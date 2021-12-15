ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimal Latent Space Forecasting for Large Collections of Short Time Series Using Temporal Matrix Factorization

By Himanshi Charotia, Abhishek Garg, Gaurav Dhama, Naman Maheshwari
 4 days ago

In the context of time series forecasting, it is a common practice to evaluate multiple methods and choose one of these methods or an ensemble for producing the best forecasts. However, choosing among different ensembles over multiple methods remains a challenging task that undergoes a combinatorial explosion as the number of...

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
GOSH: Task Scheduling Using Deep Surrogate Models in Fog Computing Environments

Recently, intelligent scheduling approaches using surrogate models have been proposed to efficiently allocate volatile tasks in heterogeneous fog environments. Advances like deterministic surrogate models, deep neural networks (DNN) and gradient-based optimization allow low energy consumption and response times to be reached. However, deterministic surrogate models, which estimate objective values for optimization, do not consider the uncertainties in the distribution of the Quality of Service (QoS) objective function that can lead to high Service Level Agreement (SLA) violation rates. Moreover, the brittle nature of DNN training and prevent such models from reaching minimal energy or response times. To overcome these difficulties, we present a novel scheduler: GOSH i.e. Gradient Based Optimization using Second Order derivatives and Heteroscedastic Deep Surrogate Models. GOSH uses a second-order gradient based optimization approach to obtain better QoS and reduce the number of iterations to converge to a scheduling decision, subsequently lowering the scheduling time. Instead of a vanilla DNN, GOSH uses a Natural Parameter Network to approximate objective scores. Further, a Lower Confidence Bound optimization approach allows GOSH to find an optimal trade-off between greedy minimization of the mean latency and uncertainty reduction by employing error-based exploration. Thus, GOSH and its co-simulation based extension GOSH*, can adapt quickly and reach better objective scores than baseline methods. We show that GOSH* reaches better objective scores than GOSH, but it is suitable only for high resource availability settings, whereas GOSH is apt for limited resource settings. Real system experiments for both GOSH and GOSH* show significant improvements against the state-of-the-art in terms of energy consumption, response time and SLA violations by up to 18, 27 and 82 percent, respectively.
Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
Artificial Intelligence
Economy
Markets
Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
Minimizing Reachability Times on Temporal Graphs via Shifting Labels

We study how we can accelerate the spreading of information in temporal graphs via delaying operations; a problem that captures real-world applications varying from information flows to distribution schedules. In a temporal graph there is a set of fixed vertices and the available connections between them change over time in a predefined manner. We observe that, in some cases, the delay of some connections can in fact decrease the time required to reach from some vertex (source) to another vertex (target). We study how we can minimize the maximum time a set of source vertices needs to reach every other vertex of the graph when we are allowed to delay some of the connections of the graph. For one source, we prove that the problem is W[2]-hard and NP-hard, when parameterized by the number of allowed delays. On the other hand, we derive a polynomial-time algorithm for one source and unbounded number of delays. This is the best we can hope for; we show that the problem becomes NP-hard when there are two sources and the number of delays is not bounded. We complement our negative result by providing an FPT algorithm parameterized by the treewidth of the graph plus the lifetime of the optimal solution. Finally, we provide polynomial-time algorithms for several classes of graphs.
TLogic: Temporal Logical Rules for Explainable Link Forecasting on Temporal Knowledge Graphs

Conventional static knowledge graphs model entities in relational data as nodes, connected by edges of specific relation types. However, information and knowledge evolve continuously, and temporal dynamics emerge, which are expected to influence future situations. In temporal knowledge graphs, time information is integrated into the graph by equipping each edge with a timestamp or a time range. Embedding-based methods have been introduced for link prediction on temporal knowledge graphs, but they mostly lack explainability and comprehensible reasoning chains. Particularly, they are usually not designed to deal with link forecasting -- event prediction involving future timestamps. We address the task of link forecasting on temporal knowledge graphs and introduce TLogic, an explainable framework that is based on temporal logical rules extracted via temporal random walks. We compare TLogic with state-of-the-art baselines on three benchmark datasets and show better overall performance while our method also provides explanations that preserve time consistency. Furthermore, in contrast to most state-of-the-art embedding-based methods, TLogic works well in the inductive setting where already learned rules are transferred to related datasets with a common vocabulary.
Regularized Orthogonal Nonnegative Matrix Factorization and $K$-means Clustering

