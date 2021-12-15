Spheroidal force-free neutron star magnetospheres

Abridged. Fast rotating and self-gravitating astrophysical objects suffer strong deformations from centrifugal forces. If moreover they are magnetized, they generate an electromagnetic wave that is perturbed accordingly. When stellar objects are also surrounded by an ideal plasma, a magnetosphere...
For the first time in history, a man-made object traveled towards the Sun arriving at its crown and entering its upper atmosphere. We have touched our star, and not only that, the Parker probe was not swept away by the temperature, collecting a lot of precious data and never recorded to date.
The beautiful birth of a star has produced an exquisitely ethereal structure in interstellar space. It's called the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, located about 520 light-years away, and in a new image from the NSF NOIRLab's International Gemini Observatory in Chile, it appears in the sky like a pale gossamer butterfly wing.
Astronauts need to be in unparalleled physical and mental shape to handle the rigors of space — writer Tom Wolfe famously described it as the “right stuff” in his 1979 book of the same name. NASA’s latest class of would-be space sailors is no exception. But...
What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has discovered carbon-containing organic compounds in some of the rocks it investigated on the floor of the Red Planet's Jezero Crater, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. To be crystal clear, we can't count this as detection of life on Mars; rather, we have...
The tetra-neutron – experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons. While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three, or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
For years, amateur aurora watchers from Canada have noticed mysterious streaks of pale purple and green light that seemed to dance across the nighttime sky. But it wasn't until 2016 that they shared their colorful images with scientists, who soon identified the lightshow as a new type of upper-atmosphere phenomenon that was jokingly named STEVE. Additional contributions from citizen scientists are now helping researchers identify different types of STEVE emissions and constrain how, and where in Earth's atmosphere, they're generated.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA intends to learn more about stars, neutron stars, black holes, nebulae and other space objects by launching a new X-ray telescope satellite, the IXPE, from Florida early Thursday. The $214 million IXPE satellite, or X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, will orbit the Earth as the...
Be star X-ray binaries are transient systems that show two different types of outbursts. Type I outbursts occur each orbital period while type II outbursts have a period and duration that are not related to any periodicity of the binary system. Type II outbursts may be caused by mass transfer to the neutron star from a highly eccentric Be star disk. A sufficiently misaligned Be star decretion disk undergoes secular Von Zeipel-Lidov-Kozai (ZLK) oscillations of eccentricity and inclination. Observations show that in some systems the type II outbursts come in pairs with the second being of lower luminosity. We use numerical hydrodynamical simulations to explore the dynamics of the highly misaligned disk that forms around the neutron star as a consequence of mass transfer from the Be star disk. We show that the neutron star disk may also be ZLK unstable and that the eccentricity growth leads to an enhancement in the accretion rate onto the neutron star that lasts for several orbital periods, resembling a type II outburst. We suggest that in a type II outburst pair, the first outburst is caused by mass transfer from the eccentric Be star disk while the second and smaller outburst is caused by the eccentric neutron star disk. We find that the timescale between outbursts in a pair may be compatible with the observed estimates.
Over the course of the third observing run of LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration, several gravitational-wave (GW) neutron star--black hole (NSBH) candidates have been announced. By assuming these candidates are of astrophysical origins, we analyze the population properties of the mass and spin distributions for GW NSBH mergers. We find that the primary BH mass distribution of NSBH systems, whose shape is consistent with that inferred from the GW binary BH (BBH) primaries, can be well described as a power-law with an index of $\alpha = 4.8^{+4.5}_{-2.8}$ plus a high-mass Gaussian component peaking at $\sim33^{+14}_{-9}\,M_\odot$. The NS mass spectrum could be shaped as a near flat distribution between $\sim1.0-2.1\,M_\odot$. The constrained NS maximum mass agrees with that inferred from NSs in our Galaxy. If GW190814 and GW200210 are NSBH mergers, the posterior results of the NS maximum mass would be always larger than $\sim2.5\,M_\odot$ and significantly deviate from that inferred in the Galactic NSs. The effective inspiral spin and effective precession spin of GW NSBH mergers are measured to potentially have near-zero distributions. The negligible spins for GW NSBH mergers imply that most events in the universe should be plunging events, which supports the standard isolated formation channel of NSBH binaries. More NSBH mergers to be discovered in the fourth observing run would help to more precisely model the population properties of cosmological NSBH mergers.
We analyze the uncertainties introduced in the determination of the neutron star matter proton fraction, in a range of densities close to the saturation density, if the cold $\beta$-equilibrium neutron star matter equation of state (EoS) is known. In particular, we discuss the effect of neglecting the muon contribution and of considering that the energy density of nuclear matter is well described by taking only terms until second order in the proton-neutron asymmetry. It is shown that two types of uncertainties may be associated with the extraction of the symmetry energy from the $\beta$-equilibrium equation of state: an overestimation if terms above the parabolic approximation on the asymmetry parameter are neglected, or an underestimation if the muon contribution is not considered. The effect of the uncertainty on the symmetric nuclear matter EoS on the determination of the proton fraction is discussed. It could be shown that the neutron star mass-radius curve is sensitive to the parabolic approximation on the asymmetry parameter.
One of the most significant challenges involved in efforts to understand the equation of state of dense neutron-rich matter is the uncertain density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy. Because of its broad impact, pinning down the density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy has been a longstanding goal of both nuclear physics and astrophysics. Recent observations of neutron stars, in both electromagnetic and gravitational-wave spectra, have already constrained significantly the nuclear symmetry energy at high densities. Training deep neural networks to learn a computationally efficient representation of the mapping between astrophysical observables of neutron stars, such as masses, radii, and tidal deformabilities, and the nuclear symmetry energy allows its density dependence to be determined reliably and accurately. In this work we use a deep learning approach to determine the nuclear symmetry energy as a function of density directly from observational neutron star data. We show for the first time that artificial neural networks can precisely reconstruct the nuclear symmetry energy from a set of available neutron star observables, such as, masses and radii as those measured by, e.g., the NICER mission, or masses and tidal deformabilities as measured by the LIGO/VIRGO/KAGRA gravitational-wave detectors. These results demonstrate the potential of artificial neural networks to reconstruct the symmetry energy, and the equation of state, directly from neutron star observational data, and emphasize the importance of the deep learning approach in the era of Multi-Messenger Astrophysics.
