ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On a General Method for Resolving Integrals of Multiple Spherical Bessel Functions Against Power Laws into Distributions

By Kiersten Meigs, Zachary Slepian
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We here present a method of performing integrals of products of spherical Bessel functions (SBFs) weighted by a power-law. Our method, which begins with double-SBF integrals, exploits a differential operator $\hat{D}$ defined via Bessel's differential equation....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Summation rules for the values of the Riemann zeta-function and generalized harmonic numbers obtained using Laurent developments of polygamma functions and their products

Following the Mellin and inverse Mellin transform techniques presented in our paper arXiv:1606.02150 (NT), we have established close forms of Laurent series expansions of products of bi- and trigamma functions /psi(z)*/psi(-z) and /psi_(1)(z)*/psi_(1)(-z). These series were used to find summation rules which include generalized harmonic numbers of first, second and third powers and values of the Riemann zeta-functions at integers / Bernoulli numbers, for example 2*Sum_(k-1)^(infinity)(H_(k)^((2))/k^3)=6*/zeta(2)*/zeta(3)-9*/zeta(5). Some of these rules were tested numerically.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Orthogonal Group Synchronization with Incomplete Measurements: Error Bounds and Linear Convergence of the Generalized Power Method

Group synchronization refers to estimating a collection of group elements from the noisy pairwise measurements. Such a nonconvex problem has received much attention from numerous scientific fields including computer vision, robotics, and cryo-electron microscopy. In this paper, we focus on the orthogonal group synchronization problem with general additive noise models under incomplete measurements, which is much more general than the commonly considered setting of complete measurements. Characterizations of the orthogonal group synchronization problem are given from perspectives of optimality conditions as well as fixed points of the projected gradient ascent method which is also known as the generalized power method (GPM). It is well worth noting that these results still hold even without generative models. In the meantime, we derive the local error bound property for the orthogonal group synchronization problem which is useful for the convergence rate analysis of different algorithms and can be of independent interest. Finally, we prove the linear convergence result of the GPM to a global maximizer under a general additive noise model based on the established local error bound property. Our theoretical convergence result holds under several deterministic conditions which can cover certain cases with adversarial noise, and as an example we specialize it to the setting of the Erdös-Rényi measurement graph and Gaussian noise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A General "Power-of-d'' Dispatching Framework for Heterogeneous Systems

Intelligent dispatching is crucial to obtaining low response times in large-scale systems. One common scalable dispatching paradigm is the ``power-of-$d$,'' in which the dispatcher queries $d$ servers at random and assigns the job to a server based only on the state of the queried servers. The bulk of power-of-$d$ policies studied in the literature assume that the system is homogeneous, meaning that all servers have the same speed; meanwhile real-world systems often exhibit server speed heterogeneity.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gauss
arxiv.org

Critical assessment of machine-learned repulsive potentials for the Density Functional based Tight-Binding method: a case study for pure silicon

We investigate the feasability of improving the semi-empirical density functional based tight-binding method (DFTB) through a general and transferable many-body repulsive potential for pure silicon using a common machine-learning framework. Atomic environments using atom centered symmetry functions fed into flexible high-dimensional neural-networks allow to overcome the limited pair potentials used until now, with the ability to train simultaneously on a large variety of systems. We achieve an improvement on bulk systems, with good performance on energetic, vibrational and structural properties. Contrarily, there are difficulties for clusters due to surface effects. To deepen the discussion, we also put these results into perspective with two fully machine-learned numerical potentials for silicon from the literature. This allows us to identify both the transferability of such approaches together with the impact of narrowing the role of machine-learning models to reproduce only a part of the total energy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A generalization gap estimation for overparameterized models via Langevin functional variance

This paper discusses estimating the generalization gap, a difference between a generalization gap and an empirical error, for overparameterized models (e.g., neural networks). We first show that a functional variance, a key concept in defining a widely-applicable information criterion, characterizes the generalization gap even in overparameterized settings, where a conventional theory cannot be applied. We next propose a computationally efficient approximation of the function variance, a Langevin approximation of the functional variance~(Langevin FV). This method leverages the 1st-order but not the 2nd-order gradient of the squared loss function; so, it can be computed efficiently and implemented consistently with gradient-based optimization algorithms. We demonstrate the Langevin FV numerically in estimating generalization gaps of overparameterized linear regression and non-linear neural network models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Riemannian conjugate gradient methods: General framework and specific algorithms with convergence analyses

This paper proposes a novel general framework of Riemannian conjugate gradient methods, that is, conjugate gradient methods on Riemannian manifolds. The conjugate gradient methods are important first-order optimization algorithms both in Euclidean spaces and on Riemannian manifolds. While various types of conjugate gradient methods are studied in Euclidean spaces, there have been fewer studies on those on Riemannian manifolds. In each iteration of the Riemannian conjugate gradient methods, the previous search direction must be transported to the current tangent space so that it can be added to the negative gradient of the objective function at the current point. There are several approaches to transport a tangent vector to another tangent space. Therefore, there are more variants of the Riemannian conjugate gradient methods than the Euclidean case. In order to investigate them in more detail, the proposed framework unifies the existing Riemannian conjugate gradient methods such as ones utilizing a vector transport or inverse retraction and also develops other methods that have not been covered in previous studies. Furthermore, sufficient conditions for the convergence of a class of algorithms in the proposed framework are clarified. Moreover, the global convergence properties of several specific types of algorithms are extensively analyzed. The analyses provide the theoretical results for some algorithms in a more general setting than the existing studies and completely new developments for the other algorithms. Numerical experiments are performed to confirm the validity of the theoretical results. The results also compare the performances of several specific algorithms in the proposed framework.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Integral#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Modified Band Alignment Method to Obtain Hybrid Functional Accuracy from Standard DFT: Application to Defects in Highly Mismatched III-V:Bi Alloys

This paper provides an accurate theoretical defect energy database for pure and Bi-containing III-V (III-V:Bi) materials and investigates efficient methods for high-throughput defect calculations based on corrections of results obtained with local and semi-local functionals. Point defects as well as nearest-neighbor and second-nearest-neighbor pair defects were investigated in charge states ranging from -5 to 5. Ga-V:Bi systems (GaP:Bi, GaAs:Bi, and GaSb:Bi) were thoroughly investigated with significantly slower, higher fidelity hybrid Heyd-Scuseria-Ernzerhof (HSE) and significantly faster, lower fidelity local density approximation (LDA) calculations. In both approaches spurious electrostatic interactions were corrected with the Freysoldt correction. The results were verified against available experimental results and used to assess the accuracy of a previous band alignment correction. Here, a modified band alignment method is proposed in order to better predict the HSE values from the LDA ones. The proposed method allows prediction of defect energies with values that approximate those from the HSE functional at the computational cost of LDA (about 20x faster for the systems studied here). Tests of selected point defects in In-V:Bi materials resulted in corrected LDA values having a mean absolute error (MAE)=0.175 eV for defect levels vs. HSE. The method was further verified on an external database of defects and impurities in CdX (X=S, Se, Te) systems, yielding a MAE=0.194 eV. These tests demonstrate the correction to be sufficient for qualitative and semi-quantitative predictions, and may suggest transferability to many semiconductor systems without significant loss in accuracy. Properties of the remaining In-V:Bi defects and all Al-V:Bi defects were predicted with the use of the modified band alignment method.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Correspondence between the surface integral and linear combination of atomic orbitals methods for ionic-covalent interactions in mutual neutralisation processes involving H$^-$/D$^-$

The surface integral method for estimating ionic-covalent interactions in diatomic systems been successful in producing cross sections for mutual neutralisation (MN) in reasonable agreement with experimental results for branching fractions between final states in systems such as O$^+$/O$^-$ and N$^+$/O$^-$. However, for simpler cases of MN involving H$^-$ or D$^-$, such as Li$^+$/D$^-$ and Na$^+$/D$^-$, it has not produced results that are in agreement with experiments and other theoretical calculations; in particular, for Li$^+$/D$^-$ calculations predict the wrong ordering of importance of final channels, including the incorrect most populated channel. The reason for this anomaly is investigated and a leading constant to the asymptotic H$^-$ wavefunction is found that is different by roughly a factor $1/\sqrt{2}$ to that which has been used in previous calculations with the surface integral method involving H$^-$ or D$^-$. With this correction, far better agreement with both experimental results and with calculations with full quantum and LCAO methods is obtained. Further, it is shown that the surface integral method and LCAO methods have the same asymptotic behaviour, in contrast to previous claims. This result suggests the surface integral method, which is comparatively easy to calculate, has greater potential for estimating MN processes than earlier comparisons had suggested.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trapping of Planar Brownian Motion: Full First Passage Time Distributions by Kinetic Monte-Carlo, Asymptotic and Boundary Integral Methods

We consider the problem of determining the arrival statistics of unbiased planar random walkers to complex target configurations. In contrast to problems posed in finite domains, simple moments of the distribution, such as the mean (MFPT) and variance, are not defined and it is necessary to obtain the full arrival statistics. We describe several methods to obtain these distributions and other associated quantities such as splitting probabilities. One approach combines a Laplace transform of the underlying parabolic equation with matched asymptotic analysis followed by numerical transform inversion. The second approach is similar, but uses a boundary integral equation method to solve for the Laplace transformed variable. To validate the results of this theory, and to obtain the arrival time statistics in very general configurations of absorbers, we introduce an efficient Kinetic Monte Carlo (KMC) method that describes trajectories as a combination of large but exactly solvable projection steps. The effectiveness of these methodologies is demonstrated on a variety of challenging examples highlighting the applicability of these methods to a variety of practical scenarios, such as source inference. A particularly useful finding arising from these results is that homogenization theories, in which complex configurations are replaced by equivalent simple ones, are remarkably effective at describing arrival time statistics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On a class of systems of hyperbolic equations describing pseudo-spherical or spherical surfaces

We consider systems of partial differential equations of the form \begin{equation}\nonumber \left\{ \begin{array}{l} u_{xt}=F\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right),\\ v_{xt}=G\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right), \end{array} \right. \end{equation} describing pseudospherical (pss) or spherical surfaces (ss), meaning that, their generic solutions $u(x,t)\, v(x,t)$ provide metrics, with coordinates $(x,t)$, on open subsets of the plane, with constant curvature $K=-1$ or $K=1$. These systems can be described as the integrability conditions of $\mathfrak{g}$-valued linear problems, with $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{sl}(2,\mathbb{R})$ or $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{su}(2)$, when $K=-1$, $K=1$, respectively. We obtain characterization and also classification results. Applications of the theory provide new examples and new families of systems of differential equations, which contain generalizations of a Pohlmeyer-Lund-Regge type system and of the Konno-Oono coupled dispersionless system.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
arxiv.org

An unfitted finite element method using level set functions for extrapolation into deformable diffuse interfaces

We explore a new way to handle flux boundary conditions imposed on level sets. The proposed approach is a diffuse interface version of the shifted boundary method (SBM) for continuous Galerkin discretizations of conservation laws in embedded domains. We impose the interface conditions weakly and approximate surface integrals by volume integrals. The discretized weak form of the governing equation has the structure of an immersed boundary finite element method. A ghost penalty term is included to extend the weak solution into the external subdomain. The calculation of interface forcing terms requires (i) construction of an approximate delta function and (ii) extrapolation of embedded boundary data into quadrature points. We accomplish these tasks using a level set function, which is given analytically or evolved numerically. A globally defined averaged gradient of this approximate signed distance function is used to construct a simple map to the closest point on the interface. The normal and tangential derivatives of the numerical solution at that point are calculated using the interface conditions and/or interpolation on uniform stencils. Similarly to SBM, extrapolation back to the quadrature points is performed using Taylor expansions. The same strategy is used to construct ghost penalty functions and extension velocities. Computations that require extrapolation are restricted to a narrow band around the interface. Numerical results are presented for elliptic, parabolic, and hyperbolic test problems, which are specifically designed to assess the error caused by the numerical treatment of interface conditions on fixed and moving boundaries in 2D.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optimizing the expected maximum of two linear functions defined on a multivariate Gaussian distribution

