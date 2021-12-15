ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Is TOL 1326-379 a Prototype of gamma-ray Emitting FR0 Radio Galaxy?

By Fu Wen-Jing, Zhang Hai-Ming, Zhang Jin, Liang Yun-Feng, Yao Su, Liang En-Wei
 4 days ago

With the possible spacial association to the Fermi/LAT source 3FGL J1330.0-3818, TOL 1326-379 may be the first one that is identified as a gamma-ray emitting Fanaroff-Riley type 0 radio galaxy (FR0 RG). We analyze the ~12 yr Fermi/LAT observation data of this gamma-ray source and examine its association to TOL 1326-379....

Radio$-γ-$ray response in blazars as signature of adiabatic blob expansion

Multiwavelength light curves in long-term campaigns have shown that, for several blazars, the radio emission occurs with a significant delay w.r.t. to $\gamma$-ray band, with timescales ranging from weeks to years. Such observational evidence has been a matter of debate for years and usually is interpreted as a signature of the $\gamma$-ray emission originating upstream in the jet, with the emitting region becoming radio transparent at larger scales. In this paper, we show, by means of self-consistent numerical modelling, that the adiabatic expansion of relativistic blob can explain these delays. We use the JetSeT framework to reproduce the numerical modelling of the radiative/accelerative processes, reproducing the temporal evolution, from the initial flaring activity, and the subsequent expansion. We follow the spectral evolution and the light curves, investigating the relations among the observed parameters, rise, time, and decay time, identifying the link with the physical parameters. We find that, when adiabatic expansion is active, lags due to the shift of the synchrotron frequency occur, with an offset equal to the distance in time between the flaring onset and the beginning of the expansion, whilst the rising and decaying timescales depend on the velocity of the expansion and on time required to the source to exhibit a synchrotron self-absorption frequency. We derive an inter-band response function, and we investigate the effects of the competitions between radiative and adiabatic cooling timescales on the response. We apply the response function to long-term radio and $\gamma-$ray light curves of Mrk 421, Mrk 501 and 3C 273, finding a satisfactory agreement on the log-term behaviour, and we use a Monte Carlo Markov Chain approach, to estimate some physical relevant parameters. We discuss the applications to polarization measurements, and to jets collimation profile kinematics.
The Stellar Age Dependence of X-ray Emission from Normal Star-Forming Galaxies in the GOODS Fields

Woodrow Gilbertson, Bret Lehmer, Keith Doore, Rafael Eufrasio, Antara Basu-Zych, William Brandt, Tassos Fragos, Kristen Garofali, Konstantinos Kovlakas, Bin Luo, Paolo Tozzi, Fabio Vito, Benjamin F. Williams, Yongquan Xue. The Chandra Deep Field-South and North surveys (CDFs) provide unique windows into the cosmic history of X-ray emission from normal (non-active)...
Somewhere in between: Tracing the Radio Emission from Galaxy Groups (or Why Does the Future of Observing Galaxy Groups with Radio Telescopes Look Promising?)

Galaxy groups constitute the most common class of galaxy systems in the known Universe, unique in terms of environmental properties. However, despite recent advances in optical and infrared observations as well as in theoretical research, little is known about magnetic fields and the associated continuum radio emission. Studies on this issue have only been conducted in recent years, and many questions have yet to be resolved. This article aims to put the study of group magnetism in a broader context, to present recent advances in the field (mainly achieved with low-frequency radio interferometers), and to list the issues that need to be addressed in future observations. To make it easier for the Readers to get acquainted with the concepts presented in the manuscript, radio observations of two sample groups of galaxies are also presented.
Advanced gamma-ray studies of the SNR Kes 79 region with Fermi Large Area Telescope

Context. Fermi Large Area Telescope (LAT) data and analysis tools improved a lot after the last analysis on Kes 79 (Auchettl et al. 2014) whose age is 4.4-6.7 kyr. Recent multi-wavelength studies on this mid-aged supernova remnant (SNR) revealed more physical properties of it, e.g., the age, the size, the shock-cloud interaction.
The Origin of The Soft X-Ray Excess in the Seyfert 1.5 Galaxy ESO 362-G18

We review the Seyfert 1.5 Galaxy ESO 362-G18 for exploring the origin of the soft X-ray excess. The Warm Corona and Relativistic Reflection models are two main scenarios to interpret the soft X-ray excess in AGNs at present. We use the simultaneous X-ray observation data of XMM-Newton and NuSTAR on Sep. 24th, 2016 to perform spectral analysis in two steps. First, we analyze the time-average spectra by using Warm Corona and Relativistic Reflection models. Moreover, we also explore the Hybrid model, Double Reflection model and Double Warm Corona model. We find that both of Warm Corona and Relativistic Reflection models can interpret the time-average spectra well but cannot be distinguished easily based on the time-averaged spectra fit statistics. Second, we add the RMS and covariance spectra to perform the spectral analysis with time-average spectra. The result shows that the warm corona could reproduce all of these spectra well. The the hot, optical thin corona and neutral distant reflection will increase their contribution with the temporal frequency, meaning that the corona responsible for X-ray continuum comes from the inner compact X-ray region and the neutral distant reflection is made of some moderate scale neutral clumps.
Massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843 investigated in X-rays

Italian astronomers have performed X-ray observations of the massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843, using ESA's XMM-Newton spacecraft. Results of the observational campaign, presented November 26 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the properties of this cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They are the...
Gamma-Ray Light Curves and Spectra of Classical Novae

The nucleosynthesis in classical novae, in particular that of radioactive isotopes, is directly measurable by its $\gamma$-ray signature. Despite decades of observations, MeV $\gamma$-rays from novae have never been detected -- neither individually at the time of the explosion, nor as a result of radioactive decay, nor the diffuse Galactic emission from the nova population. Thanks to recent developments in modeling of instrumental background for MeV telescopes such as INTEGRAL/SPI and Fermi/GBM, the prospects to finally detect these elusive transients are greatly enhanced. This demands for updated and refined models of $\gamma$-ray spectra and light curves of classical novae. In this work, we develop numerical models of nova explosions using sub- and near-Chandrasekhar CO white dwarfs as the progenitor. We study the parameter dependence of the explosions, their thermodynamics and energetics, as well as their chemical abundance patterns. We use a Monte-Carlo radiative transfer code to compute $\gamma$-ray light curves and spectra, with a focus on the early time evolution. We compare our results to previous studies and find that the expected 511-keV-line flash at the time of the explosion is heavily suppressed, showing a maximum flux of only $10^{-9}\,{\rm ph}\,$cm$^{-2}\,$s$^{-1}$ and thus making it at least one million times fainter than estimated before. This finding would render it impossible for current MeV instruments to detect novae within the first day after the outburst. Nevertheless, our time-resolved spectra can be used for retrospective analyses of archival data, thereby improving the sensitivity of the instruments.
Cosmology with Very-High-Energy Gamma Rays

In this chapter, we discuss the contributions of gamma-ray astronomy at TeV energies to our understanding of the visible content and structure of the universe. We start from the present epoch with the second most intense electromagnetic background field after the CMB: the extragalactic background light (EBL). The EBL is composed of all the light emitted by stars and galaxies since the beginning of reionization, including light absorbed and re-emitted by dust. As such, the EBL traces the history of radiating matter in the universe. We then further dive into the large voids of the universe to study the large-scale magnetic fields that should permeate them. These fields could originate from the onset of structure formation or early phase transitions, bringing us back to the infancy of the universe. We conclude by looking back to the elusive Planck time scale, where the standard models of cosmology and particle physics are no longer applicable. Observations with current-generation gamma-ray astronomy experiments have now started to scratch the surface of cosmology, as we will show in this chapter.
Bethe-Heitler signature in proton synchrotron models for gamma-ray bursts

