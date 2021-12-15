ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robust Neural Network Classification via Double Regularization

By Olof Zetterqvist, Rebecka Jörnsten, Johan Jonasson
 4 days ago

The presence of mislabeled observations in data is a notoriously challenging problem in statistics and machine learning, associated with poor generalization properties for both traditional classifiers and, perhaps even more so, flexible classifiers like neural networks. Here we propose a novel double regularization of the...

Modeling Spatio-Temporal Dynamics in Brain Networks: A Comparison of Graph Neural Network Architectures

Comprehending the interplay between spatial and temporal characteristics of neural dynamics can contribute to our understanding of information processing in the human brain. Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a new possibility to interpret graph structured signals like those observed in complex brain networks. In our study we compare different spatio-temporal GNN architectures and study their ability to replicate neural activity distributions obtained in functional MRI (fMRI) studies. We evaluate the performance of the GNN models on a variety of scenarios in MRI studies and also compare it to a VAR model, which is currently predominantly used for directed functional connectivity analysis. We show that by learning localized functional interactions on the anatomical substrate, GNN based approaches are able to robustly scale to large network studies, even when available data are scarce. By including anatomical connectivity as the physical substrate for information propagation, such GNNs also provide a multimodal perspective on directed connectivity analysis, offering a novel possibility to investigate the spatio-temporal dynamics in brain networks.
Robust training approach of neural networks for fluid flow state estimations

State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
i-SpaSP: Structured Neural Pruning via Sparse Signal Recovery

We propose a novel, structured pruning algorithm for neural networks -- the iterative, Sparse Structured Pruning algorithm, dubbed as i-SpaSP. Inspired by ideas from sparse signal recovery, i-SpaSP operates by iteratively identifying a larger set of important parameter groups (e.g., filters or neurons) within a network that contribute most to the residual between pruned and dense network output, then thresholding these groups based on a smaller, pre-defined pruning ratio. For both two-layer and multi-layer network architectures with ReLU activations, we show the error induced by pruning with i-SpaSP decays polynomially, where the degree of this polynomial becomes arbitrarily large based on the sparsity of the dense network's hidden representations. In our experiments, i-SpaSP is evaluated across a variety of datasets (i.e., MNIST and ImageNet) and architectures (i.e., feed forward networks, ResNet34, and MobileNetV2), where it is shown to discover high-performing sub-networks and improve upon the pruning efficiency of provable baseline methodologies by several orders of magnitude. Put simply, i-SpaSP is easy to implement with automatic differentiation, achieves strong empirical results, comes with theoretical convergence guarantees, and is efficient, thus distinguishing itself as one of the few computationally efficient, practical, and provable pruning algorithms.
CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
#Regularization#Robustness#Machine Learning#Lg#Statistics Theory#Ap
OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
Joint Superposition Coding and Training for Federated Learning over Multi-Width Neural Networks

This paper aims to integrate two synergetic technologies, federated learning (FL) and width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN) architectures. FL preserves data privacy by exchanging the locally trained models of mobile devices. By adopting SNNs as local models, FL can flexibly cope with the time-varying energy capacities of mobile devices. Combining FL and SNNs is however non-trivial, particularly under wireless connections with time-varying channel conditions. Furthermore, existing multi-width SNN training algorithms are sensitive to the data distributions across devices, so are ill-suited to FL. Motivated by this, we propose a communication and energy-efficient SNN-based FL (named SlimFL) that jointly utilizes superposition coding (SC) for global model aggregation and superposition training (ST) for updating local models. By applying SC, SlimFL exchanges the superposition of multiple width configurations that are decoded as many as possible for a given communication throughput. Leveraging ST, SlimFL aligns the forward propagation of different width configurations, while avoiding the inter-width interference during backpropagation. We formally prove the convergence of SlimFL. The result reveals that SlimFL is not only communication-efficient but also can counteract non-IID data distributions and poor channel conditions, which is also corroborated by simulations.
Online Adaptation of Neural Network Models by Modified Extended Kalman Filter for Customizable and Transferable Driving Behavior Prediction

High fidelity behavior prediction of human drivers is crucial for efficient and safe deployment of autonomous vehicles, which is challenging due to the stochasticity, heterogeneity, and time-varying nature of human behaviors. On one hand, the trained prediction model can only capture the motion pattern in an average sense, while the nuances among individuals can hardly be reflected. On the other hand, the prediction model trained on the training set may not generalize to the testing set which may be in a different scenario or data distribution, resulting in low transferability and generalizability. In this paper, we applied a $\tau$-step modified Extended Kalman Filter parameter adaptation algorithm (MEKF$_\lambda$) to the driving behavior prediction task, which has not been studied before in literature. With the feedback of the observed trajectory, the algorithm is applied to neural-network-based models to improve the performance of driving behavior predictions across different human subjects and scenarios. A new set of metrics is proposed for systematic evaluation of online adaptation performance in reducing the prediction error for different individuals and scenarios. Empirical studies on the best layer in the model and steps of observation to adapt are also provided.
Neural network analyzes gravitational waves in real time

Black holes are one of the greatest mysteries of the universe—for example, a black hole with the mass of our sun has a radius of only 3 kilometers. Black holes in orbit around each other emit gravitational radiation—oscillations of space and time predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916. This causes the orbit to become faster and tighter, and eventually, the black holes merge in a final burst of radiation. These gravitational waves propagate through the universe at the speed of light, and are detected by observatories in the U.S. (LIGO) and Italy (Virgo). Scientists compare the data collected by the observatories against theoretical predictions to estimate the properties of the source, including how large the black holes are and how fast they are spinning. Currently, this procedure takes at least hours, often months.
Hard Sample Aware Noise Robust Learning for Histopathology Image Classification

Deep learning-based histopathology image classification is a key technique to help physicians in improving the accuracy and promptness of cancer diagnosis. However, the noisy labels are often inevitable in the complex manual annotation process, and thus mislead the training of the classification model. In this work, we introduce a novel hard sample aware noise robust learning method for histopathology image classification. To distinguish the informative hard samples from the harmful noisy ones, we build an easy/hard/noisy (EHN) detection model by using the sample training history. Then we integrate the EHN into a self-training architecture to lower the noise rate through gradually label correction. With the obtained almost clean dataset, we further propose a noise suppressing and hard enhancing (NSHE) scheme to train the noise robust model. Compared with the previous works, our method can save more clean samples and can be directly applied to the real-world noisy dataset scenario without using a clean subset. Experimental results demonstrate that the proposed scheme outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in both the synthetic and real-world noisy datasets. The source code and data are available at this https URL.
A hybrid convolutional neural network/active contour approach to segmenting dead trees in aerial imagery

The stability and ability of an ecosystem to withstand climate change is directly linked to its biodiversity. Dead trees are a key indicator of overall forest health, housing one-third of forest ecosystem biodiversity, and constitute 8%of the global carbon stocks. They are decomposed by several natural factors, e.g. climate, insects and fungi. Accurate detection and modeling of dead wood mass is paramount to understanding forest ecology, the carbon cycle and decomposers. We present a novel method to construct precise shape contours of dead trees from aerial photographs by combining established convolutional neural networks with a novel active contour model in an energy minimization framework. Our approach yields superior performance accuracy over state-of-the-art in terms of precision, recall, and intersection over union of detected dead trees. This improved performance is essential to meet emerging challenges caused by climate change (and other man-made perturbations to the systems), particularly to monitor and estimate carbon stock decay rates, monitor forest health and biodiversity, and the overall effects of dead wood on and from climate change.
Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have demonstrated great success in representation learning for graph-structured data. The layer-wise graph convolution in GNNs is shown to be powerful at capturing graph topology. During this process, GNNs are usually guided by pre-defined kernels such as Laplacian matrix, adjacency matrix, or their variants. However, the adoptions of pre-defined kernels may restrain the generalities to different graphs: mismatch between graph and kernel would entail sub-optimal performance. For example, GNNs that focus on low-frequency information may not achieve satisfactory performance when high-frequency information is significant for the graphs, and vice versa. To solve this problem, in this paper, we propose a novel framework - i.e., namely Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network (AKGNN) - which learns to adapt to the optimal graph kernel in a unified manner at the first attempt. In the proposed AKGNN, we first design a data-driven graph kernel learning mechanism, which adaptively modulates the balance between all-pass and low-pass filters by modifying the maximal eigenvalue of the graph Laplacian. Through this process, AKGNN learns the optimal threshold between high and low frequency signals to relieve the generality problem. Later, we further reduce the number of parameters by a parameterization trick and enhance the expressive power by a global readout function. Extensive experiments are conducted on acknowledged benchmark datasets and promising results demonstrate the outstanding performance of our proposed AKGNN by comparison with state-of-the-art GNNs. The source code is publicly available at: this https URL.
PARL: Enhancing Diversity of Ensemble Networks to Resist Adversarial Attacks via Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss Function

The security of Deep Learning classifiers is a critical field of study because of the existence of adversarial attacks. Such attacks usually rely on the principle of transferability, where an adversarial example crafted on a surrogate classifier tends to mislead the target classifier trained on the same dataset even if both classifiers have quite different architecture. Ensemble methods against adversarial attacks demonstrate that an adversarial example is less likely to mislead multiple classifiers in an ensemble having diverse decision boundaries. However, recent ensemble methods have either been shown to be vulnerable to stronger adversaries or shown to lack an end-to-end evaluation. This paper attempts to develop a new ensemble methodology that constructs multiple diverse classifiers using a Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss (PARL) function during the training procedure. PARL utilizes gradients of each layer with respect to input in every classifier within the ensemble simultaneously. The proposed training procedure enables PARL to achieve higher robustness against black-box transfer attacks compared to previous ensemble methods without adversely affecting the accuracy of clean examples. We also evaluate the robustness in the presence of white-box attacks, where adversarial examples are crafted using parameters of the target classifier. We present extensive experiments using standard image classification datasets like CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 trained using standard ResNet20 classifier against state-of-the-art adversarial attacks to demonstrate the robustness of the proposed ensemble methodology.
A Generalized Zero-Shot Quantization of Deep Convolutional Neural Networks via Learned Weights Statistics

Quantizing the floating-point weights and activations of deep convolutional neural networks to fixed-point representation yields reduced memory footprints and inference time. Recently, efforts have been afoot towards zero-shot quantization that does not require original unlabelled training samples of a given task. These best-published works heavily rely on the learned batch normalization (BN) parameters to infer the range of the activations for quantization. In particular, these methods are built upon either empirical estimation framework or the data distillation approach, for computing the range of the activations. However, the performance of such schemes severely degrades when presented with a network that does not accommodate BN layers. In this line of thought, we propose a generalized zero-shot quantization (GZSQ) framework that neither requires original data nor relies on BN layer statistics. We have utilized the data distillation approach and leveraged only the pre-trained weights of the model to estimate enriched data for range calibration of the activations. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that utilizes the distribution of the pretrained weights to assist the process of zero-shot quantization. The proposed scheme has significantly outperformed the existing zero-shot works, e.g., an improvement of ~ 33% in classification accuracy for MobileNetV2 and several other models that are w & w/o BN layers, for a variety of tasks. We have also demonstrated the efficacy of the proposed work across multiple open-source quantization frameworks. Importantly, our work is the first attempt towards the post-training zero-shot quantization of futuristic unnormalized deep neural networks.
Quantum processor swapped in for a neural network

It's become increasingly clear that quantum computers won't have a single moment when they become clearly superior to classical hardware. Instead, we're likely to see them becoming useful for a narrow set of problems and then gradually expand out from there to an increasing range of computations. The question obviously becomes one of where the utility will be seen first.
Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
A Piece-wise Polynomial Filtering Approach for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) exploit signals from node features and the input graph topology to improve node classification task performance. However, these models tend to perform poorly on heterophilic graphs, where connected nodes have different labels. Recently proposed GNNs work across graphs having varying levels of homophily. Among these, models relying on polynomial graph filters have shown promise. We observe that solutions to these polynomial graph filter models are also solutions to an overdetermined system of equations. It suggests that in some instances, the model needs to learn a reasonably high order polynomial. On investigation, we find the proposed models ineffective at learning such polynomials due to their designs. To mitigate this issue, we perform an eigendecomposition of the graph and propose to learn multiple adaptive polynomial filters acting on different subsets of the spectrum. We theoretically and empirically show that our proposed model learns a better filter, thereby improving classification accuracy. We study various aspects of our proposed model including, dependency on the number of eigencomponents utilized, latent polynomial filters learned, and performance of the individual polynomials on the node classification task. We further show that our model is scalable by evaluating over large graphs. Our model achieves performance gains of up to 5% over the state-of-the-art models and outperforms existing polynomial filter-based approaches in general.
ES-dRNN: A Hybrid Exponential Smoothing and Dilated Recurrent Neural Network Model for Short-Term Load Forecasting

Short-term load forecasting (STLF) is challenging due to complex time series (TS) which express three seasonal patterns and a nonlinear trend. This paper proposes a novel hybrid hierarchical deep learning model that deals with multiple seasonality and produces both point forecasts and predictive intervals (PIs). It combines exponential smoothing (ES) and a recurrent neural network (RNN). ES extracts dynamically the main components of each individual TS and enables on-the-fly deseasonalization, which is particularly useful when operating on a relatively small data set. A multi-layer RNN is equipped with a new type of dilated recurrent cell designed to efficiently model both short and long-term dependencies in TS. To improve the internal TS representation and thus the model's performance, RNN learns simultaneously both the ES parameters and the main mapping function transforming inputs into forecasts. We compare our approach against several baseline methods, including classical statistical methods and machine learning (ML) approaches, on STLF problems for 35 European countries. The empirical study clearly shows that the proposed model has high expressive power to solve nonlinear stochastic forecasting problems with TS including multiple seasonality and significant random fluctuations. In fact, it outperforms both statistical and state-of-the-art ML models in terms of accuracy.
Transfer learning using deep neural networks for Ear Presentation Attack Detection: New Database for PAD

Ear recognition system has been widely studied whereas there are just a few ear presentation attack detection methods for ear recognition systems, consequently, there is no publicly available ear presentation attack detection (PAD) database. In this paper, we propose a PAD method using a pre-trained deep neural network and release a new dataset called Warsaw University of Technology Ear Dataset for Presentation Attack Detection (WUT-Ear V1.0). There is no ear database that is captured using mobile devices. Hence, we have captured more than 8500 genuine ear images from 134 subjects and more than 8500 fake ear images using. We made replay-attack and photo print attacks with 3 different mobile devices. Our approach achieves 99.83% and 0.08% for the half total error rate (HTER) and attack presentation classification error rate (APCER), respectively, on the replay-attack database. The captured data is analyzed and visualized statistically to find out its importance and make it a benchmark for further research. The experiments have been found out a secure PAD method for ear recognition system, publicly available ear image, and ear PAD dataset. The codes and evaluation results are publicly available at this https URL.
On the Effectiveness of Mode Exploration in Bayesian Model Averaging for Neural Networks

Multiple techniques for producing calibrated predictive probabilities using deep neural networks in supervised learning settings have emerged that leverage approaches to ensemble diverse solutions discovered during cyclic training or training from multiple random starting points (deep ensembles). However, only a limited amount of work has investigated the utility of exploring the local region around each diverse solution (posterior mode). Using three well-known deep architectures on the CIFAR-10 dataset, we evaluate several simple methods for exploring local regions of the weight space with respect to Brier score, accuracy, and expected calibration error. We consider both Bayesian inference techniques (variational inference and Hamiltonian Monte Carlo applied to the softmax output layer) as well as utilizing the stochastic gradient descent trajectory near optima. While adding separate modes to the ensemble uniformly improves performance, we show that the simple mode exploration methods considered here produce little to no improvement over ensembles without mode exploration.
