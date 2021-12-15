ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Non-Gaussian Signatures of a Thermal Big Bang

By Maria Mylova, Marianthi Moschou, Niayesh Afshordi, João Magueijo
 4 days ago

What if Big Bang was hot from its very inception? This is possible in a bimetric theory where the source of fluctuations is thermal, requiring the model to live on a critical boundary in the space of parameters and can be realized when an anti-DBI brane moves...

Beyond Parallel Pancakes: Quasi-Polynomial Time Guarantees for Non-Spherical Gaussian Mixtures

We consider mixtures of $k\geq 2$ Gaussian components with unknown means and unknown covariance (identical for all components) that are well-separated, i.e., distinct components have statistical overlap at most $k^{-C}$ for a large enough constant $C\ge 1$. Previous statistical-query lower bounds [DKS17] give formal evidence that even distinguishing such mixtures from (pure) Gaussians may be exponentially hard (in $k$).
Non-perturbative thermal QCD at all temperatures: the case of mesonic screening masses

We present a general strategy to study non-perturbatively thermal QCD up to very high temperatures. As a first concrete application, we compute the flavour non-singlet meson screening masses at 12 temperatures covering the range from $T \sim 1$~GeV up to $\sim 160$~GeV in the theory with three massless quarks. The calculation is carried out by Monte Carlo simulations on the lattice by considering large spatial extensions in order to have negligible finite volume effects. For each temperature we have simulated 3 or 4 values of the lattice spacing, so as to perform the continuum limit extrapolation with confidence at a few permille accuracy. Chiral symmetry restoration manifests itself in our results through the degeneracy of the vector and the axial vector channels and of the scalar and the pseudoscalar ones. In the entire range of temperatures explored, the meson screening masses deviate from the free theory result, $2 \pi T$, by at most a few percent. These deviations, however, cannot be explained by the known leading term in the QCD coupling constant $g$ up to the highest temperature, where other contributions are still very relevant. In particular the spin-dependent term turns out to be of $O(g^4)$ in the entire range explored, and it remains clearly visible up to the highest temperature, where the pseudoscalar and the vector screening masses are still significantly different within our numerical precision. The intricate pattern of different contributions that we have found explains why it has been difficult in the past to match non-perturbative lattice results at $T \sim 1$~GeV with the analytic behaviour at asymptotically high temperatures.
SCIENCE
Gaussian map predictions for 3D surface feature localisation and counting

In this paper, we propose to employ a Gaussian map representation to estimate precise location and count of 3D surface features, addressing the limitations of state-of-the-art methods based on density estimation which struggle in presence of local disturbances. Gaussian maps indicate probable object location and can be generated directly from keypoint annotations avoiding laborious and costly per-pixel annotations. We apply this method to the 3D spheroidal class of objects which can be projected into 2D shape representation enabling efficient processing by a neural network GNet, an improved UNet architecture, which generates the likely locations of surface features and their precise count. We demonstrate a practical use of this technique for counting strawberry achenes which is used as a fruit quality measure in phenotyping applications. The results of training the proposed system on several hundreds of 3D scans of strawberries from a publicly available dataset demonstrate the accuracy and precision of the system which outperforms the state-of-the-art density-based methods for this application.
MATHEMATICS
Localized big bang stability for the Einstein-scalar field equations

We prove the nonlinear stability in the contracting direction of Friedmann-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker (FLRW) solutions to the Einstein-scalar field equations in $n\geq 3$ spacetime dimensions that are defined on spacetime manifolds of the form $(0,t_0]\times \mathbb{T}^{n-1}$, $t_0>0$. Stability is established under the assumption that the initial data is synchronized, which means that on the initial hypersurface $\Sigma= \{t_0\}\times \mathbb{T}^{n-1}$ the scalar field $\tau= \exp\bigl(-\sqrt{\frac{2(n-2)}{n-1}}\phi\bigr) $ is constant, that is, $\Sigma=\tau^{-1}(\{t_0\})$. As we show that all initial data sets that are sufficiently close to FRLW ones can be evolved via the Einstein-scalar field equation into new initial data sets that are \textit{synchronized}, no generality is lost by this assumption. By using $\tau$ as a time coordinate, we establish that the perturbed FLRW spacetime manifolds are of the form $M = \bigcup_{t\in (0,t_0]}\tau^{-1}(\{t\})\cong (0,t_0]\times \mathbb{T}^{n-1}$, the perturbed FLRW solutions are asymptotically pointwise Kasner as $\tau \searrow 0$, and a big bang singularity, characterised by the blow up of the scalar curvature, occurs at $\tau=0$. An important aspect of our stability proof is that we use a hyperbolic gauge reduction of the Einstein-scalar field equations. As a consequence, all of the estimates used in the stability proof can be localized and we employ this property to establish a corresponding localized stability result for the FLRW solutions.
SCIENCE
Persistence and Ball Exponents for Gaussian Stationary Processes

Consider a real Gaussian stationary process $f_\rho$, indexed on either $\mathbb{R}$ or $\mathbb{Z}$ and admitting a spectral measure $\rho$. We study $\theta_{\rho}^\ell=-\lim\limits_{T\to\infty}\frac{1}{T} \log\mathbb{P}\left(\inf_{t\in[0,T]}f_{\rho}(t)>\ell\right)$, the persistence exponent of $f_\rho$. We show that, if $\rho$ has a positive density at the origin, then the persistence exponent exists; moreover, if $\rho$ has an absolutely continuous component, then $\theta_{\rho}^\ell>0$ if and only if this spectral density at the origin is finite. We further establish continuity of $\theta_{\rho}^\ell$ in $\ell$, in $\rho$ (under a suitable metric) and, if $\rho$ is compactly supported, also in dense sampling. Analogous continuity properties are shown for $\psi_{\rho}^\ell=-\lim\limits_{T\to\infty}\frac{1}{T} \log\mathbb{P}\left(\inf_{t\in[0,T]}|f_{\rho}(t)|\le \ell\right)$, the ball exponent of $f_\rho$, and it is shown to be positive if and only if $\rho$ has an absolutely continuous component.
MATHEMATICS
Joint Posterior Inference for Latent Gaussian Models with R-INLA

Efficient Bayesian inference remains a computational challenge in hierarchical models. Simulation-based approaches such as Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods are still popular but have a large computational cost. When dealing with the large class of Latent Gaussian Models, the INLA methodology embedded in the R-INLA software provides accurate Bayesian inference by computing deterministic mixture representation to approximate the joint posterior, from which marginals are computed. The INLA approach has from the beginning been targeting to approximate univariate posteriors. In this paper we lay out the development foundation of the tools for also providing joint approximations for subsets of the latent field. These approximations inherit Gaussian copula structure and additionally provide corrections for skewness. The same idea is carried forward also to sampling from the mixture representation, which we now can adjust for skewness.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Tracing the non-thermal pressure and hydrostatic bias in galaxy clusters

We present a modelization of the non-thermal pressure, $P_{NT}$, and we apply it to the X-ray (and Sunayev-Zel'dovich) derived radial profiles of the X-COP galaxy clusters. We relate the amount of non-thermal pressure support to the hydrostatic bias, $b$, and speculate on how we can interpret this $P_{NT}$ in terms of the expected levels of turbulent velocity and magnetic fields. Current upper limits on the turbulent velocity in the intracluster plasma are used to build a distribution $\mathcal{N}(<b) - b$, from which we infer that 50 per cent of local galaxy clusters should have $b < 0.2$ ($b<0.33$ in 80 per cent of the population). The measured bias in the X-COP sample that includes relaxed massive nearby systems is 0.03 in 50% of the objects and 0.17 in 80% of them. All these values are below the amount of bias required to reconcile the observed cluster number count in the cosmological framework set from Planck.
ASTRONOMY
Moments of partition functions of 2D Gaussian polymers in the weak disorder regime

Let $W_N(\beta) = \mathrm{E}_0\left[e^{ \sum_{n=1}^N \beta\omega(n,S_n) - N\beta^2/2}\right]$ be the partition function of a two-dimensional directed polymer in a random environment, where $\omega(i,x), i\in \mathbb{Z}_+, x\in \mathbb{Z}^2$ are i.i.d.\ standard normal and $\{S_n\}$ is the path of a random walk. With $\beta=\beta_N=\hat\beta \sqrt{\pi/\log N}$ and $\hat \beta\in (0,1)$ (the subcritical window), $\log W_N(\beta_N)$ is known to converge in distribution to a Gaussian law of mean $-\lambda^2/2$ and variance $\lambda^2$, with $\lambda^2=\log \big(1/(1-\hat\beta^2\big)$ (Caravenna, Sun, Zygouras, Ann. Appl. Probab. (2017)). We study in this paper the moments $\mathbb{E} [W_N( \beta_N)^q]$ in the subcritical window, for $q=O(\sqrt{\log N})$. The analysis is based on ruling out triple intersections.
MATHEMATICS
Traversing within the Gaussian Typical Set: Differentiable Gaussianization Layers for Inverse Problems Augmented by Normalizing Flows

Generative networks such as normalizing flows can serve as a learning-based prior to augment inverse problems to achieve high-quality results. However, the latent space vector may not remain a typical sample from the desired high-dimensional standard Gaussian distribution when traversing the latent space during an inversion. As a result, it can be challenging to attain a high-fidelity solution, particularly in the presence of noise and inaccurate physics-based models. To address this issue, we propose to re-parameterize and Gaussianize the latent vector using novel differentiable data-dependent layers wherein custom operators are defined by solving optimization problems. These proposed layers enforce an inversion to find a feasible solution within a Gaussian typical set of the latent space. We tested and validated our technique on an image deblurring task and eikonal tomography -- a PDE-constrained inverse problem and achieved high-fidelity results.
MATHEMATICS
Analysis of matter clustering in one dimension with the Gaussian-derived wavelet

Continuous wavelet analysis has been increasingly employed in various fields of science and engineering due to its remarkable ability to maintain optimal resolution in both space and scale. Here, we extend wavelet-based statistics, including the wavelet power spectrum, wavelet cross-correlation and wavelet bicoherence, to the new designed continuous wavelet function -- {\em Gaussian-derived wavelet}. In this paper, these statistics are introduced to analyze the large-scale clustering of matter. For this purpose, we perform wavelet transforms on the density distribution obtained from the one-dimensional (1D) Zel'dovich approximation and then measure the wavelet power spectra and wavelet bicoherences of this density distribution. Our results suggest that the wavelet power spectrum and wavelet bicoherence can identify the effects of local environments on the clustering at different scales. Moreover, to reveal the usefulness of the wavelet cross-correlation, we apply it to the 1D projected density fields of the IllustrisTNG simulation at $z=0$ for different matter components. We find that wavelet cross-correlations between different matter components converge to one on large scales, while biases between them become significant on small scales. In addition, measurements of the wavelet power spectra show that clustering of the total matter is suppressed on scales $k\gtrsim 1 h\mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$ relative to that of the corresponding dark matter-only simulation. The wavelet bicoherence of the total matter is enhanced on wide scales due to baryonic physics. These results are qualitatively consistent with those from three-dimensional Fourier analyses.
SCIENCE
Hausdorff dimensions and Hitting probabilities for some general Gaussian processes

Let $B$ be a $d$-dimensional Gaussian process on $\mathbb{R}$, where the component are independents copies of a scalar Gaussian process $B_0$ on $\mathbb{R}_+$ with a given general variance function $\gamma^2(r)=\operatorname{Var}\left(B_0(r)\right)$ and a canonical metric $\delta(t,s):=(\mathbb{E}\left(B_0(t)-B_0(s)\right)^2)^{1/2}$ which is commensurate with $\gamma(t-s)$. We provide some general condition on $\gamma$ so that for any Borel set $E\subset [0,1]$, the Hausdorff dimension of the image $B(E)$ is constant a.s., and we explicit this constant. Also, we derive under some mild assumptions on $\gamma\,$ an upper and lower bounds of $\mathbb{P}\left\{B(E)\cap F\neq \emptyset \right\}$ in terms of the corresponding Hausdorff measure and capacity of $E\times F$. Some upper and lower bounds for the essential supremum norm of the Hausdorff dimension of $B(E)\cap F$ and $E\cap B^{-1}(F)$ are also given in terms of $d$ and the corresponding Hausdorff dimensions of $E\times F$, $E$, and $F$.
MATHEMATICS
A Sparse Expansion For Deep Gaussian Processes

Deep Gaussian Processes (DGP) enable a non-parametric approach to quantify the uncertainty of complex deep machine learning models. Conventional inferential methods for DGP models can suffer from high computational complexity as they require large-scale operations with kernel matrices for training and inference. In this work, we propose an efficient scheme for accurate inference and prediction based on a range of Gaussian Processes, called the Tensor Markov Gaussian Processes (TMGP). We construct an induced approximation of TMGP referred to as the hierarchical expansion. Next, we develop a deep TMGP (DTMGP) model as the composition of multiple hierarchical expansion of TMGPs. The proposed DTMGP model has the following properties: (1) the outputs of each activation function are deterministic while the weights are chosen independently from standard Gaussian distribution; (2) in training or prediction, only O(polylog(M)) (out of M) activation functions have non-zero outputs, which significantly boosts the computational efficiency. Our numerical experiments on real datasets show the superior computational efficiency of DTMGP versus other DGP models.
COMPUTERS
Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Bhushan Borotikar, Marcel Lüthi, Tania S. Douglas, Valérie Burdin, Tinashe E.M. Mutsvangwa. In model-based medical image analysis, three features of interest are the shape of structures of interest, their relative pose, and image intensity profiles representative of some physical property. Often, these are modelled separately through statistical models by decomposing the object's features into a set of basis functions through principal geodesic analysis or principal component analysis. This study presents a statistical modelling method for automatic learning of shape, pose and intensity features in medical images which we call the Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models (DMFC-GPM). A DMFC-GPM is a Gaussian process (GP)-based model with a shared latent space that encodes linear and non-linear variation. Our method is defined in a continuous domain with a principled way to represent shape, pose and intensity feature classes in a linear space, based on deformation fields. A deformation field-based metric is adapted in the method for modelling shape and intensity feature variation as well as for comparing rigid transformations (pose). Moreover, DMFC-GPMs inherit properties intrinsic to GPs including marginalisation and regression. Furthermore, they allow for adding additional pose feature variability on top of those obtained from the image acquisition process; what we term as permutation modelling. For image analysis tasks using DMFC-GPMs, we adapt Metropolis-Hastings algorithms making the prediction of features fully probabilistic. We validate the method using controlled synthetic data and we perform experiments on bone structures from CT images of the shoulder to illustrate the efficacy of the model for pose and shape feature prediction. The model performance results suggest that this new modelling paradigm is robust, accurate, accessible, and has potential applications including the management of musculoskeletal disorders and clinical decision making.
SCIENCE
Thermodynamic and Scaling Limits of the non-Gaussian Membrane Model

We characterize the behavior of a random discrete interface $\phi$ on $[-L,L]^d \cap \mathbb{Z}^d$ with energy $\sum V(\Delta \phi(x))$ as $L \to \infty$, where $\Delta$ is the discrete Laplacian and $V$ is a uniformly convex, symmetric, and smooth potential. The interface $\phi$ is called the non-Gaussian membrane model. By analyzing the Helffer-Sjöstrand representation associated to $\Delta \phi$, we provide a unified approach to continuous scaling limits of the rescaled and interpolated interface in dimensions $d=2,3$, Gaussian approximation in negative regularity spaces for all $d \geq 2$, and the infinite volume limit in $d \geq 5$. Our results generalize some of those of arXiv:1801.05663.
MATHEMATICS
Numerical methods for Mean field Games based on Gaussian Processes and Fourier Features

In this article, we propose two numerical methods, the Gaussian Process (GP) method and the Fourier Features (FF) algorithm, to solve mean field games (MFGs). The GP algorithm approximates the solution of a MFG with maximum a posteriori probability estimators of GPs conditioned on the partial differential equation (PDE) system of the MFG at a finite number of sample points. The main bottleneck of the GP method is to compute the inverse of a square gram matrix, whose size is proportional to the number of sample points. To improve the performance, we introduce the FF method, whose insight comes from the recent trend of approximating positive definite kernels with random Fourier features. The FF algorithm seeks approximated solutions in the space generated by sampled Fourier features. In the FF method, the size of the matrix to be inverted depends only on the number of Fourier features selected, which is much less than the size of sample points. Hence, the FF method reduces the precomputation time, saves the memory, and achieves comparable accuracy to the GP method. We give the existence and the convergence proofs for both algorithms. The convergence argument of the GP method does not depend on the Lasry-Lions monotonicity condition, which suggests the potential applications of the GP method to solve MFGs with non-monotone couplings in future work. We show the efficacy of our algorithms through experiments on a stationary MFG with a non-local coupling and on a time-dependent planning problem. We believe that the FF method can also serve as an alternative algorithm to solve general PDEs.
COMPUTERS
Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
Driven Gaussian Quantum Walks

Quantum walks function as essential means to implement quantum simulators, allowing one to study complex and often directly inaccessible quantum processes in controllable systems. In this contribution, the new notion of a driven Gaussian quantum walk is introduced. In contrast to typically considered quantum walks in optical settings, we describe the operation of the walk in terms of a nonlinear map rather than a unitary operation, e.g., by replacing a beam-splitter-type coin with a two-mode squeezer, being a process that is controlled and driven by a pump field. This opens previously unattainable possibilities for kinds of quantum walks that include nonlinear elements as core components of their operation, vastly extending the range of applications of quantum simulators. A full framework for driven Gaussian quantum walks is developed, including methods to characterize nonlinear, quantum, and quantum-nonlinear effects in measurements. Moreover, driven Gaussian quantum walks are compared with their classically interfering and linear counterparts, which are based on classical coherence of light rather than quantum superpositions of states. In particular, the generation and amplification of highly multimode entanglement, squeezing, and other quantum effects are studied over the duration of the nonlinear walk. Importantly, we prove the quantumness of the dynamics itself, regardless of the input state. Furthermore, nonlinear properties of driven Gaussian quantum walks are explored, such as amplification that leads to an ever increasing number of correlated quantum particles, constituting a source of new walkers during a walk. Therefore, the concept for quantum walks is proposed that leads to directly accessible quantum phenomena and renders the quantum simulation of nonlinear processes possible.
SCIENCE
Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
Revealing the Field Sub-subgiant Population Using a Catalog of Active Giant Stars and Gaia EDR3

Sub-subgiant stars (SSGs) fall below the subgiant branch and/or red of the giant branch in open and globular clusters, an area of the color-magnitude diagram (CMD) not populated by standard stellar evolution tracks. One hypothesis is that SSGs result from rapid rotation in subgiants or giants due to tidal synchronization in a close binary. The strong magnetic fields generated inhibit convection, which in turn produces large starspots, radius inflation, and lower-than-expected average surface temperatures and luminosities. Here we cross-reference a catalog of active giant binaries (RS CVns) in the field with Gaia EDR3. Using the Gaia photometry and parallaxes we precisely position the RS CVns in a CMD. We identify stars that fall below a 14 Gyr, metal-rich isochrone as candidate field SSGs. Out of a sample of 1723 RS CVn, we find 448 SSG candidates, a dramatic expansion from the 65 SSGs previously known. Most SSGs have rotation periods of 2-20 days, with the highest SSG fraction found among RS CVn with the shortest periods. The ubiquity of SSGs among this population indicates SSGs are a normal phase in evolution for RS CVn-type systems, not rare by-products of dynamical encounters found only in dense star clusters as some have suggested. We present our catalog of 1723 active giants, including Gaia photometry and astrometry, and rotation periods from TESS and VSX. This catalog can serve as an important sample to study the impacts of magnetic fields in evolved stars.
ASTRONOMY
Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS

