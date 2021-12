KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department confirmed on Thursday evening that a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Knox County. “With the Omicron variant spreading quickly across the country, and already present here in Tennessee, we knew it was just a matter of time until this variant was detected in Knox County,” said Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Roberta Sturm. “While the variant is new, the strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones are not. As we head into the holidays, take every opportunity you can to keep yourself and those around you healthy.”

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO