Baton Rouge, LA

No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State

By Spencer Chrisman
 1 day ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a season high in points for No. 22 LSU as they took down Alcorn State 100-36 in the Pete Maravich Center on Wednesday,...

