Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus County health officials explain why mask mandate is back

By Kristi Gross, Jonathan Taraya
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The statewide mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, nearly six months after the state repealed it for people who were vaccinated.

The order comes as the threat of the new omicron variant lingers and new coronavirus cases are climbing back up, according to state officials.

Modesto resident Cynthia told FOX40 she always wears a mask when going out, so the statewide mask mandate being reinstated doesn’t mean much to her.

Who is exempt from California’s new statewide indoor mask mandate?

“It’s not a big deal for me,” Cynthia said. “We’re not on lockdown, we just have to wear the mask, so I think that’s good. It’s flu season anyway so it doesn’t bother me. I’m so used to it.”

The mask mandate from the state, which requires everyone to be masked indoors regardless of vaccination status, comes just one month after Stanislaus County repealed its local mask order that no longer required masks for those who were vaccinated.

The indoor mask mandate is expected to be in effect until Jan. 15, 2022 .

“It is frustrating, but it will help keep our community safe,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Services spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur. “We are encouraging our residents to please wear masks and get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”

Kaur said while the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate has remained steady, the mandate is a precaution as other regions across the state are seeing the number of cases rise again.

California’s statewide mask mandate begins today

“At the end of the day, we want to save more lives and to prevent a burden on our health care system. Last winter was hard and we don’t want to see same proportion of cases during this winter too,” Kaur explained.

She said health officials are concerned about large gatherings with the holidays just days away.

“The main concern is our community members letting their guard down. We’re still in a pandemic,” Kaur said. “The mask order hopefully would help stop the transmission of the virus even more.”

Christopher Cottrell
1d ago

"save more lives" from an even less dangerous variant with milder symptoms ? sounds more Orwellian every day ...

Omicron variant outbreak reported at West Sacramento high school

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected omicron outbreak at a West Sacramento high school has school and health officials working to get a handle on the new COVID-19 cases just days before winter break. It began when two students started showing symptoms last weekend. Their tests came back positive not just for COVID-19 but […]
New California rules end distinction for vaccinated workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage. The main change to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's revised temporary rule erases current distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees. Both will […]
California lawmakers looking at health effects of current drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at how California's current drought can affect residents.  "Droughts have far-reaching impacts, including the wellbeing of communities large and small," said State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger. The Senate Select Committee on Human Security held a hearing on how drinking water is being affected, along […]
California jobless rate below 7%; 1st time since March 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state's unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released Friday. Even though California's unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in November from 7.3% in October, the state […]
California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leading California cannabis companies warned Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday that the state's legal industry was on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the shaky marketplace. The letter signed by more than two dozen executives, industry officials and legalization […]
Law enforcement: TikTok posts threatening Friday school shootings not credible

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — TikTok rumors threatening nationwide school shootings are not credible, local law enforcement reported Thursday. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office described a screenshot shared on TikTok, which reads in part, "Attention everyone who goes to GHS." County law enforcement also said the screenshot did not include the name "Gregori," referencing Gregori […]
Tips launch search in 40-year-old Stockton cold case

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Forty years after a Stockton teenager went missing, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said recent tips led them to search "an undisclosed area" of the county Thursday. The sheriff's office said federal, state and local agencies are helping in the search. "Due to the ongoing and open nature […]
What is a 'sideshow?'

According to the California Legislature, "sideshows" are defined as any motor vehicle speed contest on a highway, reckless driving on a highway, reckless driving in an off-street parking facility, or an exhibition of speed on a highway.
Gov. Newsom highlights $1B statewide cleanup plan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom picked up litter and painted over graffiti in Los Angeles on Wednesday to highlight California's $1.1 billion initiative to clean areas near highways, roads and other public spaces, an effort he promised to expand next year to address homeless encampments. Before collecting syringes and broken electronics along a […]
San Francisco to require sick leave for nannies, gardeners

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nannies, house cleaners, gardeners and other San Francisco domestic workers must be given paid sick leave under a groundbreaking law approved by city leaders this week. The city's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed the legislation, which the San Francisco Chronicle said is the first of its kind in the U.S. The […]
Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they'll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
