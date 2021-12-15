ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spatiotemporal ETAS model with a renewal main-shock arrival process

By Tom Stindl, Feng Chen
This article proposes a spatiotemporal point process model that enhances the classical Epidemic-Type Aftershock Sequence (ETAS) model by incorporating a renewal main-shock arrival process, which we term the renewal ETAS (RETAS) model. This modification is similar in spirit to the renewal Hawkes (RHawkes)...

arxiv.org

MDPFuzzer: Finding Crash-Triggering State Sequences in Models Solving the Markov Decision Process

The Markov decision process (MDP) provides a mathematical framework for modeling sequential decision-making problems, many of which are crucial to security and safety, such as autonomous driving and robot control. The rapid development of artificial intelligence research has created efficient methods for solving MDPs, such as deep neural networks (DNNs), reinforcement learning (RL), and imitation learning (IL). However, these popular models for solving MDPs are neither thoroughly tested nor rigorously reliable.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Solving the non-preemptive two queue polling model with generally distributed service and switch-over durations and Poisson arrivals as a Semi-Markov Decision Process

The polling system with switch-over durations is a useful model with several practical applications. It is classified as a Discrete Event Dynamic System (DEDS) for which no one agreed upon modelling approach exists. Furthermore, DEDS are quite complex. To date, the most sophisticated approach to modelling the polling system of interest has been a Continuous-time Markov Decision Process (CTMDP). This paper presents a Semi-Markov Decision Process (SMDP) formulation of the polling system as to introduce additional modelling power. Such power comes at the expense of truncation errors and expensive numerical integrals which naturally leads to the question of whether the SMDP policy provides a worthwhile advantage. To further add to this scenario, it is shown how sparsity can be exploited in the CTMDP to develop a computationally efficient model. The discounted performance of the SMDP and CTMDP policies are evaluated using a Semi-Markov Process simulator. The two policies are accompanied by a heuristic policy specifically developed for this polling system a well as an exhaustive service policy. Parametric and non-parametric hypothesis tests are used to test whether differences in performance are statistically significant.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Attention-Based Model and Deep Reinforcement Learning for Distribution of Event Processing Tasks

Event processing is the cornerstone of the dynamic and responsive Internet of Things (IoT). Recent approaches in this area are based on representational state transfer (REST) principles, which allow event processing tasks to be placed at any device that follows the same principles. However, the tasks should be properly distributed among edge devices to ensure fair resources utilization and guarantee seamless execution. This article investigates the use of deep learning to fairly distribute the tasks. An attention-based neural network model is proposed to generate efficient load balancing solutions under different scenarios. The proposed model is based on the Transformer and Pointer Network architectures, and is trained by an advantage actor-critic reinforcement learning algorithm. The model is designed to scale to the number of event processing tasks and the number of edge devices, with no need for hyperparameters re-tuning or even retraining. Extensive experimental results show that the proposed model outperforms conventional heuristics in many key performance indicators. The generic design and the obtained results show that the proposed model can potentially be applied to several other load balancing problem variations, which makes the proposal an attractive option to be used in real-world scenarios due to its scalability and efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DriPP: Driven Point Processes to Model Stimuli Induced Patterns in M/EEG Signals

The quantitative analysis of non-invasive electrophysiology signals from electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) boils down to the identification of temporal patterns such as evoked responses, transient bursts of neural oscillations but also blinks or heartbeats for data cleaning. Several works have shown that these patterns can be extracted efficiently in an unsupervised way, e.g., using Convolutional Dictionary Learning. This leads to an event-based description of the data. Given these events, a natural question is to estimate how their occurrences are modulated by certain cognitive tasks and experimental manipulations. To address it, we propose a point process approach. While point processes have been used in neuroscience in the past, in particular for single cell recordings (spike trains), techniques such as Convolutional Dictionary Learning make them amenable to human studies based on EEG/MEG signals. We develop a novel statistical point process model-called driven temporal point processes (DriPP)-where the intensity function of the point process model is linked to a set of point processes corresponding to stimulation events. We derive a fast and principled expectation-maximization (EM) algorithm to estimate the parameters of this model. Simulations reveal that model parameters can be identified from long enough signals. Results on standard MEG datasets demonstrate that our methodology reveals event-related neural responses-both evoked and induced-and isolates non-task specific temporal patterns.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Experimentally Validated Multiphysics Modeling of Fracture Induced by Thermal Shocks in Sintered UO2 Pellets

Levi D. McClenny, Moiz I. Butt, M. Gomaa Abdoelatef, Michal J. Pate, Kay L. Yee, Harikrishnan Rajendran, Delia Perez-Nunez, Wen Jiang, Luis H. Ortega, Sean M. McDeavitt, Karim Ahmed. Commercial nuclear power plants extensively rely on fission energy from uranium dioxide (UO2) fuel pellets that provide thermal energy; consequently, generating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Bhushan Borotikar, Marcel Lüthi, Tania S. Douglas, Valérie Burdin, Tinashe E.M. Mutsvangwa. In model-based medical image analysis, three features of interest are the shape of structures of interest, their relative pose, and image intensity profiles representative of some physical property. Often, these are modelled separately through statistical models by decomposing the object's features into a set of basis functions through principal geodesic analysis or principal component analysis. This study presents a statistical modelling method for automatic learning of shape, pose and intensity features in medical images which we call the Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models (DMFC-GPM). A DMFC-GPM is a Gaussian process (GP)-based model with a shared latent space that encodes linear and non-linear variation. Our method is defined in a continuous domain with a principled way to represent shape, pose and intensity feature classes in a linear space, based on deformation fields. A deformation field-based metric is adapted in the method for modelling shape and intensity feature variation as well as for comparing rigid transformations (pose). Moreover, DMFC-GPMs inherit properties intrinsic to GPs including marginalisation and regression. Furthermore, they allow for adding additional pose feature variability on top of those obtained from the image acquisition process; what we term as permutation modelling. For image analysis tasks using DMFC-GPMs, we adapt Metropolis-Hastings algorithms making the prediction of features fully probabilistic. We validate the method using controlled synthetic data and we perform experiments on bone structures from CT images of the shoulder to illustrate the efficacy of the model for pose and shape feature prediction. The model performance results suggest that this new modelling paradigm is robust, accurate, accessible, and has potential applications including the management of musculoskeletal disorders and clinical decision making.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-supervised Spatiotemporal Representation Learning by Exploiting Video Continuity

Recent self-supervised video representation learning methods have found significant success by exploring essential properties of videos, e.g. speed, temporal order, etc. This work exploits an essential yet under-explored property of videos, the \textit{video continuity}, to obtain supervision signals for self-supervised representation learning. Specifically, we formulate three novel continuity-related pretext tasks, i.e. continuity justification, discontinuity localization, and missing section approximation, that jointly supervise a shared backbone for video representation learning. This self-supervision approach, termed as Continuity Perception Network (CPNet), solves the three tasks altogether and encourages the backbone network to learn local and long-ranged motion and context representations. It outperforms prior arts on multiple downstream tasks, such as action recognition, video retrieval, and action localization. Additionally, the video continuity can be complementary to other coarse-grained video properties for representation learning, and integrating the proposed pretext task to prior arts can yield much performance gains.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ground State, Magnetization Process and Bipartite Quantum Entanglement of a Spin-1/2 Ising-Heisenberg Model on Planar Lattices of Interconnected Trigonal Bipyramids

The ground state, magnetization scenario and the local bipartite quantum entanglement of a mixed spin-$1/2$ Ising--Heisenberg model in a magnetic field on planar lattices formed by identical corner-sharing bipyramidal plaquettes is examined by combining the exact analytical concept of generalized decoration-iteration mapping transformations with Monte Carlo simulations utilizing the Metropolis algorithm. The ground-state phase diagram of the model involves six different phases, namely, the standard ferrimagnetic phase, fully saturated phase, two unique quantum ferrimagnetic phases, and two macroscopically degenerate quantum ferrimagnetic phases with two chiral degrees of freedom of the Heisenberg triangular clusters. The diversity of ground-state spin arrangement is manifested themselves in seven different magnetization scenarios with one, two or three fractional plateaus whose values are determined by the number of corner-sharing plaquettes. The low-temperature values of the concurrence demonstrate that the bipartite quantum entanglement of the Heisenberg spins in quantum ferrimagnetic phases is field independent, but twice as strong if the Heisenberg spin arrangement is unique as it is two-fold degenerate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Geant4 modeling of the bremsstrahlung converter optimal thickness for studying the radiation damage processes in organic dyes solutions

This work is dedicated to computer modeling of the parameters of a tungsten converter for studying the processes of radiation damage during the interaction of ionizing radiation with solutions of organic dyes. Simulation was carried out in order to determine the optimal thickness of the converter under predetermined experimental conditions. Experimental conditions include: energies and type of primary particles, radiation intensity, target dimensions, relative position of the radiation source and target. Experimental studies of the processes of radiation damage occurring in solutions of organic dyes are planned to be carried out using the linear electron. The tungsten converter is used to generate a flux of bremsstrahlung gamma rays. One modeling problem is determination of the converter thickness at which the flux of bremsstrahlung gamma will be maximal in front of the target. At the same time, the flow of electrons and positrons in front of the target should be as low as possible. Another important task of the work is to identify the possibility of determining the relative amount of radiation damage in the target material by the Geant4 modeling method. Computational experiments were carried out for various values of the converter thickness - from 0 mm (converter is absent) to 8 mm with a step of 1 mm. The developed program operates in a multithreaded mode. The G4EmStandardPhysics_option3 model of the PhysicsList was used in the calculations. A detailed analysis of the obtained data has been performed. As a result of the data analysis, the optimal value of the tungsten converter thickness was obtained.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A CNN based method for Sub-pixel Urban Land Cover Classification using Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV Imagery

Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
arxiv.org

Modeling the debonding process of osseointegrated implants due to coupled adhesion and friction

Cementless implants have become widely used for total hip replacement surgery. The long-term stability of these implants is achieved by bone growing around and into the porous surface of the implant, a process called osseointegration. However, debonding of the bone-implant interface can still occur due to aseptic implant loosening and insufficient osseointegration, which may have dramatic consequences. The aim of this work is to describe a new 3D finite element frictional contact formulation for the debonding of partially osseointegrated implants. The contact model is based on a modified Coulomb's friction law (Immel et al. 2020, Biomech. Model. Mechanobiol.) that takes into account the tangential debonding of the bone-implant interface. This model is extended in the direction normal to the bone-implant interface by considering a cohesive zone model, to account for adhesion phenomena in the normal direction and for adhesive friction of partially bonded interfaces. The model is applied to simulate the debonding of an acetabular cup implant. The influence of partial osseointegration and adhesive effects on the long-term stability of the implant is assessed. The influence of different patient- and implant-specific parameters such as the friction coefficient, the trabecular Young's modulus and the interference fit is also analyzed, in order to determine the optimal stability for different configurations. Furthermore, this work provides guidelines for future experimental and computational studies, that are necessary for further parameter calibration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fine-Tuning Large Neural Language Models for Biomedical Natural Language Processing

Motivation: A perennial challenge for biomedical researchers and clinical practitioners is to stay abreast with the rapid growth of publications and medical notes. Natural language processing (NLP) has emerged as a promising direction for taming information overload. In particular, large neural language models facilitate transfer learning by pretraining on unlabeled text, as exemplified by the successes of BERT models in various NLP applications. However, fine-tuning such models for an end task remains challenging, especially with small labeled datasets, which are common in biomedical NLP.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast characterization of inducible regions of atrial fibrillation models with multi-fidelity Gaussian process classification

Computational models of atrial fibrillation have successfully been used to predict optimal ablation sites. A critical step to assess the effect of an ablation pattern is to pace the model from different, potentially random, locations to determine whether arrhythmias can be induced in the atria. In this work, we propose to use multi-fidelity Gaussian process classification on Riemannian manifolds to efficiently determine the regions in the atria where arrhythmias are inducible. We build a probabilistic classifier that operates directly on the atrial surface. We take advantage of lower resolution models to explore the atrial surface and combine seamlessly with high-resolution models to identify regions of inducibility. When trained with 40 samples, our multi-fidelity classifier shows a balanced accuracy that is 10% higher than a nearest neighbor classifier used as a baseline atrial fibrillation model, and 9% higher in presence of atrial fibrillation with ablations. We hope that this new technique will allow faster and more precise clinical applications of computational models for atrial fibrillation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decoupling and Recoupling Spatiotemporal Representation for RGB-D-based Motion Recognition

Decoupling spatiotemporal representation refers to decomposing the spatial and temporal features into dimension-independent factors. Although previous RGB-D-based motion recognition methods have achieved promising performance through the tightly coupled multi-modal spatiotemporal representation, they still suffer from (i) optimization difficulty under small data setting due to the tightly spatiotemporal-entangled modeling;(ii) information redundancy as it usually contains lots of marginal information that is weakly relevant to classification; and (iii) low interaction between multi-modal spatiotemporal information caused by insufficient late fusion. To alleviate these drawbacks, we propose to decouple and recouple spatiotemporal representation for RGB-D-based motion recognition. Specifically, we disentangle the task of learning spatiotemporal representation into 3 sub-tasks: (1) Learning high-quality and dimension independent features through a decoupled spatial and temporal modeling network. (2) Recoupling the decoupled representation to establish stronger space-time dependency. (3) Introducing a Cross-modal Adaptive Posterior Fusion (CAPF) mechanism to capture cross-modal spatiotemporal information from RGB-D data. Seamless combination of these novel designs forms a robust spatialtemporal representation and achieves better performance than state-of-the-art methods on four public motion datasets. Our code is available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A real-time spatiotemporal AI model analyzes skill in open surgical videos

Emmett D. Goodman, Krishna K. Patel, Yilun Zhang, William Locke, Chris J. Kennedy, Rohan Mehrotra, Stephen Ren, Melody Guan, Maren Downing, Hao Wei Chen, Jevin Z. Clark, Gabriel A. Brat, Serena Yeung. Open procedures represent the dominant form of surgery worldwide. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to optimize surgical...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
MATHEMATICS

