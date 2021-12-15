ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testing spatial curvature and anisotropic expansion on top of the $Λ$CDM model

By Ozgur Akarsu, Eleonora Di Valentino, Suresh Kumar, Maya Ozyigit, Shivani Sharma
 4 days ago

We explore the possible advantages of extending the standard $\Lambda$CDM model by more realistic backgrounds compared to its spatially flat Robertson-Walker spacetime assumption, while preserving the underpinning physics; in particular, by simultaneously allowing non-zero spatial curvature and anisotropic expansion on top of $\Lambda$CDM, viz., the An-$o\Lambda$CDM model. This is to test...

Methanol Mapping in Cold Cores: Testing Model Predictions

Anna Punanova, Anton Vasyunin, Paola Caselli, Alexander Howard, Silvia Spezzano, Yancy Shirley, Samantha Scibelli, Jorma Harju. Chemical models predict that in cold cores gas-phase methanol is expected to be abundant at the outer edge of the CO depletion zone, where CO is actively adsorbed. CO adsorption correlates with volume density in cold cores, and, in nearby molecular clouds, the catastrophic CO freeze-out happens at volume densities above 10$^4$ cm$^{-3}$. The methanol production rate is maximized there and its freeze-out rate does not overcome its production rate, while the molecules are shielded from UV destruction by gas and dust. Thus, in cold cores, methanol abundance should generally correlate with visual extinction that depends both on volume and column density. In this work, we test the most basic model prediction that maximum methanol abundance is associated with a local $A_V\simeq$4 mag in dense cores and constrain the model parameters with the observational data. With the IRAM 30 m antenna, we mapped the CH$_3$OH (2-1) and (3-2) transitions toward seven dense cores in the L1495 filament in Taurus to measure the methanol abundance. We use the Herschel/SPIRE maps to estimate visual extinction, and the C$^{18}$O(2-1) maps from Tafalla & Hacar (2015) to estimate CO depletion. We explored the observed and modeled correlations between the methanol abundances, CO depletion, and visual extinction varying the key model parameters. The modeling results show that hydrogen surface diffusion via tunneling is crucial to reproduce the observed methanol abundances, and the needed reactive desorption efficiency matches the one deduced from laboratory experiments.
On some locally symmetric embedded spaces with non-negative scalar curvature and their characterization

In this work we perform a general study of properties of a class of locally symmetric embedded hypersurfaces in spacetimes admitting a $1+1+2$ spacetime decomposition. The hypersurfaces are given by specifying the form of the Ricci tensor with respect to the induced metric. These are slices of constant time in the spacetime. Firstly, the form of the Ricci tensor for general hypersurfaces is obtained and the conditions under which the general case reduces to those of constant time slices are specified. We provide a characterization of these hypersurfaces, with key physical quantities in the spacetime playing a role in specifying the local geometry of these hypersurfaces. Furthermore, we investigate the case where these hypersurfaces admit a Ricci soliton structure. The particular cases where the vector fields associated to the solitons are Killing or conformal Killing vector fields are analyzed. Finally, in the context of spacetimes with local rotational symmetry and it is shown that, only spacetimes in this class with vanishing rotation and spatial twist that admit the hypersurface types considered, and that the hypersurfaces are necessarily flat. And if such hypersurface do admit a Ricci soliton structure, the soliton is steady, with the components of the soliton field being constants.
Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
Inside Anisotropic Black Hole with Vector Hair

We study the internal structure of anisotropic black holes with charged vector hairs. Taking advantage of the scaling symmetries of the system, some radially conserved charges are found via the extension of the Noether theorem. Then, a general proof of no inner horizon of these black holes is presented and the geometry ends at a spacelike singularity. Before reaching the singularity, we find several intermediate regimes both analytically and numerically. In addition to the Einstein-Rosen bridge contracting towards the singularity, the instability triggered by the vector hair results in the the oscillations of vector condensate and the anisotropy of spatial geometry. Moreover, the latter oscillates at twice the frequency of the condensate. Then, the geometry enters into Kasner epochs with spatial anisotropy. Due to the effects from vector condensate and U(1) gauge potential, there is generically a never-ending alternation of Kasner epochs towards the singularity. The character of evolution on approaching the singularity is found to be described by the Kasner epoch alternation with flipping of powers of the Belinskii-Khalatnikov-Lifshitz type.
Evidence for anisotropic quenching in massive galaxy clusters at $z\approx0.5$

A recent paper, Martín-Navarro et al. (2021), presents the interesting observational result that the quenching of satellites in groups at $z=0.08$ has an angular dependence relative to the semi-major axis of the central galaxy. This observation is described as `anisotropic quenching' or `angular conformity'. In this paper I study the variation in the colour of a mass limited sample of satellite galaxies relative to their angle from the major axis of the Brightest Cluster Galaxy in the CLASH clusters up to $z\sim0.5$, 4 Gyr further in lookback time. The same result is found: galaxies close to the major axis are more quenched than those along the minor axis. I also find that the star-forming galaxies tend to avoid a region +/-45 degrees from the major axis. Martín-Navarro et al. (2021) explain that this quenching signal is driven by AGN outflows along the minor axis reducing the density of the intergalactic medium and thus the strength of ram pressure. Here I discuss potential alternative mechanisms. Finally, I note that the advent of the LSST and Euclid surveys will allow for a more detailed study of this phenomenon and its evolution.
Interaction of Anisotropic Dark Energy with Generalized Hybrid Expansion Law

Interaction of dark energy in the anisotropic Locally Rotationally Symmetric (LRS) Bianchi type-I metric is investigated in the context of modified f(R,T) theory of gravity, where R is the Ricci scalar and T is the trace of stress energy momentum tensor. We choose the particular form of the functional f(R,T)=f_1 (R,T)+f_2 (R,T) then we find the exact solutions of the field equations by applying inhomogeneous equation of state, p= {\omega}\r{ho}-{\Lambda}(t) and a generalized form of hybrid expansion law. Transition of deceleration to acceleration is observed in this model. It is also observed that the Universe shows accelerated expansion at late epoch. The derived model overlaps with {\Lambda}CDM at late time which is in agreement with present observation. Energy conditions of the derived model are also investigated. From the plot, we observe the age of Universe t_0=13.821 Gyr for the observed H_0=70.07Kms^(-1) Mpc^(-1). The physical and geometrical behaviours of these models are also discussed.
Guided Generative Models using Weak Supervision for Detecting Object Spatial Arrangement in Overhead Images

The increasing availability and accessibility of numerous overhead images allows us to estimate and assess the spatial arrangement of groups of geospatial target objects, which can benefit many applications, such as traffic monitoring and agricultural monitoring. Spatial arrangement estimation is the process of identifying the areas which contain the desired objects in overhead images. Traditional supervised object detection approaches can estimate accurate spatial arrangement but require large amounts of bounding box annotations. Recent semi-supervised clustering approaches can reduce manual labeling but still require annotations for all object categories in the image. This paper presents the target-guided generative model (TGGM), under the Variational Auto-encoder (VAE) framework, which uses Gaussian Mixture Models (GMM) to estimate the distributions of both hidden and decoder variables in VAE. Modeling both hidden and decoder variables by GMM reduces the required manual annotations significantly for spatial arrangement estimation. Unlike existing approaches that the training process can only update the GMM as a whole in the optimization iterations (e.g., a "minibatch"), TGGM allows the update of individual GMM components separately in the same optimization iteration. Optimizing GMM components separately allows TGGM to exploit the semantic relationships in spatial data and requires only a few labels to initiate and guide the generative process. Our experiments shows that TGGM achieves results comparable to the state-of-the-art semi-supervised methods and outperforms unsupervised methods by 10% based on the $F_{1}$ scores, while requiring significantly fewer labeled data.
The BOSS DR12 Full-Shape Cosmology: $Λ$CDM Constraints from the Large-Scale Galaxy Power Spectrum and Bispectrum Monopole

We present a full $\Lambda$CDM analysis of the BOSS DR12 dataset, including information from the power spectrum multipoles, the real-space power spectrum, the reconstructed power spectrum and the bispectrum monopole. This is the first analysis to feature a complete treatment of the galaxy bispectrum, including a consistent theoretical model and without large-scale cuts. Unlike previous works, the statistics are measured using window-free estimators: this greatly reduces computational costs by removing the need to window-convolve the theory model. Our pipeline is tested using a suite of high-resolution mocks and shown to be robust and precise, with systematic errors far below the statistical thresholds. Inclusion of the bispectrum yields consistent parameter constraints and shrinks the $\sigma_8$ posterior by $13\%$ to reach $<5\%$ precision; less conservative analysis choices would reduce the error-bars further. Our constraints are broadly consistent with Planck: in particular, we find $H_0 = 69.6^{+1.1}_{-1.3}\,\mathrm{km}\,\mathrm{s}^{-1}\mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$, $\sigma_8 = 0.692^{+0.035}_{-0.041}$ and $n_s=0.870^{+0.067}_{-0.064}$, including a BBN prior on the baryon density. When $n_s$ is set by Planck, we find $H_0 = 68.31^{+0.83}_{-0.86}\,\mathrm{km}\,\mathrm{s}^{-1}\mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$ and $\sigma_8 = 0.722^{+0.032}_{-0.036}$. Our $S_8$ posterior, $0.751\pm0.039$, is consistent with weak lensing studies, but lower than Planck. Constraints on the higher-order bias parameters are significantly strengthened from the inclusion of the bispectrum, and we find no evidence for deviation from the dark matter halo bias relations. These results represent the most complete full-shape analysis of BOSS DR12 to-date, and the corresponding spectra will enable a variety of beyond-$\Lambda$CDM analyses, probing phenomena such as the neutrino mass and primordial non-Gaussianity.
Eigenfunctions restriction estimates for curves with nonvanishing geodesic curvatures in compact Riemannian surfaces with nonpositive curvature

For $2\leq p<4$, we study the $L^p$ norms of restrictions of eigenfunctions of the Laplace-Beltrami operator on smooth compact $2$-dimensional Riemannian manifolds. Burq, Gérard, and Tzvetkov \cite{BurqGerardTzvetkov2007restrictions}, and Hu \cite{Hu2009lp} found the eigenfunction estimates restricted to a curve with nonvanishing geodesic curvatures. We will explain how the proof of the known estimates helps us to consider the case where the given smooth compact Riemannian manifold has nonpositive sectional curvatures. For $p=4$, we will also obtain a logarithmic analogous estimate, by using arguments in Xi and Zhang \cite{XiZhang2017improved}, Sogge \cite{Sogge2017ImprovedCritical}, and Bourgain \cite{Bourgain1991Besicovitch}.
Primordial power spectra from k-inflation with curvature

We investigate the primordial power spectra for general kinetic inflation models that support a period of kinetic dominance in the case of curved universes. We present derivations of the Mukhanov-Sasaki equations with a non-standard scalar kinetic Lagrangian which manifests itself through the inflationary sound speed $c_s^2$. We extend the analytical approximations exploited in Contaldi et al [1] and Thavanesan et al [2] to general kinetic Lagrangians and show the effect of k-inflation on the primordial power spectra for models with curvature. In particular, the interplay between sound speed and curvature results in a natural low wavenumber cutoff for the power spectra in the case of closed universes. Using the analytical approximation, we further show that a change in the inflationary sound speed between different epochs of inflation results in non-decaying oscillations in the resultant power spectra for the comoving curvature perturbation.
Systematically Testing Singlet Models for $(g-2)_μ$

We comprehensively study all viable new-physics scenarios that resolve the muon $(g-2)_\mu$ anomaly with only Standard Model singlet particles coupled to muons. Since such models are only viable in the MeV -- TeV mass range and require sizable muon couplings, they predict abundant accelerator production through the same interaction that resolves the anomaly. We find that a combination of fixed-target (NA64$\mu$, $M^3$), $B$-factory (BABAR, Belle II), and collider (LHC, muon collider) searches can cover nearly all viable singlets scenarios, independently of their decay modes. In particular, future muon collider searches offer the only certain test of singlets above the GeV scale, covering all higher masses up to the TeV-scale unitarity limit for these models. Intriguingly, we find that $\mathcal{O}(100~\mathrm{GeV})$ muon colliders may yield better coverage for GeV-scale singlets compared to TeV-scale concepts, which has important implications for the starting center-of-mass energy of a staged muon collider program.
Observational constraints on soft dark energy and soft dark matter: challenging $Λ$CDM

Soft cosmology is an extension of standard cosmology allowing for a scale-dependent equation-of-state (EoS) parameter in the dark sectors, which is one of the properties of soft materials in condensed-matter physics, that may arise either intrinsically or effectively. We use data from Supernovae Type Ia (SNIa), Baryonic Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), and Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) probes, in order to impose observational constraints on soft dark energy and soft dark matter. We examine three simple models, corresponding to the minimum extensions of $\Lambda$CDM scenario, namely we consider that at large scales the dark sectors have the EoS's of $\Lambda$CDM model (dust dark matter and cosmological constant respectively), while at intermediate scales either dark energy or dark matter or both, may have a different EoS according to constant ``softness'' parameters $s_{de}$ and $s_{dm}$. The observational confrontation shows that for almost all datasets the softness parameters deviate from their $\Lambda$CDM values (at 2$\sigma$ confidence level for one of the models, and at $1\sigma$ for the other two), and thus the data favor soft cosmology. Finally, performing a Bayesian evidence analysis we find that the examined models are preferred over $\Lambda$CDM cosmology.
Kinematic Modeling of Handed Shearing Auxetics via Piecewise Constant Curvature

Handed Shearing Auxetics (HSA) are a promising technique for making motor-driven, soft, continuum robots. Many potential applications from inspection tasks to solar tracking require accurate kinematic models to predict the position and orientation of these structures. Currently there are no models for HSA based continuum platforms. To address this gap we propose to adapt Piecewise Constant Curvature (PCC) Models using a length change coupling matrix. This models the interaction of HSA structures in a 2x2 array. The coupling matrix maps the change in motor angles to length changes and defines the configuration space in our modified PCC Model. We evaluate our model on a composite movement encompassing bending, extension and compression behavior. Our model achieves a positional accuracy with mean error of 5.5mm or 4.5% body length and standard deviation of 1.72mm. Further, we achieve an angular accuracy with mean error of -2.8$^\circ$ and standard deviation of 1.9$^\circ$.
Generalized Lense--Thirring metrics: higher-curvature corrections and solutions with matter

The Lense--Thirring spacetime describes a 4-dimensional slowly rotating approximate solution of vacuum Einstein equations valid to a linear order in rotation parameter. It is fully characterized by a single metric function of the corresponding static (Schwarzschild) solution. In this paper, we introduce a generalization of the Lense--Thirring spacetimes to the higher-dimensional multiply-spinning case, with an ansatz that is not necessarily fully characterized by a single (static) metric function. This generalization lets us study slowly rotating spacetimes in various higher curvature gravities as well as in the presence of non-trivial matter. Moreover, the ansatz can be recast in Painlev{é}--Gullstrand form (and thence is manifestly regular on the horizon) and admits a tower of exact rank-2 and higher rank Killing tensors that rapidly grows with the number of dimensions. In particular, we construct slowly multiply-spinning solutions in Lovelock gravity and notably show that in four dimensions Einstein gravity is the only non-trivial theory amongst all up to quartic curvature gravities that admits a Lense--Thirring solution characterized by a single metric function.
Spatial population genetics with fluid flow

The growth and evolution of microbial populations is often subjected to advection by fluid flows in spatially extended environments, with immediate consequences for questions of spatial population genetics in marine ecology, planktonic diversity and origin of life scenarios. Here, we review recent progress made in understanding this rich problem in the simplified setting of two competing genetic microbial strains subjected to fluid flows. As a pedagogical example we focus on antagonsim, i.e., two killer microorganism strains, each secreting toxins that impede the growth of their competitors (competitive exclusion), in the presence of stationary fluid flows. By solving two coupled reaction-diffusion equations that include advection by simple steady cellular flows composed of characteristic flow motifs in two dimensions (2d), we show how local flow shear and compressibility effects can interact with selective advantage to have a dramatic influence on genetic competition and fixation in spatially distributed populations. We analyze several 1d and 2d flow geometries including sources, sinks, vortices and saddles, and show how simple analytical models of the dynamics of the genetic interface can be used to shed light on the nucleation, coexistence and flow-driven instabilities of genetic drops. By exploiting an analogy with phase separation with nonconserved order parameters, we uncover how these genetic drops harness fluid flows for novel evolutionary strategies, even in the presence of number fluctuations, as confirmed by agent-based simulations as well.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
Fourier Transform of Variable Anisotropic Hardy Spaces with Applications to Hardy-Littlewood Inequalities

Let $p(\cdot):\ \mathbb{R}^n\to(0,1]$ be a variable exponent function satisfying the globally log-Hölder continuous condition and $A$ a general expansive matrix on $\mathbb{R}^n$. Let $H_A^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ be the variable anisotropic Hardy space associated with $A$ defined via the radial maximal function. In this article, via the known atomic characterization of $H_{A}^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ and establishing two useful estimates on anisotropic variable atoms, the author shows that the Fourier transform $\widehat{f}$ of $f\in H_A^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ coincides with a continuous function $F$ in the sense of tempered distributions, and $F$ satisfies a pointwise inequality which contains a step function with respect to $A$ as well as the Hardy space norm of $f$. As applications, the author also obtains a higher order convergence of the continuous function $F$ at the origin. Finally, an analogue of the Hardy--Littlewood inequality in the variable anisotropic Hardy space setting is also presented. All these results are new even in the classical isotropic setting.
Anisotropic Topological Superconductivity in Josephson Junctions

We investigate the effects of magnetic and crystalline anisotropies on the topological superconducting state of planar Josephson junctions (JJs). In junctions where only Rashba spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is present, the topological phase diagram is insensitive to the supercurrent direction, but exhibits a strong dependence on the magnetic field orientation. However, when both Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs coexist, the topological phase diagram strongly depends on both the magnetic field and junction crystallographic orientations. We examine the impact of the magnetic and crystalline anisotropy on the current-phase relation (CPR), energy spectrum, and topological gap of phase-biased JJs, where the junction is connected in a loop and the superconducting phase difference is fixed by a loop-threading magnetic flux. The anisotropic CPR can be used to extract the ground-sate phase (i.e. the superconducting phase difference that minimizes the system free energy) behavior in phase-unbiased JJs with no magnetic flux. Under appropriate conditions, phase-unbiased JJs can self-tune into or out of the topological superconducting state by rotating the in-plane magnetic field. The magnetic field orientations at which topological transitions occur strongly depends on both the junction crystallographic orientation and the relative strength between Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs. We find that for an optimal practical application, in which the junction exhibits topological superconductivity with a sizeable topological gap, a careful balancing of the magnetic field direction, the junction crystallographic orientation, and the relative strengths of the Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs is required. We discuss the considerations that must be undertaken to achieve this balancing for various junction types and parameters.
Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
