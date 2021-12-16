Construction starts on first phase of apartments in NoDa
CHARLOTTE — Flywheel Group and Origin Investments have started construction on the first phase of apartments at the long-planned NoDa Greenway District.
[ALSO READ: SouthPark mall to add brewery, outdoor amenities in revamp]
The first phase, which will likely be named NoDa Trailside, is expected to include a $73 million investment and 330 apartments. NoDa Trailside will occupy 9.5 acres of the 18.5-acre site near the Lynx Blue Line Sugar Creek Station, which is targeted for multiple phases of apartments.
.
(Watch the video below: Kraft will pay you $20 to not make cheesecake)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0