We study the effect of Bethe-Heitler (BeHe) pair production on a proton synchrotron model for the prompt emission in gamma-ray bursts (GRBs). The possible parameter space of the model is constrained by consideration of the synchrotron radiation from the secondary BeHe pairs. We find two regimes of interest. 1) At high bulk Lorentz factor, large radius and low luminosity, proton synchrotron emission dominates and produces a spectrum in agreement with observations. For part of this parameter space, a subdominant (in the MeV band) power-law is created by the synchrotron emission of the BeHe pairs. This power-law extends up to few tens or hundreds of MeV. Such a signature is a natural expectation in a proton synchrotron model, and it is seen in some GRBs, including GRB 190114C recently observed by the MAGIC observatory. 2) At low bulk Lorentz factor, small radius and high luminosity, BeHe cooling dominates. The spectrum achieves the shape of a single power-law with spectral index $\alpha = -3/2$ extending across the entire GBM/Swift energy window, incompatible with observations. Our theoretical results can be used to further constrain the spectral analysis of GRBs in the guise of proton synchrotron models.
GeV Signature of Short Gamma-Ray Bursts in Active Galactic Nuclei

The joint detection of gravitational waves and the gamma-ray counterpart of a binary neutron star merger event, GW170817, unambiguously validates the connection between short gamma-ray bursts and compact binary object (CBO) mergers. We focus on a special scenario where short gamma-ray bursts produced by CBO mergers are embedded in disks of active galactic nuclei (AGN), and we investigate the $\gamma$-ray emission produced in the internal dissipation region via synchrotron, synchrotron self-Compton and external inverse-Compton (EIC) processes. In this scenario, isotropic thermal photons from the AGN disks contribute to the EIC component. We show that a low-density cavity can be formed in the migration traps, leading to the embedded mergers producing successful GRB jets. We find that the EIC component would dominate the GeV emission for typical CBO mergers with an isotropic-equivalent luminosity of $L_{j,\rm iso}=10^{48.5}~\rm erg~s^{-1}$ which are located close to the central supermassive black hole. Considering a long-lasting jet of duration $T_{\rm dur}\sim10^2-10^3$ s, we find that the future CTA will be able to detect its $25-100$ GeV emission out to a redshift $z=1.0$. In the optimistic case, it is possible to detect the on-axis extended emission simultaneously with GWs within one decade using MAGIC, H.E.S.S., VERITAS, CTA, and LHAASO-WCDA. Early diagnosis of prompt emissions with $Fermi$-GBM and HAWC can provide valuable directional information for the follow-up observations.
Short time-scale X-ray spectral variability in the Seyfert 1 galaxy NGC 3783

D. Costanzo, M. Dadina, C. Vignali, B. De Marco, M. Cappi, P. O. Petrucci, S. Bianchi, G. A. Kriss, J. S. Kaastra, M. Mehdipour, E. Behar, G. A. Matzeu. We report on the X-ray time resolved spectral analysis of XMM-Newton observations of NGC 3783. The main goal is to detect transient features in the Fe K line complex, in order to study the dynamics of the innermost accretion flow. We reanalize archival observations of NGC 3783, a bright local AGN, for which a transient Fe line was reported, complementing this data set with new available observations. This results in a long set of observations which can allow us to better assess the significance of transient features and possibly test their recurrence time. Moreover, since the new data catch the source in an obscured state, this analysis allows also to test whether the appearance/disappearance of transient features is linked to the presence of obscuring gas. We detect discrete features at the >=90% significance level both in emission and in absorption at different times of the observations, split into 5ks time-resolved spectra. The overall significance of individual features is higher in the obscured dataset. The energy distribution of the detections changes between the two states of the source, and the features appear to cluster at different energies. Counting the occurrences of emission/absorption lines at the same energies, we identify several groups of $\geq3\sigma$ detections: emission features in the 4-6 keV band are present in all observations and are most likely due to effects of the absorber present in the source; an emission line blend of neutral Fe K$\beta$/ionized Fe Ka is present in the unobscured dataset; absorption lines produced by gas at different ouflowing velocities and ionization states show an increase in energy between the two epochs, shifting from ~6 keV to ~6.7-6.9 keV. The representation of the features in a time-energy plane via residual maps highlighted a possible modulation of the Fe Ka line intensity, linked to the clumpiness of the absorbing medium.
Researchers capture the fastest optical flash emitted from a newborn supernova