The cataclysmic observations of event GW170817, first as gravitational waves along the inspiral motion of two neutron stars, then as a short $\gamma$-ray burst, and later as a kilonova, launched the era of multimessenger astronomy, and played a pivotal role in furthering our understanding on a number of longstanding questions. Numerical modelling of such multimessenger sources is an important tool to understand the physics of compact objects and, more generally, the physics of matter under extreme conditions. In this review we present a unified view of various techniques used to obtain equilibrium and quasiequilibrium solutions for three astrophysically relevant relativistic, self-gravitating fluid systems: Binary neutron stars, black hole-disks, and magnetized rotating neutron stars. These solutions are necessary not only for modeling such compact objects, but equally important, for providing self-consistent initial data in numerical relativity simulations. Instead of presenting the full details of the formulations and numerical algorithms, we focus on painting the broadbrush picture of the methods developed to address these problems, and facilitate future work in the area.
Rosalba Perna, M. Celeste Artale, Yi-Han Wang, Michela Mapelli, Davide Lazzati, Cecilia Sgalletta, Filippo Santoliquido. The detection of electromagnetic radiation (EM) accompanying the gravitational wave (GW) signal from the binary neutron star (BNS) merger GW170817 has revealed that these systems constitute at least a fraction of the progenitors of short gamma-ray bursts (SGRBs). As gravitational wave detectors keep pushing their detection horizons, it is important to assess coupled GW/EM probabilities, and how to maximize observational prospects. Here we perform population synthesis calculations of BNS evolution with the code MOBSE, and seed the binaries in galaxies at three representative redshifts (z=0.01,0.1,1) of the Illustris TNG50 simulation. The binaries are evolved and their locations numerically tracked in the host galactic potentials until merger. Adopting the astrophysical parameters of GRB170817A as a prototype, we numerically compute the broadband lightcurves of jets from BNS mergers, with the afterglow brightness depending on the local medium density at the merger sites. We perform Monte Carlo simulations of the resulting EM population assuming either a random viewing angle with respect to the jet, or a jet aligned with the orbital angular momentum of the binary, which biases the viewing angle probability for GW-triggered events. We find that ~70-80% of BNSs from z=0.01 should be detectable in gamma-rays. The afterglow detection probabilities of GW-triggered BNS mergers vary between ~0.3-0.7%, with higher values for jets aligned with the BNS angular momentum, and are comparable across the high and low-energy bands, unlike gamma-ray-triggered events (cosmological SGRBs) which are significantly brighter at higher energies. We further quantify observational biases with respect to host galaxy masses.
Today on our solar tour, we’re exploring the magnetosphere – the last stop before heading into space! Earth’s magnetosphere is created by our planet’s molten core and protects us from the solar wind, the constant stream of radiation and charged particles coming from the Sun!. We’re not alone (magnetically speaking)
Using path-integral Monte Carlo (PIMC) simulations, we have calculated energy of a crystal composed of atomic nuclei and uniform incompressible electron background in the temperature and density range, covering fully ionized layers of compact stellar objects, white dwarfs and neutron stars, including the high-density regime, where ion quantization is important. We have approximated the results by convenient analytic formulae, which allowed us to integrate and differentiate the energy with respect to temperature and density to obtain various thermodynamic functions such as Helmholtz free energy, specific heat, pressure, entropy etc. In particular, we have demonstrated, that the total crystal specific heat can exceed the well-known harmonic lattice contribution by a factor of 1.5 due to anharmonic effects. By combining our results with the PIMC thermodynamics of a quantum Coulomb liquid, updated in the present work, we were able to determine density dependences of such melting parameters as the Coulomb coupling strength at melting, latent heat, and a specific heat jump. Our results are necessary for realistic modelling of thermal evolution of compact degenerate stars.
Magnetic fields are expected to play a key role in the dynamics and the ejection mechanisms that accompany the merger of two neutron stars. General relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations offer a unique opportunity to unravel the details of the ongoing physical processes. Nevertheless, current numerical studies are severely limited by the fact that any affordable resolution remains insufficient to fully capture the small-scale dynamo, initially triggered by the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, and later sourced by several MHD processes involving differential rotation. Here, we alleviate this limitation by using explicit large-eddy simulations, a technique where the unresolved dynamics occurring at the sub-grid scales (SGS) is modeled by extra terms, which are functions of the resolved fields and their derivatives. The combination of high-order numerical schemes, high resolutions, and the gradient SGS model allow us to capture the small-scale dynamos produced during the binary neutron star mergers. Here we follow the first 50 milliseconds after the merger and, for the first time, we find numerical convergence on the magnetic field amplification, in terms of integrated energy and spectral distribution over spatial scales. We also find that the average intensity of the magnetic field in the remnant saturates at $\sim 10^{16}$~G around $5$~ms after the merger. After $20-30$~ms, both toroidal and poloidal magnetic field components grow continuously, fed by the winding mechanism that provides a slow inverse cascade. We find no clear hints for magneto-rotational instabilities, and no significant impact of the magnetic field on the redistribution of angular momentum in the remnant in our simulations, probably due to the very turbulent and dynamical topology of the magnetic field at all stages, with small-scale components largely dominating over the large-scale ones.
