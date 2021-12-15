ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A Suzaku sample of unabsorbed narrow-line and broad-line Seyfert 1 galaxies: II. Iron emission and absorption

By Sophia G. H. Waddell, Luigi C. Gallo
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A sample of 22 narrow-line Seyfert 1 (NLS1) and 47 broad-line Seyfert 1 (BLS1) galaxies observed with Suzaku is used to examine the Fe K band properties of each group. Three different models are used to examine the presence of: narrow neutral Fe Ka line at 6.4 keV and ionised Fe...