In this work, we focus on connections between $K$-means clustering approaches and Orthogonal Nonnegative Matrix Factorization (ONMF) methods. We present a novel framework to extract the distance measure and the centroids of the $K$-means method based on first order conditions of the considered ONMF objective function, which exploits the classical alternating minimization schemes of Nonnegative Matrix Factorization (NMF) algorithms. While this technique is characterized by a simple derivation procedure, it can also be applied to non-standard regularized ONMF models. Using this framework, we consider in this work ONMF models with $\ell_1$ and standard $\ell_2$ discrepancy terms with an additional elastic net regularization on both factorization matrices and derive the corresponding distance measures and centroids of the generalized $K$-means clustering model. Furthermore, we give an intuitive view of the obtained results, examine special cases and compare them to the findings described in the literature.
Scale-Aware Neural Architecture Search for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting has attracted much attention in many intelligent applications. It is not a trivial task, as we need to consider both intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. However, existing works are designed for specific scenarios, and require much domain knowledge and expert efforts, which is difficult to transfer between different scenarios. In this paper, we propose a scale-aware neural architecture search framework for MTS forecasting (SNAS4MTF). A multi-scale decomposition module transforms raw time series into multi-scale sub-series, which can preserve multi-scale temporal patterns. An adaptive graph learning module infers the different inter-variable dependencies under different time scales without any prior knowledge. For MTS forecasting, a search space is designed to capture both intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies at each time scale. The multi-scale decomposition, adaptive graph learning, and neural architecture search modules are jointly learned in an end-to-end framework. Extensive experiments on two real-world datasets demonstrate that SNAS4MTF achieves a promising performance compared with the state-of-the-art methods.
Multi-Modal Temporal Attention Models for Crop Mapping from Satellite Time Series

Optical and radar satellite time series are synergetic: optical images contain rich spectral information, while C-band radar captures useful geometrical information and is immune to cloud cover. Motivated by the recent success of temporal attention-based methods across multiple crop mapping tasks, we propose to investigate how these models can be adapted to operate on several modalities. We implement and evaluate multiple fusion schemes, including a novel approach and simple adjustments to the training procedure, significantly improving performance and efficiency with little added complexity. We show that most fusion schemes have advantages and drawbacks, making them relevant for specific settings. We then evaluate the benefit of multimodality across several tasks: parcel classification, pixel-based segmentation, and panoptic parcel segmentation. We show that by leveraging both optical and radar time series, multimodal temporal attention-based models can outmatch single-modality models in terms of performance and resilience to cloud cover. To conduct these experiments, we augment the PASTIS dataset with spatially aligned radar image time series. The resulting dataset, PASTIS-R, constitutes the first large-scale, multimodal, and open-access satellite time series dataset with semantic and instance annotations.
Joint 3D Object Detection and Tracking Using Spatio-Temporal Representation of Camera Image and LiDAR Point Clouds

In this paper, we propose a new joint object detection and tracking (JoDT) framework for 3D object detection and tracking based on camera and LiDAR sensors. The proposed method, referred to as 3D DetecTrack, enables the detector and tracker to cooperate to generate a spatio-temporal representation of the camera and LiDAR data, with which 3D object detection and tracking are then performed. The detector constructs the spatio-temporal features via the weighted temporal aggregation of the spatial features obtained by the camera and LiDAR fusion. Then, the detector reconfigures the initial detection results using information from the tracklets maintained up to the previous time step. Based on the spatio-temporal features generated by the detector, the tracker associates the detected objects with previously tracked objects using a graph neural network (GNN). We devise a fully-connected GNN facilitated by a combination of rule-based edge pruning and attention-based edge gating, which exploits both spatial and temporal object contexts to improve tracking performance. The experiments conducted on both KITTI and nuScenes benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed 3D DetecTrack achieves significant improvements in both detection and tracking performances over baseline methods and achieves state-of-the-art performance among existing methods through collaboration between the detector and tracker.
Robust factored principal component analysis for matrix-valued outlier accommodation and detection

