A detailed study of the stability of vortons

By R. A. Battye, S. J. Cotterill, J. A. Pearson
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We construct and simulate the dynamics of gauged vortons - circular loops of cosmic string supported by the angular momentum of trapped charge and current and provide additional details on the fully stable vorton that we have...

