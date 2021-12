MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Complications from COVID-19 forced a Minnesota mom to deliver her baby six weeks early. Her doctor says it’s a dangerous scenario playing out far too often at one Minneapolis hospital. Breann Barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22 in her hometown of Two Harbors. “I just kind of started getting a little bit of a cold and a tickle in the throat it was getting a little harder to breathe,” Barber said. Pregnant with her third child, her oxygen levels plummeted. Days later she was hospitalized in Duluth, then airlifted to Abbott the next day. “So many different medical teams worked together...

