By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State is putting students and faculty on notice that they may have to work and attend classes remotely next semester. With COVID-19 cases rising, along with hospitalizations, the university says it plans to start the spring semester in person, but conditions may change that. Penn State President Eric Barron says the school is monitoring the situation over the winter break and will give an update on December 30.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO