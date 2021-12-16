Cream cheese shortage hits Bagel Cafe, other popular Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a year of shortages. As global supply chains work to keep up with demand, and crews try to manage round-the-clock loading and unloading at our nation’s ports.

Some of the top things that were in short supply at one time this year: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning wipes. Some of the more obscure items included ketchup packets, gaming consoles and oat milk.

But as we all know, the shortages don’t stop there — especially with food items.

And it’s a new scarcity that’s causing concerns at one local bagel shop.

A shortage of cream cheese is impacting restaurants, and perhaps your baking plans.

Cream cheese may not be essential for most of us.

But the owner of The Bagel Cafe fears this could impact his daily operations.

Savvas Andrews said, “If we stop getting it, then what do you do. I hope customers understand it’s not us.”

Cream cheese is a key ingredient for this Las Vegas bagel shop. But now it’s on the shortage list. And customers are shaking their heads.

“We love the cream cheese,” said customer Suzi Noyes. “They always have a different flavor for us to try. But obviously, with the shortage, they haven’t been able to do that.”

Andrews said it all started a few weeks ago when he heard other businesses complain about the issue.

“First it was in New York City. The delis have no cream cheese to serve their customers. I got concerned,” Andrews said.

He said his supplier alerted him about the problem. Cream cheese is a crucial ingredient for his most popular menu item and it’s also used for baking his popular cheesecakes.

“I think this is going to last me for about a week and a half,” Andrews said, looking at his stock on hand.

Kraft is even going as far as offering a $20 digital reward for customers to “reserve” their dessert.

Schreiber Foods is a product supplier of cream cheese. A spokesperson for the company says the shortage stems from the pandemic labor shortages, and now the worldwide supply chain disruptions.

Schreiber Foods believes it’s a short-term issue. Everyone is trying to keep up with demand.

Until then, this bagel shop hopes its customers understand.

“They have other good stuff here, but I wouldn’t stop coming just because they run out of cream cheese,” said customer Lisa Berg.

