Sotheby's Considers an IPO Two Years After It Went Private

Cover picture for the articleFor more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. When French billionaire Patrick Drahi bought Sotheby's and took the world's second largest auction house off public markets in 2019, the art world was...

Robb Report

Sotheby’s Owner Patrick Drahi May Take the Auction House Public, Reports Say

Patrick Drahi, the owner of Sotheby’s, is reportedly mulling taking the auction house public. If Drahi does move forward with a plan to do an initial public offering, it would take place just a few years after he took the 277-year old auction private in 2019, ending its house’s 30-year run as a publicly traded company. According to a report from Bloomberg, Drahi, who accrued his wealth through the US telecoms company Altice, could move to bring the company public in the US next year. Since acquiring Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion more than two years ago, the French-Israeli billionaire has received major payouts from the...
Sotheby’s netted $100 million from NFT sales in 2021: report

The centuries-old art auction house Sotheby’s reported that it earned $100 million from non-fungible token (NFT) sales this year, according to a release shared with The Block. The auction house held its first NFT sale from the digital artist Pak between April 12-14, which brought in $16.8 million from...
Sotheby's enters the NFT metaverse with... some random squiggly lines

Sotheby’s today took its first real steps into the metaverse with a project called “Chromie Squiggles.” The project is, as the name implies, about a bunch of squiggly lines. Or, as Sotheby’s puts it, “a kaleidoscopic serpent existing in a digitalized form.”. If you’re still confused about what, exactly, Chromie...
