Saving me from me

Good afternoon everyone. My Name is Richard; but I go by Rec. I am 29, 6, 1’ currently 131.4 Ibs as of this morning. I have been know as the skinny guy my entire life; never weighed more than 150 Ibs. Along with a high metabolism; my occupation as a Professional Caddie, an all around active lifestyle, and simply not knowing how to “eat” right; has caused an incredible amount of frustration. Earlier this year, I suffered a multiple rib injury and had some severe anxiety due to a personal matter that I dropped from 145ish Ibs to 121, I was disgusted with my appearance and always felt like I was in pain. I was recently cleared to start exercising/lifting, but I can’t seem to get a PT to call me back. So the big question is, nutrition wise, can anyone advised me on how to put weight back on in a clean and healthy way, any fitness tips would be well appreciated.

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO