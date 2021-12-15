Principles of Gravitational-Wave Detection with Pulsar Timing Arrays

Alexander H. Nitz, Sumit Kumar, Yi-Fan Wang, Shilpa Kastha, Shichao Wu, Marlin Schäfer, Rahul Dhurkunde, Collin D. Capano. We present the fourth Open Gravitational-wave Catalog (4-OGC) of binary neutron star (BNS), binary black hole (BBH) and neutron star-black hole (NSBH) mergers. The catalog includes observations from 2015-2020 covering the first through third observing runs (O1, O2, O3a, O3b) of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo. The updated catalog includes 7 BBH mergers which were not previously reported with high significance during O3b for a total of 94 observations: 90 BBHs, 2 NSBHs, and 2 BNSs. The most confident new detection, GW200318_191337, has component masses $49.1^{+16.4}_{-12.0}~M_{\odot}$ and $31.6^{+12.0}_{-11.6}~M_{\odot}$; its redshift of $0.84^{+0.4}_{-0.35}$ ($90\%$ credible interval) may make it the most distant merger so far. We provide reference parameter estimates for each of these sources using an up-to-date model accounting for instrumental calibration uncertainty. The corresponding data release also includes our full set of sub-threshold candidates.
