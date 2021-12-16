ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction starts on first phase of apartments in NoDa

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
NoDa Greenway Apartments Flywheel Group and Origin Investments announced this week its joint venture had begun construction on the first phase of the NoDa Greenway Apartments, which will includes 330 units and a $73 million investment. (COURTESY ORIGIN INVESTMENTS AND FLYWHEEL GROUP)

CHARLOTTE — Flywheel Group and Origin Investments have started construction on the first phase of apartments at the long-planned NoDa Greenway District.

The first phase, which will likely be named NoDa Trailside, is expected to include a $73 million investment and 330 apartments. NoDa Trailside will occupy 9.5 acres of the 18.5-acre site near the Lynx Blue Line Sugar Creek Station, which is targeted for multiple phases of apartments.

