Beyond the Bow: Giving back is heart of long-time Christmas display

Newswest9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough, this year, is the most...

www.newswest9.com

wxxv25.com

Christmas in the Point Toy Giveaway

A group of local organizations are coming together Saturday to make sure no kid goes without this Christmas. Among those organizations is Extend a Hand, Help a Friend. CEO Jeffrey Hulum III is here to tell us about the toy giveaway in Gaston Point.
CHARITIES
Independent Tribune

Long-time Concord Christmas Parade volunteer says goodbye

After decades of helping Santa onto floats and checking the lineup list one more time, John Howard organized his last Concord Christmas Parade two weeks ago. The annual Concord Christmas Parade is one of the oldest in the state, with the TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade completed Nov. 20 this year.
CONCORD, NC
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
#Christmas
KWQC

Mickey’s Christmas Yard gives back to the community

TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Scott Seele, owner of Stuff Etc., during Friday's Toys for Tots drive. TV6's Redrick Terry talks with a member of Marine Corps Quad Cities during Friday's Toys for Tots drive. Toys for Tots drive: Part 3. Updated: 4 hours ago. TV6's Redrick Terry talks with...
CHARITIES
NewsBreak
Society
bocabeacon.com

Help the children of Haiti, give the gift of art for Christmas at the same time

Smart Studio will be hosting Missionaries Mitchell and Debbie Martinez on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 at the gallery on Park Avenue. The missionaries will be on hand both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss helping Haitian children who are displaced in the Dominican Republic. They will also have a display of Haitian art and children’s art for sale.
ENTERTAINMENT
poncapost.com

Christmas Luminaries on Display Wednesday

The Po-Hi Student Council would like to invite you to drive by the front lawn of the high school on Overbrook Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the beautiful Christmas Luminaries. The Student Council has been decorating the front lawn of the high school for the Christmas season since 1967.
yoursun.com

Local Christmas light displays

Do you have or know of a great Christmas light display? Let us know at newstips@yoursun.com. Photos are welcomed. Christmas light display ready for viewing at 3481 Catskill St. We have over 70,000 all LED light synchronized to music that you can tune in on your car radio at 96.3 FM. You’ll hear Christmas favorites and a fun selection of alternative music as well. The show runs Sunday thru Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday till 11 p.m.
POLITICS
WMDT.com

Delaware family spreading Christmas Cheer by giving back

DAGSBORO, Del.- One local organization is continuing to bring cheer to kids during the holiday season. “Santa’s Letters Incorporated” has been providing families with resources since 2018, and they’ve also been helping kids get their letters to Santa. The co-founder of the organization said they started this initiative by putting a mailbox in front of their home. But, the project has grown throughout the years and they’ve got a new mailbox and a bigger lights display.
DELAWARE STATE
WMBB

Travel back in time at the Bethlehem Christmas Village

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – Community members gathered at Captain Anderson’s Marina Wednesday for a holiday tradition. It’s the first of four nights of the Bethlehem Christmas Village.  Captain Anderson’s Marina’s Marketing Coordinator Chelsea Ray said the goal of this event is to remember what Christmas is truly about.  “We are really excited about […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

