Spatiotemporal ETAS model with a renewal main-shock arrival process

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Bhushan Borotikar, Marcel Lüthi, Tania S. Douglas, Valérie Burdin, Tinashe E.M. Mutsvangwa. In model-based medical image analysis, three features of interest are the shape of structures of interest, their relative pose, and image intensity profiles representative of some physical property. Often, these are modelled separately through statistical models by decomposing the object's features into a set of basis functions through principal geodesic analysis or principal component analysis. This study presents a statistical modelling method for automatic learning of shape, pose and intensity features in medical images which we call the Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models (DMFC-GPM). A DMFC-GPM is a Gaussian process (GP)-based model with a shared latent space that encodes linear and non-linear variation. Our method is defined in a continuous domain with a principled way to represent shape, pose and intensity feature classes in a linear space, based on deformation fields. A deformation field-based metric is adapted in the method for modelling shape and intensity feature variation as well as for comparing rigid transformations (pose). Moreover, DMFC-GPMs inherit properties intrinsic to GPs including marginalisation and regression. Furthermore, they allow for adding additional pose feature variability on top of those obtained from the image acquisition process; what we term as permutation modelling. For image analysis tasks using DMFC-GPMs, we adapt Metropolis-Hastings algorithms making the prediction of features fully probabilistic. We validate the method using controlled synthetic data and we perform experiments on bone structures from CT images of the shoulder to illustrate the efficacy of the model for pose and shape feature prediction. The model performance results suggest that this new modelling paradigm is robust, accurate, accessible, and has potential applications including the management of musculoskeletal disorders and clinical decision making.
