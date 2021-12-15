Characterizing epochs of star formation across the Milky Way disc using age-metallicity distributions of GALAH stars
By Christian L. Sahlholdt, Sofia Feltzing, Diane K. Feuillet
We provide a detailed map of the ages and metallicities of turnoff stars in the Milky Way disc based on data from GALAH DR3 and Gaia EDR3. From this map, we identify previously undetected features in the age-metallicity distribution of disc stars and interpret these results as indicating a...
For the first time in history, a man-made object traveled towards the Sun arriving at its crown and entering its upper atmosphere. We have touched our star, and not only that, the Parker probe was not swept away by the temperature, collecting a lot of precious data and never recorded to date.
Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
The beautiful birth of a star has produced an exquisitely ethereal structure in interstellar space. It's called the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, located about 520 light-years away, and in a new image from the NSF NOIRLab's International Gemini Observatory in Chile, it appears in the sky like a pale gossamer butterfly wing.
The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation and particles into space in a long plume or jet of energy.
Astronauts need to be in unparalleled physical and mental shape to handle the rigors of space — writer Tom Wolfe famously described it as the “right stuff” in his 1979 book of the same name. NASA’s latest class of would-be space sailors is no exception. But...
Super-bright stellar explosion is likely a dying star giving birth to a black hole or neutron star. In June of 2018, telescopes around the world picked up a brilliant blue flash from the spiral arm of a galaxy 200 million light years away. The powerful burst appeared at first to...
Space-related news seems to be at the forefront lately, with us getting news about it every week now it seems. This week is no different, as one of NASA’s spacecraft captured crazy audio from one of Jupiter’s moons that sounds like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Modelling star formation and resolving individual stars in numerical simulations of molecular clouds and galaxies is highly challenging. Simulations on very small scales can be sufficiently well resolved to consistently follow the formation of individual stars, whilst on larger scales sinks that have masses sufficient to fully sample the IMF can be converted into realistic stellar populations. However, as yet, these methods do not work for intermediate scale resolutions whereby sinks are more massive compared to individual stars but do not fully sample the IMF. In this paper, we introduce the grouped star formation prescription, whereby sinks are first grouped according to their positions, velocities, and ages, then stars are formed by sampling the IMF using the mass of the groups. We test our grouped star formation method in simulations of various physical scales, from sub-parsec to kilo-parsec, and from static isolated clouds to colliding clouds. With suitable grouping parameters, this star formation prescription can form stars that follow the IMF and approximately mimic the original stellar distribution and velocity dispersion. Each group has properties that are consistent with a star-forming region. We show that our grouped star formation prescription is robust and can be adapted in simulations with varying physical scales and resolution. Such methods are likely to become more important as galactic or even cosmological scale simulations begin to probe sub-parsec scales.
Anna-Christina Eilers, David W. Hogg, Hans-Walter Rix, Melissa K. Ness, Adrian M. Price-Whelan, Szabolcs Meszaros, Christian Nitschelm. To understand the formation of the Milky Way's prominent bar it is important to know whether stars in the bar differ in the chemical element composition of their birth material as compared to disk stars. This requires stellar abundance measurements for large samples across the Milky Way's body. Such samples, e.g. luminous red giant stars observed by SDSS's Apogee survey, will inevitably span a range of stellar parameters; as a consequence, both modelling imperfections and stellar evolution may preclude consistent and precise estimates of their chemical composition at a level of purported bar signatures. This has left current analyses of a chemically distinct bar inconclusive. Here, we develop a new self-calibration approach to eliminate both modelling and astrophysical abundance systematics among red giant branch (RGB) stars of different luminosities (and hence surface gravity $\log g$). Our approach is based on the idea that the stars' element abundances should depend on the orbits of the stars, but not on the evolutionary state along the RGB. We apply our method to $48,853$ luminous Apogee DR16 RGB stars to construct spatial abundance maps of $22$ chemical elements near the Milky Way's mid-plane, covering Galactocentric radii of $0\,{\rm kpc}<R<20\,\rm kpc$. Our results indicate that there are no abundance variations whose geometry matches that of the bar, and that the mean abundance gradients vary smoothly and monotonically with Galactocentric radius. We confirm that the high-$\alpha$ disk is chemically homogeneous, without spatial gradients.
We share the most up-to-date, carefully verified list of classical Cepheids residing in the Galaxy. Based on long-term OGLE experience in the field of variable stars, we have inspected candidates for Cepheids from surveys such as ASAS, ASAS-SN, ATLAS, Gaia, NSVS, VVV, WISE, ZTF, among others, and also known sources from the General Catalogue of Variable Stars. Only objects confirmed in the optical range as classical Cepheids are included in the list. We provide Gaia EDR3 identifications of the stars. Purity of the sample exceeds 97 per cent, while its completeness is of about 88 per cent down to a magnitude G=18. The list contains 3352 classical Cepheids, of which 2140 stars are fundamental-mode pulsators. Basic statistics and comparison between the classical Cepheids from the Milky Way, Andromeda Galaxy (M31), and Magellanic Clouds are provided. The list is available at the OGLE Internet Data Archive.
While the Milky Way Nuclear star cluster has been studied extensively, how it formed is uncertain. Studies have shown it contains a solar and supersolar metallicity population that may have formed in-situ, along with a subsolar metallicity population that may have formed via mergers of globular clusters and dwarf galaxies. Stellar abundance measurements are critical to differentiate between formation scenarios. We present new measurements of [$M/H$] and $\alpha$-element abundances [$\alpha/Fe$] of two subsolar-metallicity stars in the Galactic Center. These observations were taken with the adaptive-optics assisted high-resolution (R=24,000) spectrograph NIRSPEC in the K-band (1.8 - 2.6 micron). These are the first $\alpha$-element abundance measurements of sub-solar metallicity stars in the Milky Way nuclear star cluster. We measure [$M/H$]=$-0.59\pm 0.11$, [$\alpha/Fe$]=$0.05\pm 0.15$ and [$M/H$]= $-0.81\pm 0.12$, [$\alpha/Fe$]= $0.15\pm 0.16$ for the two stars at the Galactic center; the uncertainties are dominated by systematic uncertainties in the spectral templates. The stars have an [$\alpha/Fe$] in-between the [$\alpha/Fe$] of globular clusters and dwarf galaxies at similar [$M/H$] values. Their abundances are very different than the bulk of the stars in the nuclear star cluster. These results indicate that the sub-solar metallicity population in the Milky Way nuclear star cluster likely originated from infalling dwarf galaxies or globular clusters and are unlikely to have formed in-situ.
Though S0 galaxies are usually considered "red and dead", they often demonstrate star formation organized into ring structures. We try to clarify the nature of this phenomenon and its difference from star formation in spiral galaxies. Here we investigate the nearby moderate luminosity S0 galaxy NGC 254 using long-slit spectroscopy taken with the South African Large Telescope and publicly available imaging data. Applying a full spectral fitting, we analyzed gaseous and stellar kinematics as well as ionized gas excitation and metallicity and stellar population properties resolved by radius. An advanced approach of simultaneous fitting spectra and photometric data allowed us to quantify the fraction of hidden counter-rotating stars in this galaxy. We found that the ionized gas is counter-rotating with respect to the stars throughout NGC 254 disk, indicating an external origin of the gas. We argue the gas-rich galaxy merger from retrograde orbit as a main source of counter-rotating material. The star formation fed by this counter-rotating gas occurs within two rings, an outer ring at R=55-70 arcsec and an inner ring at R = 18 arcsec. The star formation rate is weak, 0.02 solar mass per year in total, the gas metallicity is slightly subsolar. We estimated that the accretion of the gas occurred about 1 Gyr ago, and about 1% of all stars have formed in situ from this gas being also counter-rotating.
Straddling the night sky, the Milky Way reminds us of our place in the galaxy we call home. But what shaped this giant spiral of stars and what will be its destiny? NOVA travels back in time to unlock the turbulent story of our cosmic neighborhood.
We use \texttt{GRUMPY}, a simple regulator-type model for dwarf galaxy formation and evolution, to forward model dwarf galaxy satellite population of the Milky Way (MW) using the Caterpillar zoom-in simulation suite. We show that luminosity and distance distributions of the model satellites are consistent with the distributions measured in the DES, PS1 and SDSS surveys, even without including a model for the orphan galaxies. We also show for the first time that our model for dwarf galaxy sizes can reproduce both the observed {\it distribution} of stellar half-mass radii, $r_{1/2}$, of the MW satellites and the overall $r_{1/2}-M_\star$ relation exhibited by observed dwarf galaxies. The model predicts that some of the observed faint stellar systems with $r_{1/2}<10$ pc are ultra-faint dwarf galaxies. Scaling of the stellar mass $M_\star$ and peak halo mass $M_{\rm peak}$ for the model satellites is not described by a power law, but has a clear flattening of $M_\star-M_{\rm peak}$ scaling at $M_{\rm peak}<10^8\,M_\odot$ imprinted by reionization. As a result, the fraction of low mass haloes ($M_{\rm peak} < 10^8 M_\odot$) hosting galaxies with $M_V<0$ is predicted to be 50\% at $M_{\rm peak} \sim 3.6 \times 10^7\,M_\odot$. We find that such high fraction at that halo mass is in fact required to explain the number of dwarf galaxies discovered recently in the HSC-SSP survey. Using the model we forecast that there should be the total of $440^{+201}_{-147}$ MW satellites with $M_V < 0$ and $r_{1/2} > 10$ pc within 300 kpc and make specific predictions for the HSC-SSP, DELVE-WIDE and LSST surveys.
These new images helped discover a new star around Sagittarius A*. The center of the Milky Way is a place of chaos. A supermassive black hole with a mass of about 4 million times that of the Sun named Sagittarius A* lurks in the galactic center, with a group of stars gripped in its orbit. Astronomers recently captured the deepest images of the region around the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, discovering a new star orbiting around the giant maw.
Planetesimals inevitably bear the signatures of their natal environment, preserving in their composition a record of the metallicity of their system's original gas and dust, albeit one altered by the formation process. When planetesimals are dispersed from their system of origin, this record is carried with them. As each star is likely to contribute at least $10^{12}$ interstellar objects, the Galaxy's drifting population of interstellar objects (ISOs) provides an overview of the properties of its stellar population through time. Using the EAGLE cosmological simulation and models of protoplanetary formation, our modelling predicts an ISO population with a bimodal distribution in their water mass fraction. Objects formed in low-metallicity, typically older, systems have a higher water fraction than their counterparts formed in high-metallicity protoplanetary disks, and these water-rich objects comprise the majority of the population. Both detected ISOs seem to belong to the lower water fraction population; these results suggest they come from recently formed systems. We show that the population of ISOs in galaxies with different star formation histories will have different proportions of objects with high and low water fractions. This work suggests that it is possible that the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time will detect a large enough population of ISOs to place useful constraints on models of protoplanetary disks, as well as galactic structure and evolution.
A. R. Costa Silva, R. Fedriani, J. C. Tan, A. Caratti o Garatti, S. Ramsay, V. Rosero, G. Cosentino, P. Gorai, S. Leurini. Massive stars form deeply embedded in their parental clouds, making it challenging to directly observe these stars and their immediate environments. It is known that accretion and ejection processes are intrinsically related, thus observing massive protostellar outflows can provide crucial information about the processes governing massive star formation close to the central engine. We aim to probe the IRAS 18264-1152 (G19.88-0.53) high-mass star-forming complex in the near infrared (NIR) through its molecular hydrogen (H2) jets to analyse the morphology and composition of the line emitting regions and to compare with other outflow tracers. We observed the H2 NIR jets via K-band (1.9-2.5um) observations obtained with the integral field units VLT/SINFONI and VLT/KMOS. SINFONI provides the highest NIR angular resolution achieved so far for the central region (~0.2''). We compared the geometry of the NIR outflows with that of the associated molecular outflow probed by CO (2-1) emission mapped with SMA. We identify nine point sources. Four of these display a rising continuum in the K-band and are BrG emitters, revealing that they are young, potentially jet-driving sources. The spectro-imaging analysis focusses on the H2 jets, for which we derived visual extinction, temperature, column density, area, and mass. The intensity, velocity, and excitation maps based on H2 emission strongly support the existence of a protostellar cluster, with at least two (and up to four) different large-scale outflows. The literature is in agreement with the outflow morphology found here. We derived a stellar density of ~4000 stars pc^-3. Our study reveals the presence of several outflows driven by young sources from a forming cluster of young, massive stars. The derived stellar number density together with the geometry of the outflows suggest that stars can form in a relatively ordered manner in this cluster.
Konstantinos Kolokythas, Sravani Vaddi, Ewan O'Sullivan, Ilani Loubser, Arif Babul, Somak Raychaudhury, Patricio Lagos, Thomas H. Jarrett. Using multi-band data we examine the star formation activity of the nearby group-dominant early-type galaxies of the Complete Local-volume Groups Sample (CLoGS), and the relation between star formation, gas content, and local environment. Only a small fraction of the galaxies (13%; 6/47) are found to be Far-Ultraviolet (FUV) bright, with FUV to near-infrared colours indicative of recent active star formation (NGC 252, NGC 924, NGC 940, NGC 1106, NGC 7252, and ESO 507-25). These systems are lenticulars presenting the highest FUV specific star-formation rates in the sample (sSFR FUV > 5$\times$10$^{13}$ yr$^{-1}$), significant cold gas reservoirs (M(H2)=0.5 - 61$\times$10$^8$ M$_\odot$), reside in X-ray faint groups, and none of them hosts a powerful radio AGN (P$_{1.4GHz}$<$10^{23}$ W Hz$^{-1}$). The majority of the group-dominant galaxies (87%; 41/47) are FUV faint, with no significant star formation, classified in most cases as spheroids based on their position on the infrared star-forming main sequence (87%; 46/53). Examining the relationships between radio power, SFR FUV, and stellar mass we find a lack of correlation that suggests a combination of origins for the cool gas in these galaxies, including stellar mass loss, cooling from the intra-group medium (IGrM) or galaxy halo, and acquisition through mergers or tidal interactions. X-ray bright systems, in addition to hosting radio powerful AGN, have a range of SFRs but, with the exception of NGC 315, do not rise to the highest rates seen in the FUV bright systems. We suggest that central group galaxy evolution is linked to gas mass availability, with star formation favoured in the absence of a group-scale X-ray halo, but AGN jet launching is more likely in systems with a cooling IGrM.
Here we study the MonR2 star forming region, which has a rich network of filaments joining in a star cluster forming hub, aiming at understanding the hub structure and to examine the mass fraction residing in the hub and in the filaments, which is a key factor that influences massive star formation. We conducted a multi-scale, multi-component analysis of the Herschel column density maps (resolution of 18.2" or $\sim$0.07 pc at 830 pc) of the region using a newly developed algorithm "getsf" to identify the structural components, namely, extended cloud, filaments, and sources. We find that cascades of lower column density filaments coalesce to form higher density filaments eventually merging inside the hub (0.8 pc radius). As opposed to the previous view of the hub as a massive clump with $\sim$1 pc radius, we find it to be a network of short high-density filaments. The total mass reservoir in the MonR2 HFS (5 pc $\times$ 5 pc) is split between filaments (54%), extended cloud (37%) and sources (9%). The M/L of filaments increase from $\sim$ 10 Msun/pc at 1.5pc from the hub to $\sim$ 100 Msun/pc at its centre, while the number of filaments per annulus of 0.2pc width decreases from 20 to 2 in the same range. The observed radial column density structure of the HFS (filament component only) displays a power-law dependence of $N_{\mathrm{H}_2} \propto r^{-2.17}$ up to a radius of $\sim$2.5 pc from the central hub, resembling a global collapse of the HFS. We present a scenario where the HFS can be supported by magnetic fields which interact, merge and reorganize themselves as the filaments coalesce. In the new view of the hub as a network of high-density filaments, we suggest that only the stars located in the network can benefit from the longitudinal flows of gas to become massive, which may explain the reason for the formation of many low-mass stars in cluster centres.
