Computers

XFdtd’s Schematic Editor for Matching Network and Corporate Feed Network Analysis

By Remcom
everythingrf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about XF's new schematic editor and frequency-domain circuit...

www.everythingrf.com

invezz.com

IOTA launches its own multi-chain smart contract platform Assembly

IOTA revealed the launch of a new, smart contract-oriented platform within its ecosystem. Called Assembly, the platform will be multi-chain, fast, and scalable, and it will rely on sharding. Despite the platform having a long list of features, many believe it to be unnecessary. According to IOTA’s recent blog post,...
MARKETS
vmware.com

What’s New in vRealize Network Insight Cloud and vRealize Network Insight 6.4 for NSX-T 3.2

We’re pleased to announce another close collaboration between NSX-T 3.2, vRealize Network Insight Cloud, and vRealize Network Insight 6.4 in this latest release. As enterprises strive for the latest in cloud networking, the network management piece combines the end-user experience, applications, and technology to provide the visibility needed to ensure applications are consistently performing and secure. As we know, broad network observability is a critical step in securing the infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Exploiting Log4j: 40% of Corporate Networks Targeted So Far

The year is set to end with a cybersecurity bang - not a whimper - thanks to the widespread prevalence of the Apache Log4j vulnerability. Security teams have gone into overdrive to try and assess the risk facing their organization due to the software, which is widely used in Java applications.
SOFTWARE
#Schematic Editor#Xfdtd
thefastmode.com

TEOCO Adds EMF Analysis and 5G Network Slicing to Radio Planning Tool

TEOCO has announced the latest update to its network planning tool, ASSET. New capabilities include Electromagnetic Field (EMF) analysis, support for 5G network slicing, external interference modeling and an additional automation API. ASSET is deployed by CSPs worldwide and is a radio planning tool that provides radio frequency coverage, capacity,...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Cloudflare expands firewall capabilities to help companies secure their entire corporate network

Cloudflare announced it’s expanding its Zero Trust firewall capabilities to help companies secure their entire corporate network across all of their branch offices, data centers, and clouds—no matter where their employees are working from. Cloudflare also announced Oahu, a new program to help customers migrate from legacy hardware to the...
TECHNOLOGY
msu.edu

FRIB connected to world’s fastest science network – DOE’s Energy Sciences Network

The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, is now connected to the world’s fastest science network, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Sciences Network, or ESnet. FRIB, Michigan State University Information Technology, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, collaborated to connect FRIB to ESnet. The high-speed computer network is funded by the DOE Office of Science, or DOE-SC, serving DOE scientists and their collaborators around the world. Staff at LBNL operate ESnet as a DOE-SC user facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
everythingrf.com

Sequans Adds Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology to the Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

Sequans Communications has added low-power GNSS positioning capability to the Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform. The integrated GNSS solution offers Sequans' IoT customers accurate positioning with lower power consumption, removing the need for an external positioning chipset for an overall higher performing, lower cost tracking solution. The new technology is available on Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02SP module, a pin-to-pin compatible variant of Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module, with an added GNSS antenna RF input, enabling existing Monarch 2 GM02S customers to take advantage of the added low power GNSS capability easily.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Ultra Has Developed MERTS for Mobile Electronic Warfare and Radar Conformance Testing

The MERTS (Mobile EW and Radar Test System) from Ultra Electronics is a fully mobile, turnkey system to Test & Evaluation the capability of field applications. The MERTS equipment is housed in an air conditioned ISO container and enables on site test and evaluation of radar and EW systems as well as operator training. The transmitter and antenna system features a TV camera pointing and tracking facility, GPS tracking and blind tracking from external radar inputs. The system utilises high power TWTAs which can deliver an ERP of 90 dBm (1 MW).
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

CAES Introduces Wideband GaN-Based RF Power Amplifier for Electronic Warfare Systems

CAES has introduced a Gallium Nitride (GaN) based, high-power wideband RF amplifier that is available frequency configurations from VHF through the S-Band. The Model 8508093-1 is a ruggedized RF amplifier that CAES claims to have the industry’s best RF output power-to-weight ratio and enables long distance stand-off jamming and self-protection applications for a wide range of assets, including airborne platforms with stringent SWaP requirements such as UAVs and EW pods.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

First System On Chip Developed In A Pioneering Project Between Tampere University, Finland, And Companies

The first System on Chip (SoC) developed by the Finnish SoC Hub consortium has been taped out. The project partners will focus next on improving the design, automation and performance of the SoC. The first of the three chips to be developed by the consortium will be ready for deployment in early 2022. The project contributes to strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty.
ENGINEERING
everythingrf.com

LoRaWAN Standard Approved by ITU for Low Power Wide Area Networking

LoRaWAN has now officially been approved as a standard by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). The standard is titled Recommendation ITU-T Y.4480 “Low power protocol for wide-area wireless networks” and is under the responsibility of Study Group 20 of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T), ITU’s standardization expert group for “Internet of Things and smart cities and communities.”
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

OpenRF Releases First Specification for Interoperability Between 5G Chipset and RF Front-End Vendors

The Open RF Association (OpenRF™), an industry consortium dedicated to creating an open 5G ecosystem of interoperable hardware and software across member multi-mode RF front-end (radio frequency front-end) and chipset platforms, announced the release of its OpenRF Version 1.0.0 specification. This initial specification provides the groundwork for RF front-end to chipset interoperability including a software development environment for advanced feature sets.
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

Media Networks Latin America Upgrades Graphics Capabilities with Ross’s XPression

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has announced that Media Networks has recently overhauled its capabilities with the purchase of several Ross solutions to improve workflow efficiency. With its headquarters in the Peruvian capital of Lima, Media Networks South America is a producer and distributor of audiovisual content that has been a...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV: Free Videos Available on Latest 3.0 Tests and Developments

The organizers of the recent "Korea—U.S. NextGen Broadcast" webcast have announced that videos from the conference are now available for free. The webcast offered a rare international exchange of new ideas, innovations and tests relating to NextGen TV, providing many insights into innovative ways to use NextGen TV broadcasts in such areas as datacasting, emergency alerts, ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to autos, cloud-based 3.0 services and more.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DZS, LG Uplus Partner to Validate Multi-Vendor 5G Open Fronthaul Interoperability

DZS on Wednesday announced its participation in the third Global O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest, and the first to be conducted in South Korea, in partnership with 5G mobile network innovator LG Uplus at its 5G Innovation Lab in Seoul. This testing validated multi-vendor 5G interoperability and end-to-end alignment to O-RAN ALLIANCE...
WORLD
ZDNet

Log4j flaw: Nearly half of corporate networks have been targeted by attackers trying to use this vulnerability

The number of attacks aiming to take advantage of the recently disclosed security flaw in the Log4j2 Java logging library continues to grow. The vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) was publicly disclosed on December 9 and enables remote code execution and access to servers. What makes it such a major issue is Log4j is widely used in commonly deployed enterprise systems.
SOFTWARE
mit.edu

Q&A: Cathy Wu on developing algorithms to safely integrate robots into our world

Cathy Wu is the Gilbert W. Winslow Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a member of the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society. As an undergraduate, Wu won MIT’s toughest robotics competition, and as a graduate student took the University of California at Berkeley’s first-ever course on deep reinforcement learning. Now back at MIT, she’s working to improve the flow of robots in Amazon warehouses under the Science Hub, a new collaboration between the tech giant and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Outside of the lab and classroom, Wu can be found running, drawing, pouring lattes at home, and watching YouTube videos on math and infrastructure via 3Blue1Brown and Practical Engineering. She recently took a break from all of that to talk about her work.
ENGINEERING
harkeraquila.com

Harker alumnus delivers introduction to quantum computing

The Math Club and Programming Club hosted Harker alumnus and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Anand Natarajan (‘09) for a speaker event on quantum computing after school on Wednesday in the Nichols Auditorium. Presenting over Zoom, Natarajan began the event by covering the terms that he would use throughout...
EDUCATION
everythingrf.com

Quectel and Point One Navigation Develop a GNSS Module with Centimeter-level Accuracy

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, have announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API.
TECHNOLOGY

