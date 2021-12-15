ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMPRESS. VI. Outflows Investigated in Low-Mass Galaxies with $M_*=10^4-10^7~M_\odot$: Weak Feedback in Low-Mass Galaxies?

By Yi Xu, Masami Ouchi, Michael Rauch, Kimihiko Nakajima, Yuichi Harikane, Yuma Sugahara, Yutaka Komiyama, Haruka Kusakabe, Seiji Fujimoto, Yuki Isobe, Ji Hoon Kim, Yoshiaki Ono, Fakhri S. Zahedy
 4 days ago

Yi Xu, Masami Ouchi, Michael Rauch, Kimihiko Nakajima, Yuichi Harikane, Yuma Sugahara, Yutaka Komiyama, Haruka Kusakabe, Seiji Fujimoto, Yuki Isobe, Ji Hoon Kim, Yoshiaki Ono, Fakhri S. Zahedy. We study emission line profiles of 21 nearby low-mass ($M_*=10^4-10^7~M_\odot$) galaxies in deep medium-high resolution spectra taken with Magellan/MagE. These low-mass...

Phys.org

Massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843 investigated in X-rays

Italian astronomers have performed X-ray observations of the massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843, using ESA's XMM-Newton spacecraft. Results of the observational campaign, presented November 26 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the properties of this cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They are the...
Search of Intermediate Mass Black Holes at Low Redshift with Intra-night Variability

We present a sample of intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) candidates based on the detection of a broad H$\alpha$ emission line and variability, which are selected from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 7. By performing spectral decomposition of emission lines as well as visual inspection, we initially identified 131 targets with a broad H$\alpha$ line among a large sample of emission-line galaxies. We further selected 25 IMBH candidates, whose estimated black hole mass (M$_{\rm BH}$) is less than $10^6 \rm M_{\odot}$. To constrain the nature of these candidates, we analyzed X-ray properties and performed an intra-night variability monitoring with optical telescopes. Based on the optical variability analysis, we report a sample of 11 targets with detected intra-night variability as the best IMBH candidates, which are suitable for follow-up observations for accurate M$_{\rm BH}$ determination such as reverberation mapping campaigns.
Study investigates young low-mass stellar population of NGC 1893, detects over 100 new stars

Using the Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT), Indian astronomers have observed a young star cluster known as NGC 1893. The observational campaign allowed the researchers to investigate hundreds of young low-mass stars in the cluster, resulting in the detection of over 100 new objects of this type. The study was detailed in a paper published November 23 on arXiv.org.
The galaxy starburst/main-sequence bimodality over five decades in stellar mass at z ~ 3-6.5

Pierluigi Rinaldi, Karina I. Caputi, Sophie van Mierlo, Matthew L. N. Ashby, Gabriel B. Caminha, Edoardo Iani. We study the relation between stellar mass (M*) and star formation rate (SFR) for star-forming galaxies over approximately five decades in stellar mass (5.5 <~ log10(M*/Msun) <~ 10.5) at z ~ 3-6.5. This unprecedented coverage has been possible thanks to the joint analysis of blank non-lensed fields (COSMOS/SMUVS) and cluster lensing fields (Hubble Frontier Fields) which allow us to reach very low stellar masses. Previous works have revealed the existence of a clear bimodality in the SFR-M* plane with a star-formation Main Sequence and a starburst cloud at z ~ 4-5. Here we show that this bimodality extends to all star-forming galaxies and is valid in the whole redshift range z ~ 3-6.5. We find that starbursts constitute at least 20% of all star-forming galaxies with M* >~ 10^9 Msun at these redshifts and reach a peak of 40% at z=4-5. More importantly, 60% to 90% of the total SFR budget at these redshifts is contained in starburst galaxies, indicating that the starburst mode of star-formation is dominant at high redshifts. Almost all the low stellar-mass starbursts with log10(M*/Msun) <~ 8.5 have ages comparable to the typical timescales of a starburst event, suggesting that these galaxies are being caught in the process of formation. Interestingly, galaxy formation models fail to predict the starburst/main-sequence bimodality and starbursts overall, suggesting that the starburst phenomenon may be driven by physical processes occurring at smaller scales than those probed by these models.
Uncovering the chemical structure of the pulsating low-mass white dwarf SDSS J115219.99+024814.4

Pulsating low-mass white dwarf stars are white dwarfs with stellar masses between 0.30~M$_{\odot}$ and 0.45~M$_{\odot}$ that show photometric variability due to gravity-mode pulsations. Within this mass range, they can harbour both a helium- and hybrid-core, depending if the progenitor experienced helium-core burning during the pre-white dwarf evolution. SDSS J115219.99$+$024814.4 is an eclipsing binary system where both components are low-mass white dwarfs, with stellar masses of 0.362$\pm$0.014~M$_{\odot}$ and 0.325$\pm$0.013~M$_{\odot}$. In particular, the less massive component is a pulsating star, showing at least three pulsation periods of $\sim$1314 s, $\sim$1069 s and $\sim$582.9 s. This opens the way to use asteroseismology as a tool to uncover its inner chemical structure, in combination with the information obtained using the light-curve modelling of the eclipses. To this end, using binary evolutionary models leading to helium- and hybrid-core white dwarfs, we compute adiabatic pulsations for $\ell=1$ and $\ell=2$ gravity modes with \texttt{Gyre}. We found that the pulsating component of the SDSS J115219.99$+$024814.4 system must have a hydrogen envelope thinner that the value obtained from binary evolution computations, independently of the inner composition. Finally, from our asteroseismological study, we find a best fit model characterised by T$_{\rm e ff}=10\, 917$ K, M=0.338~M$_{\odot}$, M$_{\rm H}=10^{-6}$~M$_{\odot}$ with the inner composition of a hybrid WD.
The galaxy-halo size relation of low-mass galaxies in FIRE

Galaxy sizes correlate closely with the sizes of their parent dark matter haloes, suggesting a link between halo formation and galaxy growth. However, the precise nature of this relation and its scatter remains to be understood fully, especially for low-mass galaxies. We analyse the galaxy-halo size relation for low-mass ($M_\star \sim 10^{7-9} {\rm M_\odot}$) central galaxies over the past 12.5 billion years with the help of cosmological volume simulations (FIREbox) from the Feedback in Realistic Environments (FIRE) project. We find a nearly linear relationship between the half-stellar mass galaxy size $R_{1/2}$ and the parent dark matter halo virial radius $R_{\rm vir}$. This relation evolves only weakly since redshift $z = 5$: $R_{1/2} {\rm kpc} = (0.053\pm0.002)(R_{\rm vir}/35 {\rm kpc})^{0.934\pm0.054}$, with a nearly constant scatter $\langle \sigma \rangle = 0.084 [{\rm dex}]$. Whilst this ratio is similar to what is expected from models where galaxy disc sizes are set by halo angular momentum, the low-mass galaxies in our sample are not angular momentum supported, with stellar rotational to circular velocity ratios $v_{\rm rot} / v_{\rm circ} \sim 0.15$. Introducing redshift as another parameter to the GHSR does not decrease the scatter. Furthermore, this scatter does not correlate with any of the halo properties we investigate -- including spin and concentration -- suggesting that baryonic processes and feedback physics are instead critical in setting the scatter in the galaxy-halo size relation. Given the relatively small scatter and the weak dependence of the galaxy-halo size relation on redshift and halo properties for these low-mass central galaxies, we propose using galaxy sizes as an independent method from stellar masses to infer halo masses.
On the quenching of star formation in observed and simulated central galaxies: Evidence for the role of integrated AGN feedback

In this paper we investigate how massive central galaxies cease their star formation by comparing theoretical predictions from cosmological simulations: EAGLE, Illustris and IllustrisTNG with observations of the local Universe from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). Our machine learning (ML) classification reveals supermassive black hole mass ($M_{\rm BH}$) as the most predictive parameter in determining whether a galaxy is star forming or quenched at redshift $z=0$ in all three simulations. This predicted consequence of active galactic nucleus (AGN) quenching is reflected in the observations, where it is true for a range of indirect estimates of $M_{\rm BH}$ via proxies as well as its dynamical measurements. Our partial correlation analysis shows that other galactic parameters lose their strong association with quiescence, once their correlations with $M_{\rm BH}$ are accounted for. In simulations we demonstrate that it is the integrated power output of the AGN, rather than its instantaneous activity, which causes galaxies to quench. Finally, we analyse the change in molecular gas content of galaxies from star forming to passive populations. We find that both gas fractions ($f_{\rm gas}$) and star formation efficiencies (SFEs) decrease upon transition to quiescence in the observations but SFE is more predictive than $f_{\rm gas}$ in the ML passive/star-forming classification. These trends in the SDSS are most closely recovered in IllustrisTNG and are in direct contrast with the predictions made by Illustris. We conclude that a viable AGN feedback prescription can be achieved by a combination of preventative feedback and turbulence injection which together quench star formation in central galaxies.
The Black Hole-Galaxy Connection: Interplay between Feedback, Obscuration, and Host Galaxy Substructure

Stéphanie Juneau (1 and 2), Andy D. Goulding (3), Julie Banfield (4), Stefano Bianchi (5), Pierre-Alain Duc (6 and 2), I-Ting Ho (7), Michael A. Dopita (8), Julia Scharwächter (9), Franz E. Bauer (10,11 and 12), Brent Groves (13 and 8), David M. Alexander (14), Rebecca L. Davies (15 and 8), David Elbaz (2), Emily Freeland (16), Elise Hampton (8), Lisa J. Kewley (8), Robert Nikutta (1), Prajval Shastri (17), Xinwen Shu (18,2), Frédéric P. A. Vogt (19 and 8), Tao Wang (20 and 2), O. Ivy Wong (21 and 13), Jong-Hak Woo (22) ((1) NSF's NOIRLab, USA, (2) CEA-Saclay, France (3) Department of Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University, USA, (4) Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Australian National University, Australia, (5) Dipartimento di Matematica e Fisica, Universita degli Studi Roma Tre, Italy, (6) Observatoire astronomique de Strasbourg, Université de Strasbourg, France, (7) Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, (8) Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Australian National University, Australia, (9) Gemini Observatory/NSF's NOIRLab, USA, (10) Instituto de Astrofísica and Centro de Astroingeniería, Facultad de Física, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (11) Millennium Institute of Astrophysics (MAS), Chile, (12) Space Science Institute, USA, (13) International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, The University of Western Australia, Australia (14), Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, Department of Physics, Durham University, UK, (15) Max-Planck-Institut für Extraterrestrische Physik, Giessenbachstrasse, Germany, (16) Department of Astronomy, The Oskar Klein Center, Stockholm University, Sweden, (17) Indian Institute of Astrophysics, India, (18) Department of Physics, Anhui Normal University, Wuhu, China (19), Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss, Switzerland, (20) Key Laboratory of Modern Astronomy and Astrophysics in Ministry of Education, School of Astronomy & Space Science, Nanjing University, PR China, (21) CSIRO Space & Astronomy, Australia, (22) Astronomy Program, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea)
PSP/IS$\odot$IS Observation of a Solar Energetic Particle Event Associated With a Streamer Blowout Coronal Mass Ejection During Encounter 6

T. Getachew, D. J. McComas, C. J. Joyce, E. Palmerio, E. R. Christian, C. M. S. Cohen, M. I. Desai, J. Giacalone, M. E. Hill, W. H. Matthaeus, R. L. McNutt, D. G. Mitchell, J. G. Mitchell, J. S. Rankin, E. C. Roelof, N. A. Schwadron, J. R. Szalay, G. P. Zank, L.-L. Zhao, B. J. Lynch, T. D. Phan, S. D. Bale, P. L. Whittlesey, J. C. Kasper.
Low-mass Dark Matter searches with EDELWEISS

J. Gascon, E. Armengaud, Q. Arnaud, C. Augier, A. Benoit, L. Bergé, J. Billard, A. Broniatowski, P. Camus, A. Cazes, M. Chapellier, F. Charlieux, M. De Jésus, L. Dumoulin, K. Eitel, J.-B. Filippini, D. Filosofov, A. Giuliani, M. Gros, Y. Jin, A. Juillard, M. Kleifges, H. Lattaud, S. Marnieros, D. Misiak, X.-F. Navick, C. Nones, E. Olivieri, C. Oriol, P. Pari, B. Paul, D. Poda, S. Rozov, T. Salagnac, V. Sanglard, L. Vagneron, E. Yakushev, A. Zolotarova (for the EDELWEISS Collaboration)
Pre-main sequence evolution of low-mass stars in Eddington-inspired Born-Infeld gravity

