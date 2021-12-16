Beyond the Bow: Giving back is heart of long-time Christmas display

A group of local organizations are coming together Saturday to make sure no kid goes without this Christmas. Among those organizations is Extend a Hand, Help a Friend. CEO Jeffrey Hulum III is here to tell us about the toy giveaway in Gaston Point.
After decades of helping Santa onto floats and checking the lineup list one more time, John Howard organized his last Concord Christmas Parade two weeks ago. The annual Concord Christmas Parade is one of the oldest in the state, with the TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade completed Nov. 20 this year.
Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
PILSEN — Isabel Hernandez, known for her ornate holiday decorations and vibrant garden, once again has transformed her yard into a winter wonderland with even more decorations. But Hernandez, who has lived in Pilsen for nearly 40 years, was almost unable to finish the project well-known among neighbors after...
We have compiled a list of some of the festive Christmas lights displays on Long Island this year. From lights shows set to music to elaborate displays with statues, Long Islanders have used their creativity to show their holiday spirit and sometimes to raise money for a good cause.1051 Harrow Road…
TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Scott Seele, owner of Stuff Etc., during Friday's Toys for Tots drive. TV6's Redrick Terry talks with a member of Marine Corps Quad Cities during Friday's Toys for Tots drive. Toys for Tots drive: Part 3. Updated: 4 hours ago. TV6's Redrick Terry talks with...
Christmas time is about giving and helping others, but a huge part of that is shopping for your friends, family members, and coworkers as well. When you go do a little bit of both giving while shopping it is the best-case scenario. Why not go to a place where you can manage to do both at the same time?
Smart Studio will be hosting Missionaries Mitchell and Debbie Martinez on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 at the gallery on Park Avenue. The missionaries will be on hand both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss helping Haitian children who are displaced in the Dominican Republic. They will also have a display of Haitian art and children’s art for sale.
The Po-Hi Student Council would like to invite you to drive by the front lawn of the high school on Overbrook Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the beautiful Christmas Luminaries. The Student Council has been decorating the front lawn of the high school for the Christmas season since 1967.
Do you have or know of a great Christmas light display? Let us know at newstips@yoursun.com. Photos are welcomed. Christmas light display ready for viewing at 3481 Catskill St. We have over 70,000 all LED light synchronized to music that you can tune in on your car radio at 96.3 FM. You’ll hear Christmas favorites and a fun selection of alternative music as well. The show runs Sunday thru Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday till 11 p.m.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nothing’s fun when your feet are cold! I remember my mother telling me this as I headed out into the snow, refusing to add the extra layers of socks she was suggesting. Of course, an hour later I’d realize she was right, swallow my...
MIDLAND, Texas — Normally, 7110 Elkins Road is home to the Village for 3:11 Ministries, but when the holiday season is among us, it becomes Santa's workshop. "We try very hard to come as close as we can to what they ask for, like Santa," said Sally Stafford, Executive Director with 3:11 Ministries.
(WGHP) — Every year…you promise yourself that you’ll be ready for Christmas. This is the year you’ll get the shopping done and the presents wrapped. The house will be clean and you’ll even have time for quality time with the kids. But then…Christmas appears and it’s like the house exploded! Christmas morning chaos! That morning […]
DAGSBORO, Del.- One local organization is continuing to bring cheer to kids during the holiday season. “Santa’s Letters Incorporated” has been providing families with resources since 2018, and they’ve also been helping kids get their letters to Santa. The co-founder of the organization said they started this initiative by putting a mailbox in front of their home. But, the project has grown throughout the years and they’ve got a new mailbox and a bigger lights display.
PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – Community members gathered at Captain Anderson’s Marina Wednesday for a holiday tradition. It’s the first of four nights of the Bethlehem Christmas Village. Captain Anderson’s Marina’s Marketing Coordinator Chelsea Ray said the goal of this event is to remember what Christmas is truly about. “We are really excited about […]
Comments / 0