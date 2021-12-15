Non-Gaussian Signatures of a Thermal Big Bang

We present a general strategy to study non-perturbatively thermal QCD up to very high temperatures. As a first concrete application, we compute the flavour non-singlet meson screening masses at 12 temperatures covering the range from $T \sim 1$~GeV up to $\sim 160$~GeV in the theory with three massless quarks. The calculation is carried out by Monte Carlo simulations on the lattice by considering large spatial extensions in order to have negligible finite volume effects. For each temperature we have simulated 3 or 4 values of the lattice spacing, so as to perform the continuum limit extrapolation with confidence at a few permille accuracy. Chiral symmetry restoration manifests itself in our results through the degeneracy of the vector and the axial vector channels and of the scalar and the pseudoscalar ones. In the entire range of temperatures explored, the meson screening masses deviate from the free theory result, $2 \pi T$, by at most a few percent. These deviations, however, cannot be explained by the known leading term in the QCD coupling constant $g$ up to the highest temperature, where other contributions are still very relevant. In particular the spin-dependent term turns out to be of $O(g^4)$ in the entire range explored, and it remains clearly visible up to the highest temperature, where the pseudoscalar and the vector screening masses are still significantly different within our numerical precision. The intricate pattern of different contributions that we have found explains why it has been difficult in the past to match non-perturbative lattice results at $T \sim 1$~GeV with the analytic behaviour at asymptotically high temperatures.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO