A new report from the Commonwealth Fund outlines health outcome disparities in health care across the U.S., including in Oregon. The report found that, when rated on a 1 to 100 scale outlining health performance and inequities by race and ethnicity, Oregon scored overall in the middle of the states. Health care worked the best for white Oregonians, receiving a score of 77. At the same time, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Oregonians were served slightly less well, at 73. Latinx/Hispanic Oregonians experienced the worst outcomes, with a ranking of 51. Calculations for American Indian/Alaska Native and Black populations were not provided.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO