Holiday Centerpiece Class

Alice Salyer, with the William King Museum of Art shows how to make charming gnomes for holiday decorating, and shares with us all the details of their Seasonal Traditions classes coming up on December 11th. For more information call (276) 628-5005 or go to WilliamKingMuseum.org.
Hindsight BBQ will be popping up at New England Brewing Co. this Saturday 12/11 from 12pm to 9pm. Join them for some great drinks and some of the best BBQ in CT. Pastry chef Zac Young (creator of The PieCaken) opened Foxwoods own Sprinkletown Bakeshop pop-up open all holiday season long into President’s Day weekend. Zac Young’s Sprinkletown Bakeshop | @zac_young. Find him at the Great Cedars Concourse from 12 noon-9:00PM Mon-Thurs, 12 noon-1:00AM Fri + Sat, 12 noon-10:00PM Sunday. This one-of-a-kind bakery is the ultimate showcase of Zac’s signature over-the-top sweets. Recognized as one of the country’s top pastry chefs, Young is known for his playful takes on American desserts, including the all-in-one Thanksgiving sensation, The PieCaken. This as well as the Christmas Piecaken and more delectable treats will all be available to purchase in-person at his first-ever CT Sprinkletown brick-and-mortar pop-up complete with signature soft serve sundaes.
After over a year-long hiatus on indoor, in-person events, the Lonsdale Library is preparing new activities that adults and kids can enjoy. From 6-7 p.m., Dec. 9, the library hosts a cookie decorating class for adults, taught by library shelver Lois Tuma. Tuma has years of experience decorating desserts for her kids and neighbors from her time as a stay at home mom.
Free Strawberry Gardening Class (Self-Paced, Online Course — Free!) Class topics include how to select, plant, and grow strawberries in the home garden. Register here to access our classroom which includes a 25-minute instructional video, gardening resources, and strawberry recipes.
You can make custom colors for a balloon centerpiece. We love a big balloon arch over a doorway or as a statement party piece. But shrink down that concept into a format you can lay on a table! Create colorful, whimsical balloon centerpieces for any holiday dinner you have on the calendar.
DIY Christmas ideas are great for simplified and elegant holiday decor. Handmade candle centerpieces make beautiful winter holiday decorations, save money, and bring the magic Christmas vibe into homes. Handmade Christmas decorations brighten up rooms, outdoor living spaces and add elegant, unique accents to the winter holidays. The Lushome collection of lovely crafts features elegant Christmas decorating ideas with candles. Steal the look or get inspired to design your original candles centerpieces for festive holiday tables.
WCTV LIVE (with audience): A Gathering of Celtic & Christmas Concert. Enjoy the music of talented multi-instrumentalist Jeff Snow, who plays and shares the stories of the music of Scotland, Ireland and England. This concert features Celtic, Christmas, and holiday tunes. Limited to a live audience of 10 at the WCTV studio.
We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we'll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards.
Lighting candles on Christmas Eve is an old tradition. The custom has been updated with the newest decor trends over time. Nowadays, people prefer using scented candles which not only add a warm ambiance but also elevate the living space with a sweet smell. People pair scented candles with other...
Kelli Hanson gives us a look at what we can find at the Minneapolis Holiday Boutique, located downtown in the Minneapolis Convention Center. You can visit the impressive selection of vendors throughout the weekend, December 10th-12th. Click here to purchase tickets. Hours. Friday: 10:00am-8:00pm. Saturday: 10:00am-8:00pm. Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm.
One December, when my husband and I had very little expendable income, I found myself in a holiday funk. Our children were little, my mother-in-law who shared our home was not well, and I was becoming depressed about the upcoming holidays. I remember having an hour to myself one weekend and I chose to visit a local nursery that had several greenhouses dedicated to holiday trees, wreaths and cut greens. What a blessing that visit was for my state of mind! As I roamed from greenhouse to greenhouse, I stopped occasionally to slowly take in the smell of the evergreens and the moisture in the air. It healed my soul.
You don’t need much to spend a beautiful Christmas Eve with your family, but we are constantly fed lavish Christmas tablescapes in magazines and posts on social media and it makes you wonder. Who spends so much money just to make their dining table look so opulent for one night in the year? While it is no secret that some people do really go over the top with décor budget, we want to point your attention to the other kind of Christmas décor – the one you can make on your own. That is the truly special way of decorating your home for Christmas and you can do it too without worrying about breaking the bank.
Create charming tassel keychains for yourself or as a gift!. Reservation is required. Kits will be ready for distribution starting December 15. You will receive an email when your kit is available for pick up. Kits are limited, so reserve a take n make kit before they're gone!
Students in Prof D’Amore’s connections class wrap gifts for a 7-year-old girl. Many connections classes are taking part in similar activities, as part of a holiday sponsorship program where classes are purchasing gifts for young children who can’t afford gifts.
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center is announcing a holiday-themed drop-in event to be held a few days before Christmas. The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) come-and-go hands-on activities are scheduled for 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. Participants will get...