(Nanowerk News) A team of astronomers has discovered the fastest optical flash of a Type Ia supernova, and reports a study in the Astrophysical Journal Letters ("Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment"). Many stars end their...
The Fast Radio Burst-emitting magnetar SGR 1935+2154 -- proper motion and variability from long-term Hubble Space Telescope monitoring

We present deep Hubble Space Telescope near-infrared (NIR) observations of the magnetar SGR 1935+2154 from June 2021, approximately 6 years after the first HST observations, a year after the discovery of fast radio burst like emission from the source, and in a period of exceptional high frequency activity. Although not directly taken during a bursting period the counterpart is a factor of ~1.5 to 2.5 brighter than seen at previous epochs with F140W(AB) = $24.65\pm0.02$ mag. We do not detect significant variations of the NIR counterpart within the course of any one orbit (i.e. on minutes-hour timescales), and contemporaneous X-ray observations show SGR 1935+2154 to be at the quiescent level. With a time baseline of 6 years from the first identification of the counter-part we place stringent limits on the proper motion of the source, with a measured proper motion of ${\mu} = 3.1\pm1.5$ mas/yr. The direction of proper motion indicates an origin of SGR 1935+2154 very close to the geometric centre of SNR G57.2+08, further strengthening their association. At an adopted distance of $6.6\pm0.7$ kpc, the corresponding tangential space velocity is ${\nu_T} = 97\pm48$ km/s (corrected for differential Galactic rotation and peculiar Solar motion), although its formal statistical determination may be compromised owing to few epochs of observation. The current velocity estimate places it at the low end of the kick distribution for pulsars, and makes it among the lowest known magnetar kicks. When collating the few-magnetar kick constraints available, we find full consistency between the magnetar kick distribution and the much larger pulsar kick sample.
Distributed Architectures and Constellations for Gamma-Ray Burst Science

The gravitational wave/gamma-ray burst GW/GRB170817 event marked the beginning of the era of multi-messenger astrophysics, in which new observations of Gravitational Waves (GW) are combined with traditional electromagnetic observations from the very same astrophysical source. In the next few years, Advanced LIGO/VIRGO and KAGRA in Japan and LIGO-India will reach their nominal/ultimate sensitivity. In the electromagnetic domain, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) will come online in the next few years, and they will revolutionize the investigation of transient and variable cosmic sources in the optical and TeV bands. The operation of an efficient X-ray/gamma-ray all-sky monitor with good localisation capabilities will play a pivotal role in providing the high-energy counterparts of the GW interferometers and Rubin Observatory, bringing multi-messenger astrophysics to maturity. To reach the required precision in localisation and timeliness for an unpredictable physical event in time and space requires a sensor distribution covering the whole sky. We discuss the potential of large-scale, small-platform-distributed architectures and constellations to build a sensitive X-ray/gamma-ray all-sky monitor and the programmatic implications of this, including the set-up of an efficient assembly line for both hardware development and data analysis. We also discuss the potential of a constellation of small platforms operating at other wavelengths (UV/IR) that are capable of repointing quickly to follow-up high-energy transients.
The extragalactic $γ$-ray background: imprints from the physical properties and evolution of star-forming galaxy populations

Star-forming galaxies (SFGs) are expected to harbour an abundant reservoir of cosmic rays (CRs). At GeV energies, these CRs can undergo hadronic interactions with interstellar gases to produce $\gamma$-rays, and the unresolved $\gamma$-ray emission from populations of SFGs form a component of the extragalactic $\gamma$-ray background (EGB). In this work, we investigate the contribution to the 0.01 - 50 GeV EGB from SFG populations located up to redshift $z=3$. We consider their redshift evolution and variations in their physical properties, and model how this affects their contribution to the EGB. We find this is dominated by starbursts, while the contribution from main sequence SFGs is marginal at all energies. We also demonstrate that most of the $\gamma$-ray contribution from SFGs emanates from low mass galaxies, with over 80 per cent of the emission originating from galaxies with stellar masses below $10^8 \;\!{\rm M}_{\odot}$. We show that the EGB at different energies captures different stages of the evolution of the source galaxies. At 0.01 GeV, the emission is dominated by galaxies at the noon of cosmic star-formation, around $z\sim 2$, however higher energy $\gamma$-rays are instead mainly contributed from low mass starburst populations at higher redshifts, $\sim$ 700 Myr earlier. The redshift distributions of the EGB sources at different energies imprint intensity signatures at different angular scales, allowing their contribution to be distinguished using analyses of small-scale EGB intensity anisotropies. We show that the EGB is sensitive to the evolution of low mass populations of galaxies, particularly around $z\sim2-2.5$, and that it provides a new means to probe the engagement of CRs in these galaxies before and during the high noon of cosmic star-formation.
Ultra-high Energy Gamma-rays from Past Explosions in our Galaxy

The discovery of the sources of ultra-high energy photons by High-Altitude Water Cerenkov Gamma ray Observatory and Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory in our Galaxy has revolutionised the field of gamma ray astronomy in the last few years. These emissions are sometimes found in the vicinity of powerful pulsars or supernova remnants associated with giant molecular clouds. Inverse Compton emission by shock accelerated electrons emitted by pulsars and proton-proton interactions of shock accelerated protons emitted by supernova remnants with cold protons in molecular clouds are often identified as the causes of these emissions. In this paper we have selected two ultra-high energy photon sources LHAASO J2108+5157 and LHAASO J0341+5258 which are associated with giant molecular clouds, but no powerful pulsar or supernova remnant has been detected in their vicinity.We have proposed a scenario where shock accelerated electrons and protons are injected in the local environment of these sources from past explosions, which happened thousands of years ago. We show that the observed ultra-high energy photon flux can be explained with the secondary gamma rays produced by the time evolved relativistic electron and proton spectra.
A Search for Millilensing Gamma-Ray Bursts in the Observations of Fermi GBM

Shi-Jie Lin, An Li, He Gao, Lin Lin, Bin-Bin Zhang, Zi-Ke Liu, Jin-Hang Zou, Zhao Zhang, Huan Zhou, Zheng-Xiang Li, Lin Lan. Millilensing of Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRBs) is expected to manifest as multiple emission episodes in a single triggered GRB with similar light-curve patterns and similar spectrum properties. Identifying such lensed GRBs could help improve constraints on the abundance of compact dark matter. Here we present a systemic search for millilensing among 3000 GRBs observed by the \textit{Fermi} GBM up to 2021 April. Eventually we find 4 interesting candidates by performing auto-correlation test, hardness test, and time-integrated/resolved spectrum test to the whole sample. GRB 081126A and GRB 090717A are ranked as the first class candidate based on their excellent performance both in temporal and spectrum analysis. GRB 081122A and GRB 110517B are ranked as the second class candidates (suspected candidates), mainly because their two emission episodes show clear deviations in part of the time-resolved spectrum or in the time-integrated spectrum. Considering a point mass model for the gravitational lens, our results suggest that the density parameter of lens objects with mass $M_{\rm L}\sim10^{6} M_{\odot}$ is larger than $1.5\times10^{-3}$.
Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