We study three aspects of the early-evolutionary phases in low-mass stars within Eddington-inspired Born-Infeld (EiBI) gravity, a viable extension of General Relativity. These aspects are concerned with the Hayashi tracks (i.e. the effective temperature-luminosity relation); the minimum mass required to belong to the main sequence; and the maximum mass allowed for a fully convective star within the main sequence. In all cases we find a dependence of these quantities not only on the theory's parameter, but also on the star's central density, a feature previously found in Palatini $f(R)$ gravity. Using this, we investigate the evolution of these quantities with the (sign of the) EiBI parameter, finding a shift in the Hayashi tracks in opposite directions in the positive/negative branches of it, and an increase (decrease) for positive (negative) parameter in the two masses above. We use these results to ellaborate on the chances to seek for traces of new physics in low-mass stars within this theory.
The Disk Veiling Effect of the Black Hole Low-Mass X-ray Binary A0620-00

Wan-Min Zheng, Qiaoya Wu, Jianfeng Wu, Song Wang, Mouyuan Sun, Jing Guo, Junhui Liu, Tuan Yi, Zhi-Xiang Zhang, Wei-Min Gu, Junfeng Wang, Lijun Gou, Jifeng Liu, Paul J. Callanan, Luis C. Ho, Penélope Longa-Peña, Jerome A. Orosz, Mark T. Reynolds. The optical light curves of quiescent black hole...
A machine learning approach to infer the accreted stellar mass fractions of galaxies

We propose a random forest (RF) machine learning approach to determine the accreted stellar mass fractions ($f_\mathrm{acc}$) of central galaxies, based on various dark matter halo and galaxy features. The RF is trained and tested using 2,710 galaxies with stellar mass $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.16$ from the TNG100 simulation. For galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot>10.6$, global features such as halo mass, size and stellar mass are more important in determining $f_\mathrm{acc}$, whereas for galaxies with $\log_{10}M_\ast/M_\odot \leqslant 10.6$, features related to merger histories have higher predictive power. Galaxy size is the most important when calculated in 3-dimensions, which becomes less important after accounting for observational effects. In contrast, the stellar age, galaxy colour and star formation rate carry very limited information about $f_\mathrm{acc}$. When an entire set of halo and galaxy features are used, the prediction is almost unbiased, with root-mean-square error (RMSE) of $\sim$0.068. If only using observable features, the RMSE increases to $\sim$0.104. Nevertheless, compared with the case when only stellar mass is used, the inclusion of other observable features does help to decrease the RMSE by $\sim$20%. Lastly, when using galaxy density, velocity and velocity dispersion profiles as features, which represent approximately the maximum amount of information one can extract from galaxy images and velocity maps, the prediction is only slightly improved. Hence, with observable features, the limiting precision of predicting $f_\mathrm{acc}$ is $\sim$0.1, and the multi-component decomposition of galaxy images should have similar or larger uncertainties. If the central black hole mass and the spin parameter of galaxies can be accurately measured in future observations, the RMSE is promising to be further decreased by $\sim$20%.
Central X-ray point-sources found to be abundant in low-mass, late-type galaxies predicted to contain an intermediate-mass black hole

Alister W. Graham, Roberto Soria, Benjamin L. Davis, Mari Kolehmainen, Thomas Maccarone, James Miller-Jones, Christian Motch, Douglas A. Swartz. Building upon three late-type galaxies in the Virgo cluster with both a predicted black hole mass of less than $\sim$10$^5$ M$_{\odot}$ and a centrally-located X-ray point-source, we reveal 11 more such galaxies, more than tripling the number of active intermediate-mass black hole candidates among this population. Moreover, this amounts to a 36$\pm$8% X-ray detection rate (despite the sometimes high, X-ray-absorbing, HI column densities), compared to just 10$\pm$5% for (the largely HI-free) dwarf early-type galaxies in the Virgo cluster. The expected contribution of X-ray binaries from the galaxies' inner field stars is negligible. Moreover, given that both the spiral and dwarf galaxies contain nuclear star clusters, the above inequality appears to disfavor X-ray binaries in nuclear star clusters. The higher occupation, or rather detection, fraction among the spiral galaxies may instead reflect an enhanced cool gas/fuel supply and Eddington ratio. Indeed, four of the 11 new X-ray detections are associated with known LINERs or LINER/HII composites. For all (four) of the new detections for which the X-ray flux was strong enough to establish the spectral energy distribution in the Chandra band, it is consistent with power-law spectra. Furthermore, the X-ray emission from the source with the highest flux (NGC 4197: $L_X \approx 10^{40}$ erg s$^{-1}$) suggests a non-stellar-mass black hole if the X-ray spectrum corresponds to the `low/hard state'. Follow-up observations to further probe the black hole masses, and prospects for spatially resolving the gravitational spheres-of-influence around intermediate-mass black holes, are reviewed in some detail.
Weak branch and multimodal convection in rapidly rotating spheres at low Prandtl number

The focus of this study is to investigate primary and secondary bifurcations to weakly nonlinear flows (weak branch) in convective rotating spheres in a regime where only strongly nonlinear oscillatory sub- and super-critical flows (strong branch) were previously found in [E. J. Kaplan, N. Schaeffer, J. Vidal, and P. Cardin, Phys. Rev. Lett. 119, 094501 (2017)]. The relevant regime corresponds to low Prandtl and Ekman numbers, indicating a predominance of Coriolis forces and thermal diffusion in the system. We provide the bifurcation diagrams for rotating waves (RWs) computed by means of continuation methods and the corresponding stability analysis of these periodic flows to detect secondary bifurcations giving rise to quasiperiodic modulated rotating waves (MRWs). Additional direct numerical simulations (DNS) are performed for the analysis of these quasiperiodic flows for which Poincaré sections and kinetic energy spectra are presented. The diffusion time scales are investigated as well. Our study reveals very large initial transients (more than 30 diffusion time units) for the nonlinear saturation of solutions on the weak branch, either RWs or MRWs, when DNS are employed. In addition, we demonstrate that MRWs have multimodal nature involving resonant triads. The modes can be located in the bulk of the fluid or attached to the outer sphere and exhibit multicellular structures. The different resonant modes forming the nonlinear quasiperiodic flows can be predicted with the stability analysis of RWs, close to the Hopf bifurcation point, by analyzing the leading unstable Floquet eigenmode.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
Revealing the Field Sub-subgiant Population Using a Catalog of Active Giant Stars and Gaia EDR3

Sub-subgiant stars (SSGs) fall below the subgiant branch and/or red of the giant branch in open and globular clusters, an area of the color-magnitude diagram (CMD) not populated by standard stellar evolution tracks. One hypothesis is that SSGs result from rapid rotation in subgiants or giants due to tidal synchronization in a close binary. The strong magnetic fields generated inhibit convection, which in turn produces large starspots, radius inflation, and lower-than-expected average surface temperatures and luminosities. Here we cross-reference a catalog of active giant binaries (RS CVns) in the field with Gaia EDR3. Using the Gaia photometry and parallaxes we precisely position the RS CVns in a CMD. We identify stars that fall below a 14 Gyr, metal-rich isochrone as candidate field SSGs. Out of a sample of 1723 RS CVn, we find 448 SSG candidates, a dramatic expansion from the 65 SSGs previously known. Most SSGs have rotation periods of 2-20 days, with the highest SSG fraction found among RS CVn with the shortest periods. The ubiquity of SSGs among this population indicates SSGs are a normal phase in evolution for RS CVn-type systems, not rare by-products of dynamical encounters found only in dense star clusters as some have suggested. We present our catalog of 1723 active giants, including Gaia photometry and astrometry, and rotation periods from TESS and VSX. This catalog can serve as an important sample to study the impacts of magnetic fields in evolved stars.
