie looks to explore with style and humor. Check out the trailer for the "interdimensional action film" below, and see for yourself.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO