Hy-Vee launches telehealth, prescription delivery service

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermarket chain Hy-Vee will now offer low-cost telehealth and online pharmacy services through a new subsidiary called RedBox RX, the company said Dec. 14. RedBox RX allows users nationwide to quickly connect with a clinician who...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

