ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Obituary: Lawden Henry Yates, Jr.

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcA43_0dO6toSG00

Lawden Henry Yates, Jr., was born March 2, 1947 in Gadsden, Alabama.  He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 on December 13, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will follow at Mtn. Grove Congregational Cemetery. Reverend Phillip Doss will be officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home.

Mr. Yates is survived by his wife: Judy Yates, Blountsville, AL; son: Lawden Christopher “Chris” Yates (Casey), Mobile, AL; daughter: Amanda Lauren Burns (Chris), Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren: Bradley Yates, Caitlyn Horton, Kaden Crabtree and Kelsie Crabtree; sisters: Bett Yates Adams (Mike);Keller Anne Knight (Jimmy); Tracy Yates Sodergren (Karl); Robin LaBounty (David); brother: Donald Neal Yates (Teresa) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by father: Lawden H. Yates, Sr.; mother: Bessie Louise Yates; brother: Cooper Leland Yates and sister: Mary Nell Yates.

Mr. Yates was an active member of Mt. Grove Congregational Christian Church in Hanceville where he served as a deacon and a trustee.  He was a graduate of Lineville High School; Auburn University with a degree in laboratory technology; Birmingham School of Law, Juris Doctor and Peace Officer Standard Certification, Birmingham Police Academy.

Mr. Yates enjoyed a distinguished career with the State of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as a firearms and toolmark examiner, laboratory director for the Birmingham Division and attorney for the Department.  He retired in 1997 and was an attorney with Clark and Scott Law Firm in Oneonta, AL.  He then served as an assistant district attorney for Blount and St. Clair County; prosecutor for the City of Blountsville; adjunct professor for UAB and forensic scientist Consultant on criminal and civil cases nationwide.

Mr. Yates had many passions, but first and foremost was his love for his family, his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the Constitution of the United States of America.  His career was spent in the pursuit of truth and justice in whatever role he held.  He enjoyed most outdoor activities, but especially, hunting, canoeing and kayaking and his love for gardening.

Mr. Yates will be missed by many but will remain in our hearts as he made a difference in every life he touched.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

New principal named at Holly Pond High School

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education on Thursday approved the hiring of Dr. Janet Turner to be the new principal of Holly Pond High School. Dr. Turner has worked in education for 24 years and specializes in data, school reform and facilitating professional development to administrators at the state department level. She has previously served as the school’s assistant principal. “I am honored to have this opportunity to lead a school with great students and an extremely dedicated staff,” said Dr. Turner. “I am humbled by the amount of support that I have received from the faculty, students, parents and community.” Dr. Turner, a national board-certified educator, holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Samford University, as well as two master’s degrees. “Over the past few years, Dr. Turner has done a wonderful job as assistant principal at Holly Pond High,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School superintendent. “I appreciate her leadership, and I look forward to the great things she will accomplish as principal.” Dr. Turner begins her tenure as principal of Holly Pond High effective immediately.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman Inc. receives $234,477 from ADECA grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault, as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies. The grants will help many nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services. “Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Harris family organizes memorial fund for Marc Harris

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Fishing 4 a Cure 4 ALS LLC 501c3 is a nonprofit organization began by the Harris family in honor of Danny Harris, who is battling ALS. The group hosts several fundraisers throughout the year with their main one being the annual Bass Tournament at Smith Lake in Cullman. All of the proceeds go to the Alabama Chapter of the ALS Association. The family has set up a memorial fund in Marc Harris’ name for Fishing 4 a Cure 4 ALS. Marc passed away on November 29 from cancer. Marc was the president of the organization and was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard ’30 Days of Thanks and Giving’ fundraiser exceeds $25,000 goal

CULLMAN, Ala. – “Thirty Days of Thanks and Giving” –a seasonal online campaign that celebrates St. Bernard–has exceeded its goal of $25,000 under the leadership of Director of Development Tyler Hooper, (PS’07). Each day in November leading up to Giving Tuesday, Hooper celebrated St. Bernard and shared some of the many reasons to be thankful. Hooper said Saint Bernard has many reasons to celebrate, but the main reason is “our people.”  Hooper sent out an email each day to school parents, friends and alumni spotlighting an important person, mission, event or happening at St. Bernard. This year, “30 Days of Thanks and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
527
Followers
250
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy