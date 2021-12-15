Comparison of hydrostatic and lensing cluster mass estimates:a pilot study in MACS J0647.7+7015
By A. Ferragamo, J.F. Macías-Pérez, V. Pelgrims, F. Ruppin, M. De Petris, F. Mayet, M.Muñoz-Echeverría, L. Perotto, E. Pointecouteau
arxiv.org
4 days ago
A. Ferragamo, J.F. Macías-Pérez, V. Pelgrims, F. Ruppin, M. De Petris, F. Mayet, M.Muñoz-Echeverría, L. Perotto, E. Pointecouteau. The detailed characterization of scaling laws relating the observables of cluster of galaxies to their mass is crucial for obtaining accurate cosmological constraints with clusters....
What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has discovered carbon-containing organic compounds in some of the rocks it investigated on the floor of the Red Planet's Jezero Crater, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. To be crystal clear, we can't count this as detection of life on Mars; rather, we have...
Title: Detection of a ∼100,000 M⊙ black hole in M31’s most massive globular cluster: A tidally stripped nucleus. Authors: Renuka Pechetti, Anil Seth, Sebastian Kamann, Nelson Caldwell, Jay Strader, Mark den Brok, Nora Luetzgendorf, Nadine Neumayer, Karina Voggel. First Author’s Institution: Liverpool John Moores University, UK. Status: Accepted for publication...
Antoine Dumont, Anil C. Seth, Jay Strader, David J. Sand, Allison K. Hughes, Karina Voggel, Nelson Caldwell, Denja Cronjević, Mario Mateo, John I. Bailey III, Duncan A. Forbes. The dense central regions of tidally disrupted galaxies can survive as ultra-compact dwarfs (UCDs) that hide among the luminous globular clusters...
Daria Kubyshkina, Aline A. Vidotto, Carolina Villarreal D'Angelo, Stephen Carolan, Gopal Hazra, Ilaria Carleo. At young ages, when radiation from the host star is high, and the planet is hot and inflated after formation, planetary atmospheric mass loss can be extremely strong compared to older planets. In turn, stellar winds are faster and denser for young stars compared to evolved main-sequence stars. Their interaction with escaping planetary atmospheres can substantially affect atmospheric mass loss rates, as well as the observable signatures of escaping atmospheres, with both effects expected to occur differently for young and evolved planets. We perform a comparative study of two systems around stars of similar masses but very different ages (50~Myr and 9~Gyr): TOI-942 and TOI-421. Both stars host two sub-Neptune-like planets at similar orbits and in similar mass ranges, which allows a direct comparison of the atmospheric escape and interactions with the stellar winds in the young and old systems. We perform the 3D atmospheric modeling of the four planets in TOI-942 and TOI-421 systems and make the theoretical predictions of possible observational signatures in Ly-alpha absorption. We find that accounting for the stellar wind interacting with planetary atmospheres is crucial for the interpretation of the observations for young planets. Additionally, we show that a particular energy distribution along the XUV spectra has a minor effect on the atmospheric mass-loss rates, but it is of crucial importance for modeling the Ly-alpha absorption and therefore for interpretation of observations.
The most accurate current methods for determining the ages of open star clusters, stellar associations and stellar streams are based on isochrone fitting or the lithium depletion boundary. We propose another method for dating these objects based on the morphology of their extended tidal tails, which have been recently discovered around several open star clusters. Assuming that the early-appearing tidal tails, the so called tidal tails I, originate from the stars released from the cluster during early gas expulsion, or that they form in the same star forming region as the cluster (i.e. being coeval with the cluster), we derive the analytical formula for the tilt angle $\beta$ between the long axis of the tidal tail and the orbital direction for clusters or streams on circular trajectories. Since at a given Galactocentric radius, $\beta$ is only a function of age $t$ regardless of the initial properties of the cluster, we estimate the cluster age by inverting the analytical formula $\beta = \beta (t)$. We illustrate the method on a sample of $12$ objects, which we compiled from the literature, and we find a reasonable agreement with previous dating methods in $\approx 70$% of the cases. This can probably be improved by taking into account the eccentricity of the orbits and by revisiting the dating methods based on stellar evolution. The proposed morphological method is suitable for relatively young clusters (age $\lesssim 300$ Myr), where it provides a relative age error of the order of $10$ to $20$% for an error in the observed tilt angle of $5 ^\circ$.
We have determined the amount of stellar mass segregation in over 50 globular clusters and ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates based on deep HST and ground-based photometry. We find that the amount of mass segregation in globular clusters is strongly correlated with their relaxation time and that all clusters with relaxation times of the order of their ages or longer have little to no mass segregation. For each cluster, the amount of mass segregation seen is fully compatible with the amount expected by dynamical evolution from initially unsegregated clusters, showing that globular clusters formed without primordial mass segregation among their low-mass stars. Ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates split into two groups, star clusters which follow the same trend between relaxation time and amount of mass segregation as globular clusters and dark-matter dominated dwarf galaxies that are unsegregated despite having relaxation times smaller than a Hubble time. Stellar abundance and velocity dispersion data, where available, confirm our classification. After classification of the ultra-faint dwarf galaxy candidates, we find that outer halo star clusters have average densities inside their half-light radii of 0.03 M$_\odot$/pc$^3 \lesssim \rho_h \lesssim$ 1 M$_\odot$/pc$^3$, while dwarf galaxies have stellar densities of 0.001 M$_\odot$/pc$^3 \lesssim \rho_h \lesssim $ 0.03 M$_\odot$/pc$^3$. The reason for this separation in density is most likely a combination of the initial conditions by which the systems formed and the requirement to withstand external tidal forces.
Jialin Li, Xinting Yu, Ella Sciamma-O'Brien, Chao He, Joshua A. Sebree, Farid Salama, Sarah M. Horst, Xi Zhang. In Titan's nitrogen-methane atmosphere, photochemistry leads to the production of complex organic particles, forming Titan's thick haze layers. Laboratory-produced aerosol analogs, or "tholins", are produced in a number of laboratories; however, most previous studies have investigated analogs produced by only one laboratory rather than a systematic, comparative analysis. In this study, we performed a comparative study of an important material property, the surface energy, of seven tholin samples produced in three independent laboratories under a broad range of experimental conditions, and explored their commonalities and differences. All seven tholin samples are found to have high surface energies, and are therefore highly cohesive. Thus, if the surface sediments on Titan are similar to tholins, future missions such as Dragonfly will likely encounter sticky sediments. We also identified a commonality between all the tholin samples: a high dispersive (non-polar) surface energy component of at least 30 mJ/m2. This common property could be shared by the actual haze particles on Titan as well. Given that the most abundant species interacting with the haze on Titan (methane, ethane, and nitrogen) are non-polar in nature, the dispersive surface energy component of the haze particles could be a determinant factor in condensate-haze and haze-lake liquids interactions on Titan. With this common trait of tholin samples, we confirmed the findings of a previous study by Yu et al. (2020) that haze particles are likely good cloud condensation nuclei (CCN) for methane and ethane clouds and would likely be completely wetted by the hydrocarbon lakes on Titan.
Italian astronomers have performed X-ray observations of the massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843, using ESA's XMM-Newton spacecraft. Results of the observational campaign, presented November 26 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the properties of this cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They are the...
We present a simple model for the host mass dependence of the galaxy nucleation fraction ($f_{nuc}$), the galaxy's nuclear star cluster (NSC) mass and the mass in its surviving globular clusters ($M_{GC,obs}$). Considering the mass and orbital evolution of a GC in a galaxy potential, we define a critical mass limit ($M_{GC,lim}$) above which a GC can simultaneously in-spiral to the galaxy centre due to dynamical friction and survive tidal dissolution, to build up the NSC. The analytic expression for this threshold mass allows us to model the nucleation fraction for populations of galaxies. We find that the slope and curvature of the initial galaxy size-mass relation is the most important factor (with the shape of the GC mass function a secondary effect) setting the fraction of galaxies that are nucleated at a given mass. The well defined skew-normal $f_{nuc} - M_{gal}$ observations in galaxy cluster populations are naturally reproduced in these models, provided there is an inflection in the {initial} size-mass relation at $M_{gal} \sim 10^{9.5} {\rm M_{\odot}}$. Our analytic model also predicts limits to the $M_{gal} - M_{GC,tot}$ and $M_{gal} - M_{NSC}$ relations which bound the scatter of the observational data. Moreoever, we illustrate how these scaling relations and $f_{nuc}$ vary if the star cluster formation efficiency, GC mass function, galaxy environment or galaxy size-mass relation are altered. Two key predictions of our model are: 1) galaxies with NSC masses greater than their GC system masses are more compact at fixed stellar mass, and 2) the fraction of nucleated galaxies at fixed galaxy mass is higher in denser environments. That a single model framework can reproduce both the NSC and GC scaling relations provides strong evidence that GC in-spiral is an important mechanism for NSC formation.
C. J. Riseley, K. Rajpurohit, F. Loi, A. Botteon, R. Timmerman, N. Biava, A. Bonafede, E. Bonnassieux, G. Brunetti, T. Enßlin, G. Di Gennaro, A. Ignesti, T. Shimwell, C. Stuardi, T. Vernstrom, R. J. van Weeren. Radio mini-haloes are a poorly-understood class of moderately-extended diffuse radio source that trace...
We present the package Gravelamps which is designed to analyse lensed gravitational wave signals in order to constrain the mass density profile of the lensing object. Gravelamps does this via parameter estimation using the framework of bilby, which enables estimation of both the lens and the source parameters. The package can be used to study both microlensing and macrolensing cases -- where the lensing mass distribution is described by a point mass and extended mass density profile respectively -- and allows the user to easily and freely switch between the full wave optics and approximate geometric optics descriptions, which are applied to each of these cases. The performance of Gravelamps is demonstrated via simulated analysis of both a microlensing and macrolensing event, illustrating its capability for both parameter estimation and model selection. To further demonstrate the utility of the package, the real gravitational-wave event GW170809 was analysed using Gravelamps; this event was found to yield no strong evidence supporting the lensing hypothesis, consistent with previously published results.
We explore synergies between the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and CMB lensing data to constrain dark energy and modified gravity scenarios. A simulated likelihood analysis of the galaxy clustering and weak lensing data from the Roman Space Telescope High Latitude Survey combined with CMB lensing data from the Simons Observatory is undertaken, marginalizing over important astrophysical effects and calibration uncertainties. Included in the modeling are the effects of baryons on small-scale clustering, scale-dependent growth suppression by neutrinos, as well as uncertainties in the galaxy clustering biases, in the intrinsic alignment contributions to the lensing signal, in the redshift distributions, and in the galaxy shape calibration. The addition of CMB lensing roughly doubles the dark energy figure-of-merit from Roman photometric survey data alone, varying from a factor of 1.7 to 2.4 improvement depending on the particular Roman survey configuration. Alternatively, the inclusion of CMB lensing information can compensate for uncertainties in the Roman galaxy shape calibration if it falls below the design goals. Furthermore, we report the first forecast of Roman constraints on a model-independent structure growth, parameterized by $\sigma_8 (z)$, and on the Hu-Sawicki f(R) gravity as well as an improved forecast of the phenomenological $(\Sigma_0,\mu_0)$ model. We find that CMB lensing plays a crucial role in constraining $\sigma_8(z)$ at z>2, with percent-level constraints forecasted out to z=4. CMB lensing information does not improve constraints on the f(R) models substantially. It does, however, increase the $(\Sigma_0,\mu_0)$ figure-of-merit by a factor of about 1.5.
This paper conveys attitude and rate estimation without rate sensors by performing a critical comparison, validated by extensive simulations. The two dominant approaches to facilitate attitude estimation are based on stochastic and set-membership reasoning. The first one mostly utilizes the commonly known Gaussian-approximate filters, namely the EKF and UKF. Although more conservative, the latter seems to be more promising as it considers the inherent geometric characteristics of the underline compact state space and accounts -- from first principles -- for large model errors. We address the set-theoretic approach from a control point of view, and we show that it can overcome reported deficiencies of the Bayesian architectures related to this problem, leading to coordinate-free optimal filters. Lastly, as an example, we derive a modified predictive filter on the tangent bundle of the special orthogonal group $\mathbb{TSO}(3)$.
The estimation of the Källén-Lehmann spectral density from gauge invariant lattice QCD two point correlation functions is proposed, and explored via an inversion strategy based on Tikhonov regularisation. We test the method on a mesonic toy model, showing that our methodology is competitive with the traditional Maximum Entropy Method. As proof of concept the SU(2) glueball spectrum for the quantum numbers $J^{PC}=0^{++}$ is investigated, for various values of the lattice spacing, using the published data of arXiv:1910.07756. Our estimates for the ground state mass are in good agreement with the traditional approach, which is based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions. Furthermore, the spectral density also contains hints of excites states in the spectrum. Spectroscopic analysis of glueball two-point functions therefore provides a straightforward and insightful alternative to the traditional method based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions.
We present a modelization of the non-thermal pressure, $P_{NT}$, and we apply it to the X-ray (and Sunayev-Zel'dovich) derived radial profiles of the X-COP galaxy clusters. We relate the amount of non-thermal pressure support to the hydrostatic bias, $b$, and speculate on how we can interpret this $P_{NT}$ in terms of the expected levels of turbulent velocity and magnetic fields. Current upper limits on the turbulent velocity in the intracluster plasma are used to build a distribution $\mathcal{N}(<b) - b$, from which we infer that 50 per cent of local galaxy clusters should have $b < 0.2$ ($b<0.33$ in 80 per cent of the population). The measured bias in the X-COP sample that includes relaxed massive nearby systems is 0.03 in 50% of the objects and 0.17 in 80% of them. All these values are below the amount of bias required to reconcile the observed cluster number count in the cosmological framework set from Planck.
Recently, the current authors have formulated and extensively explored a rather novel Painleve-Gullstrand variant of the slow-rotation Lense-Thirring spacetime, a variant which has particularly elegant features -- including unit lapse, intrinsically flat spatial 3-slices, and a separable Klein-Gordon equation (wave operator). This spacetime also possesses a non-trivial Killing tensor, implying separability of the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, the existence of a Carter constant, and complete formal integrability of the the geodesic equations. Herein we investigate the geodesics in some detail, in the general situation demonstrating the occurrence of "ultra-elliptic" integrals. Only in certain special cases can the complete geodesic integrability be explicitly cast in terms of elementary functions. The model is potentially of astrophysical interest both in the asymptotic large-distance limit and as an example of a "black hole mimic", a controlled deformation of the Kerr spacetime that can be contrasted with ongoing astronomical observations.
Sub-subgiant stars (SSGs) fall below the subgiant branch and/or red of the giant branch in open and globular clusters, an area of the color-magnitude diagram (CMD) not populated by standard stellar evolution tracks. One hypothesis is that SSGs result from rapid rotation in subgiants or giants due to tidal synchronization in a close binary. The strong magnetic fields generated inhibit convection, which in turn produces large starspots, radius inflation, and lower-than-expected average surface temperatures and luminosities. Here we cross-reference a catalog of active giant binaries (RS CVns) in the field with Gaia EDR3. Using the Gaia photometry and parallaxes we precisely position the RS CVns in a CMD. We identify stars that fall below a 14 Gyr, metal-rich isochrone as candidate field SSGs. Out of a sample of 1723 RS CVn, we find 448 SSG candidates, a dramatic expansion from the 65 SSGs previously known. Most SSGs have rotation periods of 2-20 days, with the highest SSG fraction found among RS CVn with the shortest periods. The ubiquity of SSGs among this population indicates SSGs are a normal phase in evolution for RS CVn-type systems, not rare by-products of dynamical encounters found only in dense star clusters as some have suggested. We present our catalog of 1723 active giants, including Gaia photometry and astrometry, and rotation periods from TESS and VSX. This catalog can serve as an important sample to study the impacts of magnetic fields in evolved stars.
Longitudinal studies are often subject to missing data. The ICH E9(R1) addendum addresses the importance of defining a treatment effect estimand with the consideration of intercurrent events. Jump-to-reference (J2R) is one classically envisioned control-based scenario for the treatment effect evaluation using the hypothetical strategy, where the participants in the treatment group after intercurrent events are assumed to have the same disease progress as those with identical covariates in the control group. We establish new estimators to assess the average treatment effect based on a proposed potential outcomes framework under J2R. Various identification formulas are constructed under the assumptions addressed by J2R, motivating estimators that rely on different parts of the observed data distribution. Moreover, we obtain a novel estimator inspired by the efficient influence function, with multiple robustness in the sense that it achieves $n^{1/2}$-consistency if any pairs of multiple nuisance functions are correctly specified, or if the nuisance functions converge at a rate not slower than $n^{-1/4}$ when using flexible modeling approaches. The finite-sample performance of the proposed estimators is validated in simulation studies and an antidepressant clinical trial.
The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
