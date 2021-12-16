Obituary: Lawden Henry Yates, Jr.

Lawden Henry Yates, Jr., was born March 2, 1947 in Gadsden, Alabama. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 on December 13, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will follow at Mtn. Grove Congregational Cemetery. Reverend Phillip Doss will be officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home.

Mr. Yates is survived by his wife: Judy Yates, Blountsville, AL; son: Lawden Christopher “Chris” Yates (Casey), Mobile, AL; daughter: Amanda Lauren Burns (Chris), Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren: Bradley Yates, Caitlyn Horton, Kaden Crabtree and Kelsie Crabtree; sisters: Bett Yates Adams (Mike);Keller Anne Knight (Jimmy); Tracy Yates Sodergren (Karl); Robin LaBounty (David); brother: Donald Neal Yates (Teresa) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by father: Lawden H. Yates, Sr.; mother: Bessie Louise Yates; brother: Cooper Leland Yates and sister: Mary Nell Yates.

Mr. Yates was an active member of Mt. Grove Congregational Christian Church in Hanceville where he served as a deacon and a trustee. He was a graduate of Lineville High School; Auburn University with a degree in laboratory technology; Birmingham School of Law, Juris Doctor and Peace Officer Standard Certification, Birmingham Police Academy.

Mr. Yates enjoyed a distinguished career with the State of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as a firearms and toolmark examiner, laboratory director for the Birmingham Division and attorney for the Department. He retired in 1997 and was an attorney with Clark and Scott Law Firm in Oneonta, AL. He then served as an assistant district attorney for Blount and St. Clair County; prosecutor for the City of Blountsville; adjunct professor for UAB and forensic scientist Consultant on criminal and civil cases nationwide.

Mr. Yates had many passions, but first and foremost was his love for his family, his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the Constitution of the United States of America. His career was spent in the pursuit of truth and justice in whatever role he held. He enjoyed most outdoor activities, but especially, hunting, canoeing and kayaking and his love for gardening.

Mr. Yates will be missed by many but will remain in our hearts as he made a difference in every life he touched.