We study stochastic optimization problems with objective function given by the expectation of the maximum of two linear functions defined on the component random variables of a multivariate Gaussian distribution. We consider random variables that are arbitrarily correlated, and we show that the problem is NP-hard even if the space of feasible solutions is unconstrained. We exploit a closed-form expression for the objective function from the literature to construct a cutting-plane algorithm that can be seen as an extension of the integer L-shaped method for a highly nonlinear function, which includes the evaluation of the c.d.f and p.d.f of a standard normal random variable with decision variables as part of the arguments. To exhibit the model's applicability, we consider two featured applications. The first is daily fantasy sports, where the algorithm identifies entries with positive returns during the 2018-2019 National Football League season. The second is a special case of makespan minimization for two parallel machines and jobs with uncertain processing times; for the special case where the jobs are uncorrelated, we prove the equivalence between its deterministic and stochastic versions and show that our algorithm can deliver a constant-factor approximation guarantee for the problem. The results of our computational evaluation involving synthetic and real-world data suggest that our discretization and upper bounding techniques lead to significant computational improvements and that the proposed algorithm outperforms sub-optimal solutions approaches.
NFL
arxiv.org

Generalization Bounded Implicit Learning of Nearly Discontinuous Functions

Inspired by recent strides in empirical efficacy of implicit learning in many robotics tasks, we seek to understand the theoretical benefits of implicit formulations in the face of nearly discontinuous functions, common characteristics for systems that make and break contact with the environment such as in legged locomotion and manipulation. We present and motivate three formulations for learning a function: one explicit and two implicit. We derive generalization bounds for each of these three approaches, exposing where explicit and implicit methods alike based on prediction error losses typically fail to produce tight bounds, in contrast to other implicit methods with violation-based loss definitions that can be fundamentally more robust to steep slopes. Furthermore, we demonstrate that this violation implicit loss can tightly bound graph distance, a quantity that often has physical roots and handles noise in inputs and outputs alike, instead of prediction losses which consider output noise only. Our insights into the generalizability and physical relevance of violation implicit formulations match evidence from prior works and are validated through a toy problem, inspired by rigid-contact models and referenced throughout our theoretical analysis.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Stable Long-Term Recurrent Video Super-Resolution

Recurrent models have gained popularity in deep learning (DL) based video super-resolution (VSR), due to their increased computational efficiency, temporal receptive field and temporal consistency compared to sliding-window based models. However, when inferring on long video sequences presenting low motion (i.e. in which some parts of the scene barely move), recurrent models diverge through recurrent processing, generating high frequency artifacts. To the best of our knowledge, no study about VSR pointed out this instability problem, which can be critical for some real-world applications. Video surveillance is a typical example where such artifacts would occur, as both the camera and the scene stay static for a long time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the accuracy and performance of the lattice Boltzmann method with 64-bit, 32-bit and novel 16-bit number formats

Fluid dynamics simulations with the lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) are very memory-intensive. Alongside reduction in memory footprint, significant performance benefits can be achieved by using FP32 (single) precision compared to FP64 (double) precision, especially on GPUs. Here, we evaluate the possibility to use even FP16 and Posit16 (half) precision for storing fluid populations, while still carrying arithmetic operations in FP32. For this, we first show that the commonly occurring number range in the LBM is a lot smaller than the FP16 number range. Based on this observation, we develop novel 16-bit formats - based on a modified IEEE-754 and on a modified Posit standard - that are specifically tailored to the needs of the LBM. We then carry out an in-depth characterization of LBM accuracy for six different test systems with increasing complexity: Poiseuille flow, Taylor-Green vortices, Karman vortex streets, lid-driven cavity, a microcapsule in shear flow (utilizing the immersed-boundary method) and finally the impact of a raindrop (based on a Volume-of-Fluid approach). We find that the difference in accuracy between FP64 and FP32 is negligible in almost all cases, and that for a large number of cases even 16-bit is sufficient. Finally, we provide a detailed performance analysis of all precision levels on a large number of hardware microarchitectures and show that significant speedup is achieved with mixed FP32/16-bit.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy