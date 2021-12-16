Hundreds of bikes to be gifted to kids for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of bikes will be in the hands of children this holiday season thanks to a Richmond-area church congregation.

“We’re not just a church having service on Sundays, but it means that there are people in the community like ourselves and others who love to give during this holiday season,” said Pastor Timothy

Kirven of Worship and Praise Church; and Worship and Praise Church on Laburnum Avenue will once again put smiles on the faces of children this holiday season. A blessing that motivated Pastor Timothy Kirven.

"When I was young, I didn’t get a bicycle, a brand-new bicycle until I was 14 years old and so about nine years ago, I said I would love to bless a kid, a child a bike at the age of pre-school or kindergarten. Everything is done by donations Antoinette, Last year we gave away over 300 bikes and we’re going to do the same thing this year," Pastor Timothy said.

Parents can register their kids through Friday. The distribution will be on Saturday, December 18 at noon.

"We’re going to get their name and also, we’re going to give them a password for their bikes, all they have to do is show up, give us their password and we’re going to load their bikes, it’s called grab and go, we’re going to load their bikes in the car so everybody can stay safe,"

Monetary donations will also be accepted to buy bikes. To register or donate to the bike give-away, call 648-8031 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., or visit the church's website .