Principal component analysis (PCA) is a popular dimension reduction technique for vector data. Factored PCA (FPCA) is a probabilistic extension of PCA for matrix data, which can substantially reduce the number of parameters in PCA while yield satisfactory performance. However, FPCA is based on the Gaussian assumption and thereby susceptible to outliers. Although the multivariate $t$ distribution as a robust modeling tool for vector data has a very long history, its application to matrix data is very limited. The main reason is that the dimension of the vectorized matrix data is often very high and the higher the dimension, the lower the breakdown point that measures the robustness. To solve the robustness problem suffered by FPCA and make it applicable to matrix data, in this paper we propose a robust extension of FPCA (RFPCA), which is built upon a $t$-type distribution called matrix-variate $t$ distribution. Like the multivariate $t$ distribution, the matrix-variate $t$ distribution can adaptively down-weight outliers and yield robust estimates. We develop a fast EM-type algorithm for parameter estimation. Experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets reveal that RFPCA is compared favorably with several related methods and RFPCA is a simple but powerful tool for matrix-valued outlier detection.
Interaction-Aware Sensitivity Analysis for Aerodynamic Optimization Results using Information Theory

An important issue during an engineering design process is to develop an understanding which design parameters have the most influence on the performance. Especially in the context of optimization approaches this knowledge is crucial in order to realize an efficient design process and achieve high-performing results. Information theory provides powerful tools to investigate these relationships because measures are model-free and thus also capture non-linear relationships, while requiring only minimal assumptions on the input data. We therefore propose to use recently introduced information-theoretic methods and estimation algorithms to find the most influential input parameters in optimization results. The proposed methods are in particular able to account for interactions between parameters, which are often neglected but may lead to redundant or synergistic contributions of multiple parameters. We demonstrate the application of these methods on optimization data from aerospace engineering, where we first identify the most relevant optimization parameters using a recently introduced information-theoretic feature-selection algorithm that accounts for interactions between parameters. Second, we use the novel partial information decomposition (PID) framework that allows to quantify redundant and synergistic contributions between selected parameters with respect to the optimization outcome to identify parameter interactions. We thus demonstrate the power of novel information-theoretic approaches in identifying relevant parameters in optimization runs and highlight how these methods avoid the selection of redundant parameters, while detecting interactions that result in synergistic contributions of multiple parameters.
Estimating the Longest Increasing Subsequence in Nearly Optimal Time

Longest Increasing Subsequence (LIS) is a fundamental statistic of a sequence, and has been studied for decades. While the LIS of a sequence of length $n$ can be computed exactly in time $O(n\log n)$, the complexity of estimating the (length of the) LIS in sublinear time, especially when LIS $\ll n$, is still open.
How to Develop Interpretable Time Series Forecasts with Deep Learning

A concise and thorough summary of NeuralProphet. Time series forecasting sucks. It’s cumbersome and requires both subject matter and technical expertise. That is, until now. In 2020, researchers at Standford and Facebook retooled the Prophet algorithm to include a deep learning component. The main selling point is that accuracy improvements were between 55–92%. The deep learning portion of the model is built on top of PyTorch, so they’re easily extendable. Run time on average increased by about 4x, but time series forecasts are rarely in real time, so run time isn’t a major issue.
Statistical Inference for Large-dimensional Matrix Factor Model from Least Squares and Huber Loss Points of View

In the article we focus on large-dimensional matrix factor models and propose estimators of factor loading matrices and factor score matrix from the perspective of minimizing least squares objective function. The resultant estimators turns out to be equivalent to the corresponding projected estimators in Yu et al. (2021), which enjoys the nice properties of reducing the magnitudes of the idiosyncratic error components and thereby increasing the signal-to-noise ratio. We derive the convergence rate of the theoretical minimizers under sub-Gaussian tails, instead of the one-step iteration estimators by Yu et al. (2021). Motivated by the least squares formulation, we further consider a robust method for estimating large-dimensional matrix factor model by utilizing Huber Loss function. Theoretically, we derive the convergence rates of the robust estimators of the factor loading matrices under finite fourth moment conditions. We also propose an iterative procedure to estimate the pair of row and column factor numbers robustly. We conduct extensive numerical studies to investigate the empirical performance of the proposed robust methods relative to the sate-of-the-art ones, which show the proposed ones perform robustly and much better than the existing ones when data are heavy-tailed while perform almost the same (comparably) with the projected estimators when data are light-tailed, and as a result can be used as a safe replacement of the existing ones. An application to a Fama-French financial portfolios dataset illustrates its empirical usefulness.
