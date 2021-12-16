ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft offers customers $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

By Elizabeth Faddis
 1 day ago

K raft is offering customers a little extra cheddar to dissuade them from baking cheesecakes this year for Christmas dessert.

Kraft Heinz, the parent company for Philadelphia Cream Cheese, announced a " Spread the Feeling " marketing campaign on Wednesday meant to address cream cheese shortages across the nation, offering a select number of customers $20 not to use cream cheese in their desserts this holiday season.

"It's not an empty shelf — it's a holiday tradition waiting another year," said a narrator in a new video ad posted to YouTube. "Because having a hard time finding cream cheese on shelves means having a hard time putting cheesecakes on tables. And we get that."

"So, let's do this. This year, turn that famous cheesecake into those famous brownies. End your meal with a friendly fight over the last holiday cupcake. Share some cookies," the narrator added.


Shoppers who are unable to find cream cheese for their dessert are invited to visit the campaign's website , where they can sign up between Dec. 17-18 to reserve a spot for a receipt.

From there, customers are instructed to use the receipt given to them to buy any cream cheese-free dessert between Dec. 17-24, according to the website.

"Seriously, you bake it, we'll buy it," the site says. "Or, get it store-bought, pretend you baked it, and we'll buy that too."

Kraft's announcement comes amid a cream cheese shortage affecting supermarkets and even beloved bagel shops in New York City, according to The New York Times .

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when many people were under lockdown, the price of cream cheese rose 18% and remains pricey in 2021, CNN reported .

The Washington Examiner reached out to Kraft Heinz for a statement.

