Saving me from me

I am here to try to save myself from myself. I am addicted to food. I have eaten my way to 146 kilos. I suffer from...

Mental strength techniques for binge eating and snacking

Lost 13kg in the last 6 months and still going but the hardest thing I find is to stop the snacking, especially during times of life stress and solitude. I add a few treats into the diet to combat this, but when on a VLC diet (1700Kcals) the mental strength is the hardest discipline to sustain. Anybody use any techniques to help?
How to loss weight with chronic coccydynia?

I'm 30 years old (unmarried girl, if it matters) My height is 5 feet and 4 inches with 68kgs of weight. I've been suffering from coccyx pain since 18 months. Doctors said my coccyx has been partially dislocated. I've consulted dozens of doctors including orthopedic surgeon, neurosurgeon, chiropractors, herbalist, spinal surgeon and Don't even remember the categories now.
90lbs down as of today. A great birthday gift to myself.

I seem to be the opposite of everyone else here, and put weight ON during the lockdowns, I put on almost everything I had lost and was maintaining for three years. The freakishly fast weight gain almost killed me, I found myself in the hospital struggling to breath because I had gotten so fat so fast.
2500 calories!!!??,

Hi! I'm 5'5 and currently 366. My highest was 398. Slowly but surely trying to change my life. But my fitness pal is giving me 2500 calories to eat everyday. And I wanted to know if it would be better if I only ate 1800. I have been doing 20 minutes A-day of my Mini trampoline for exercise this week and plan on sticking to it because I like it so much ! Any advice on how much I should really eat to lose weight? At 1800 I feel totally fine! And I don't account for my exercise. Thanks in advance!
Celebrating 16 years in Maintenance

I'm a record keeper at heart and was so pleased to discover some figures I's stashed away on my PC that go back to many years...many diets and hard work certainly do pay off. Time Taken to lose: 2 years (2003-2005) Successes/struggles for 2021- Medication to control blood platelets has...
Is it the training or my eating?

Over the last year, I put on a good chunk of mass, reaching 185lbs at my heaviest; I went up 20 pounds between the start of 2020 and early 2021. I cut this summer, dropping down to the 175lbs range, however now that it's winter I was looking to go back up in weight.
Fitness/Nutrition Journey Help.

Good afternoon everyone. My Name is Richard; but I go by Rec. I am 29, 6, 1’ currently 131.4 Ibs as of this morning. I have been know as the skinny guy my entire life; never weighed more than 150 Ibs. Along with a high metabolism; my occupation as a Professional Caddie, an all around active lifestyle, and simply not knowing how to “eat” right; has caused an incredible amount of frustration. Earlier this year, I suffered a multiple rib injury and had some severe anxiety due to a personal matter that I dropped from 145ish Ibs to 121, I was disgusted with my appearance and always felt like I was in pain. I was recently cleared to start exercising/lifting, but I can’t seem to get a PT to call me back. So the big question is, nutrition wise, can anyone advised me on how to put weight back on in a clean and healthy way, any fitness tips would be well appreciated.
Trying to reclaim my health (attempt #2)

I used to run, swim, and Kathy Smith! Now I do nothing and can't walk to the mailbox without my hips hurting. Time to change that. I tried the other program but I need to monitor my sodium and sugar, this program helps me do that. So I'm off, into this new adventure.
Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
5 Dangers of Sitting Too Much

Spending hours sitting during your day might seem normal, but it can damage your body even if you exercise regularly. If you sit most of your day at a desk, watch a lot of TV, or sit on a long commute, you have a greater risk of heart disease, diabetes, and bone problems.
4 Natural Cold Remedies to Cure Your Sniffles in Minutes

If you’re battling a sniffling, sneezing cold, you want to recover as fast as possible so you can get back to enjoying holiday fun. And you can! These home remedies fire up your body’s natural defenses faster and more effectively than drugstore medications can, cutting recovery time from bad colds and even the flu by 75 percent or more. Just…
New and yet not new...

I am a newbie here, but far from a newbie when it comes to weight loss...and gain. I have dieted in one form or another most of my adult life. In 2005 I decided to get really serious and lost well over half my body weight, bringing me to a normal weight for my height and frame.
Help with JUDD (Alternate Day Diet) please

I've been researching this plan with the intention of starting it in 2022...just to celebrate my 70th year!. Looking at a few different sources on the net..one mentioned the first 2 weeks or induction should be no more than 500 calories (or 20% of 'normal' calories) to turn on the SIRT1 gene. Is this correct or do I alternate UP and DOWN days? My TDEE is 1470 cals so 20% of this would be about 300 cals. I find it hard to believe one could survive 2 weeks on 300 cals/day.
Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
