VIDEO: Reviewing the Hurricanes' first day of early signing period

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a video discussing the Miami Hurricanes' first day of the early signing period....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana football national signing day 2022 class: See who Ragin' Cajuns added during early period

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football unveils the first portion of its 2022 class on Wednesday, when the NCAA’s three-day early national signing period opens. The class will be the first for coach Michael Desormeaux, the former Cajuns quarterback who was promoted from tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator when Billy Napier left the Cajuns after four years for Florida.
LOUISIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

National Signing Day: Florida State coach Mike Norvell posts message after losing top recruit Travis Hunter

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is at the center of one of the most unprecedented moments in college football recruiting history — and not in a way he would hope. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, flipped his commitment from the Seminoles to FCS Jackson State during the first portion of the early signing period.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day: Miami coach Mario Cristobal brings recruiting buzz back to South Florida, analyst says

Entering the Early Signing Period, new Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal has ground to make up in short order at the bottom of the ACC. But previous long-lasting relationships with prep coaches in South Florida will pay dividends in the future even if it does not happen this cycle, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins says.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Clemson Signing Day: Early Signing Period Headquarters

CLEMSON — In the comment section below will be Clemson247's hub for recruiting during Wednesday's early signing period. Clemson's live signing day show will broadcast at 9 a.m. and we'll post updates. Dabo Swinney will speak with the media at 1 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
bluegoldnews.com

Transfers Add To First Day Early Signing List For WVU Football

In addition to the group of high school and junior college players it added on the first day of the 2022 football early signing period, West Virginia also added a pair of Division I transfers to its football program. Both of those, Cincinnati transfer Zeiqui Lawton and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon, will enroll at West Virginia in January.
FOOTBALL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Early National Signing Day Review

He didn’t have a lot of time, but on Early National Signing Day, Billy Napier made a splash with a few players in a nine player class. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) reviews Florida’s day...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The Neebies: Early signing period superlatives

There were highs. There were lows. Peaks. Valleys. Big commitments. A few that got away. A massive flip that went to Auburn. Exhilaration ... and agony. There is star power in this Auburn recruiting class. There are sleepers. Some of the recruits are underrated. Some, though, time will show, were overrated.
AUBURN, AL

