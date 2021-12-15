EMPRESS. VI. Outflows Investigated in Low-Mass Galaxies with $M_*=10^4-10^7~M_\odot$: Weak Feedback in Low-Mass Galaxies?

We propose a random forest (RF) machine learning approach to determine the accreted stellar mass fractions ($f_\mathrm{acc}$) of central galaxies, based on various dark matter halo and galaxy features. The RF is trained and tested using 2,710 galaxies with stellar mass $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.16$ from the TNG100 simulation. For galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.6$, global features such as halo mass, size and stellar mass are more important in determining $f_\mathrm{acc}$, whereas for galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot \leqslant 10.6$, features related to merger histories have higher predictive power. Galaxy size is the most important when calculated in 3-dimensions, which becomes less important after accounting for observational effects. In contrast, the stellar age, galaxy colour and star formation rate carry very limited information about $f_\mathrm{acc}$. When an entire set of halo and galaxy features are used, the prediction is almost unbiased, with root-mean-square error (RMSE) of $\sim$0.068. If only using observable features, the RMSE increases to $\sim$0.104. Nevertheless, compared with the case when only stellar mass is used, the inclusion of other observable features does help to decrease the RMSE by $\sim$20%. Lastly, when using galaxy density, velocity and velocity dispersion profiles as features, which represent approximately the maximum amount of information one can extract from galaxy images and velocity maps, the prediction is only slightly improved. Hence, with observable features, the limiting precision of predicting $f_\mathrm{acc}$ is $\sim$0.1, and the multi-component decomposition of galaxy images should have similar or larger uncertainties. If the central black hole mass and the spin parameter of galaxies can be accurately measured in future observations, the RMSE is promising to be further decreased by $\sim$20%.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO