Principles of Gravitational-Wave Detection with Pulsar Timing Arrays

By Michele Maiorano, Francesco De Paolis, Achille A. Nucita
 4 days ago

Pulsar timing uses the highly stable pulsar spin period to investigate many astrophysical topics. In particular, pulsar timing arrays make use of a set of extremely well-timed pulsars and their time correlations as a challenging detector of gravitational...

healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

The Extraterrestrial-Contact Paradox

British physicist Stephen Wolfram believes extraterrestrial intelligent life is inevitable, but with a caveat. Although intelligent life is inevitable, we will never find it -at least not by searching in the Milky Way. Wolfram points out that in order to compress more and more information into our communication signals – be they mobile phone conversations or computers – we remove all redundancy or pattern. If anything in a signal repeats, then it can be deleted. But this process of removing any pattern from a signal makes the signal look more and more random – in fact, pretty much like the random radio “noise” that rains down on Earth coming from stars and interstellar gas clouds.
ASTRONOMY
Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Neural network analyzes gravitational waves in real time

Black holes are one of the greatest mysteries of the universe—for example, a black hole with the mass of our sun has a radius of only 3 kilometers. Black holes in orbit around each other emit gravitational radiation—oscillations of space and time predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916. This causes the orbit to become faster and tighter, and eventually, the black holes merge in a final burst of radiation. These gravitational waves propagate through the universe at the speed of light, and are detected by observatories in the U.S. (LIGO) and Italy (Virgo). Scientists compare the data collected by the observatories against theoretical predictions to estimate the properties of the source, including how large the black holes are and how fast they are spinning. Currently, this procedure takes at least hours, often months.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational-Wave Geodesy: Defining False Alarm Probabilities with Respect to Correlated Noise

Kamiel Janssens, Thomas A. Callister, Nelson Christensen, Michael W. Coughlin, Ioanis Michaloliakos, Jishnu Suresh, Nick van Remortel. Future searches for a gravitational-wave background using Earth-based gravitational-wave detectors might be impacted by correlated noise sources. A well known example are the Schumann resonances, which are extensively studied in the context of searches for a gravitational-wave background. Earlier work has shown that a technique termed "gravitational-wave geodesy" can be used to generically differentiate observations of a gravitational-wave background from signals due to correlated terrestrial effects, requiring true observations to be consistent with the known geometry of our detector network. The key result of this test is a Bayes factor between the hypotheses that a candidate signal is astrophysical or terrestrial in origin. Here, we further formalize the geodesy test, mapping distributions of false-alarm and false-acceptance probabilities to quantify the degree with which a given Bayes factor will boost or diminish our confidence in an apparent detection of the gravitational-wave background. To define the false alarm probability of a given Bayes factor, we must have knowledge of our null hypothesis: the space of all possible correlated terrestrial signals. Since we do not have this knowledge we instead construct a generic space of smooth functions in the frequency domain using Gaussian processes, which we tailor to be conservative. This enables us to use draws from our Gaussian processes as a proxy for all possible non-astrophysical signals. As a demonstration, we apply the tool to the SNR = 1.25 excess observed for a 2/3-power law by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations during their second observing run.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Causality Constraints on Gravitational Effective Field Theories

We consider the effective field theory of gravity around black holes, and show that the coefficients of the dimension-8 operators are tightly constrained by causality considerations. Those constraints are consistent with - but tighter than - previously derived causality and positivity bounds and imply that the effects of dimension-8 operators alone cannot be observable while remaining consistent with causality. We then establish in which regime one can expect the lower order operators to be potentially observable while preserving causality, providing a theoretical prior for future observations. We highlight the importance of `infrared causality' and show that the requirement of `asymptotic causality' or net (sub)luminality would fail to properly diagnose violations of causality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pre-Inflationary Bounce Effects on Primordial Gravitational Waves of $f(R)$ Gravity

In this work we shall study a possible pre-inflationary scenario for our Universe and how this might be realized by $f(R)$ gravity. Specifically, we shall introduce a scenario in which the Universe in the pre-inflationary era contracts until it reaches a minimum magnitude, and subsequently expands, slowly entering a slow-roll quasi-de Sitter inflationary era. This pre-inflationary bounce avoids the cosmic singularity, and for the eras before and after the quasi-de Sitter inflationary stage, approximately satisfies the string theory motivated scale factor duality $a(t)=a^{-1}(-t)$. We investigate which approximate forms of $f(R)$ can realize such a non-singular pre-inflationary scenario, the quasi-de Sitter patch of which is described by an $R^2$ gravity, thus the exit from inflation is guaranteed. Furthermore, since in string theory pre-Big Bang scenarios lead to an overall amplification of the gravitational wave energy spectrum, we examine in detail this perspective for the $f(R)$ gravity generating this pre-inflationary non-singular bounce. As we show, in the $f(R)$ gravity case, the energy spectrum of the primordial gravitational waves background is also amplified, however the drawback is that the amplification is too small to be detected by future high frequency interferometers. Thus we conclude that, as in the case of single scalar field theories, $f(R)$ gravity cannot produce detectable stochastic gravitational waves and a synergistic theory of scalars and higher order curvature terms might be needed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining the Konoplya-Rezzolla-Zhidenko deformation parameters III: limits from stellar-mass black holes using gravitational-wave observations

Gravitational-wave observations of binary black holes provide a suitable arena to test the fundamental nature of gravity in the strong-field regime. Using the data of the inspiral of 29 events detected by the LIGO-Virgo observatories, we perform a theory-agnostic test of the Kerr hypothesis. We compute the leading-order deviation to the gravitational waves emitted in the frequency domain and provide constraints on two deformation parameters ($\delta_1$ and $\delta_2$) belonging to a general class of axisymmetric non-Kerr black hole spacetimes proposed by Konoplya, Rezzolla & Zhidenko. Our study shows that all the analyzed events are consistent with the Kerr hypothesis. The LIGO-Virgo data provide stronger constraints on $\delta_1$ and $\delta_2$ than those obtained in our previous studies with X-ray data (Papers I and II), while, on the other hand, they cannot constrain the other deformation parameters of the Konoplya-Rezzolla-Zhidenko metric ($\delta_3$, $\delta_4$, $\delta_5$, and $\delta_6$).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Navigating stellar wobbles for imaging with the solar gravitational lens

The solar gravitational lens (SGL) offers unique capabilities for high-resolution imaging of faint, distant objects, such as exoplanets. In the near future, a spacecraft carrying a meter-class telescope with a solar coronagraph would be placed in the focal region of the SGL. That region begins at ~547 astronomical units from the Sun and occupies the vicinity of the target-specific primary optical axis - the line that connects the center of the target and that of the Sun. This axis undergoes complex motion as the exoplanet orbits its host star, as that star moves with respect to the Sun, and even as the Sun itself moves with respect to the solar system's barycenter due to the gravitational pull of planets in our solar system. An image of an extended object is projected by the SGL into an image plane and moves within that plane, responding to the motion of the optical axis. To sample the image, a telescope must follow the projection with precise knowledge of its own position with respect to the image. We consider the dominant motions that determine the position of the focal line as a function of time. We evaluate the needed navigational capability for the telescope to conduct a multiyear exoplanet imaging mission. We show that even in a rather conservative case, when an Earth-like exoplanet is in our stellar neighborhood at $\sim10$ light years, the motion of the image is characterized by a small total acceleration $\sim 6.1\,\mu {\rm m/s}^2$ that is driven primarily by the orbital motion of the exoplanet and by the reflex motion of our Sun. We discuss how the amplified light of the host star allows establishing a local reference frame thus relaxing navigational requirements. We conclude that the required navigation in the SGL's focal region, although complex, can be accurately modeled and a $\sim 10$-year imaging mission is achievable with the already available propulsion technology.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Population Properties of Gravitational-Wave Neutron Star--Black Hole Mergers

Over the course of the third observing run of LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration, several gravitational-wave (GW) neutron star--black hole (NSBH) candidates have been announced. By assuming these candidates are of astrophysical origins, we analyze the population properties of the mass and spin distributions for GW NSBH mergers. We find that the primary BH mass distribution of NSBH systems, whose shape is consistent with that inferred from the GW binary BH (BBH) primaries, can be well described as a power-law with an index of $\alpha = 4.8^{+4.5}_{-2.8}$ plus a high-mass Gaussian component peaking at $\sim33^{+14}_{-9}\,M_\odot$. The NS mass spectrum could be shaped as a near flat distribution between $\sim1.0-2.1\,M_\odot$. The constrained NS maximum mass agrees with that inferred from NSs in our Galaxy. If GW190814 and GW200210 are NSBH mergers, the posterior results of the NS maximum mass would be always larger than $\sim2.5\,M_\odot$ and significantly deviate from that inferred in the Galactic NSs. The effective inspiral spin and effective precession spin of GW NSBH mergers are measured to potentially have near-zero distributions. The negligible spins for GW NSBH mergers imply that most events in the universe should be plunging events, which supports the standard isolated formation channel of NSBH binaries. More NSBH mergers to be discovered in the fourth observing run would help to more precisely model the population properties of cosmological NSBH mergers.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Parity violation in stochastic gravitational wave background from inflation

We study the inflationary implications of a novel parity-violating gravity model, which modifies the teleparallel equivalent of general relativity by introducing the Nieh-Yan term coupled to an axion-like field. The parity-violating Nieh-Yan term results in the velocity birefringence of gravitational waves (GWs) and triggers the tachyonic instability only for one of the two circular polarization states. We consider that the inflaton is identified as the coupled axion-like field with a wiggly potential characterized by steep cliffs connected by smooth plateaus. During inflation, the temporary fast roll of axion on the cliff-like region leads to the significant enhancement of the tensor perturbations in one polarization state with the wave numbers that exit the horizon around this period. In this setup, the resulting energy spectrum for GWs presents a sizable localized bump involving the contribution of only one polarization state. This chiral GW background is detectable by LISA and Taiji, and its chirality can be determined by correlating two detectors, which provide an opportunity to probe the inflation and test the gravity model.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Mode changing phenomenon detected in the millisecond pulsar J1909−3744

Using the MeerKAT telescope, astronomers have conducted radio observations of a millisecond pulsar known as J1909−3744. The study found that J1909−3744 experiences the so-called mode changing, which makes it only the third known millisecond pulsar that exhibits such behavior. The finding was detailed in a paper published December 2 on the arXiv pre-print server.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Testing Super Heavy Dark Matter from Primordial Black Holes with Gravitational Waves

Ultra-light primordial black holes with masses $M_{BH}<10^9$ g evaporate before big-bang nucleosynthesis producing all matter fields, including dark matter, in particular super-heavy dark matter: $M_{DM}\gtrsim 10^{10}$ GeV. If the dark matter gets its mass via $U(1)$ symmetry-breaking, the phase transition that gives a mass to the dark matter also produces cosmic strings which radiate gravitational waves. Because the symmetry-breaking scale $\Lambda_{CS}$ is of the same order as $M_{DM}$, the gravitational waves radiated by the cosmic strings have a large enough amplitude to be detectable across all frequencies accessible with current and planned experimental facilities. Moreover, an epoch of early primordial black hole domination introduces a unique spectral break in the gravitational wave spectrum whose frequency is related to the super-heavy dark matter mass. Hence, the features of a stochastic background of primordial gravitational waves could shed light on the primordial black hole origin of super-heavy dark matter. In this perspective, the recent finding of a stochastic common-spectrum process across many pulsars by two nano-frequency pulsar timing arrays would fix the dark matter mass to be $3\times 10^{13}~\text{GeV} \lesssim M_{DM} \lesssim 10^{14}~\text{GeV}$. The (non-)detection of a spectral break at $0.2~\text{Hz} \lesssim f_* \lesssim 0.4~\text{Hz}$ would (exclude) substantiate this interpretation of the signal.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Testing primordial black holes with multiband observations of gravitational waves

Primordial curvature perturbations with a large enough amplitude on small scales can lead to two kinds of gravitational waves which are expected to be detected by multiband gravitational-wave observations. One is induced due to the nonlinear coupling of the curvature perturbation to tensor perturbation while the other is produced by coalescences of binary primordial black holes formed when the scalar perturbations reenter the horizon in the radiation dominant era. In this letter, we identify the relation of peak frequency for the spectra of such two stochastic gravitational-wave backgrounds. This peak frequency relation offers a new criterion for the existence of primordial black holes. Moreover, the relation provides a new method for measuring the Hubble constant $H_0$ through multiband observations of stochastic gravitational-wave backgrounds. Such a method does not need the redshift information which is necessary in the standard siren method.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational Focusing of Wave Dark Matter

A massive astrophysical object deforms a local distribution of dark matter, resulting in a local overdensity of dark matter. This phenomenon is often referred to as gravitational focusing. In the solar system, the gravitational focusing due to the Sun induces modulations of dark matter signals on terrestrial experiments. We consider the gravitational focusing of a light bosonic dark matter with a mass of less than about 10 eV. The wave nature of such dark matter candidates leads to unique signatures both in the local overdensity and in the spectrum, both of which can be experimentally relevant. We provide a formalism that captures both the gravitational focusing and the stochasticity of wave dark matter, paying particular attention to the similarity and difference to particle dark matter. Distinctive patterns in the density contrast and spectrum are observed when the de Broglie wavelength of dark matter becomes comparable or less than the size of the system and/or when the velocity dispersion of dark matter is sufficiently small. While gravitational focusing effects generally remain at a few percent level for a relaxed halo dark matter component, they could be much larger for dark matter substructures. With a few well-motivated dark matter substructures, we investigate how each substructure responds to the gravitational potential of the Sun. The limit at which wave dark matter behaves similar to particle dark matter is also discussed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

4-OGC: Catalog of gravitational waves from compact-binary mergers

Alexander H. Nitz, Sumit Kumar, Yi-Fan Wang, Shilpa Kastha, Shichao Wu, Marlin Schäfer, Rahul Dhurkunde, Collin D. Capano. We present the fourth Open Gravitational-wave Catalog (4-OGC) of binary neutron star (BNS), binary black hole (BBH) and neutron star-black hole (NSBH) mergers. The catalog includes observations from 2015-2020 covering the first through third observing runs (O1, O2, O3a, O3b) of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo. The updated catalog includes 7 BBH mergers which were not previously reported with high significance during O3b for a total of 94 observations: 90 BBHs, 2 NSBHs, and 2 BNSs. The most confident new detection, GW200318_191337, has component masses $49.1^{+16.4}_{-12.0}~M_{\odot}$ and $31.6^{+12.0}_{-11.6}~M_{\odot}$; its redshift of $0.84^{+0.4}_{-0.35}$ ($90\%$ credible interval) may make it the most distant merger so far. We provide reference parameter estimates for each of these sources using an up-to-date model accounting for instrumental calibration uncertainty. The corresponding data release also includes our full set of sub-threshold candidates.
ASTRONOMY

