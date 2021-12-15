ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to Design the Perfect Landscape for Your Garden

By Sponsored News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust bought your first home? Moved to a new house? Or simply you’re tired of the way your garden looks? It doesn’t matter the reason for considering a fresh look, the initial step is to plan your landscape layout. Photo from Unsplash. It might seem daunting at...

yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
#Landscape Designer
Domaine

23 Barn Door Ideas That Put a Modern Twist on the Classic Style

Barn doors may seem like the kind of thing that only belongs in farmhouses, country homes, and other similarly rustic abodes. But, barn doors are a lot more versatile than their reputation might suggest. For starters, they slide open and shut, so they tend to be more space-efficient than traditional...
HOME & GARDEN
The News-Gazette

In the Garden | Know your evergreens

Evergreen foliage has long been a traditional holiday decoration since it encapsulates the green of the growing season well beyond the first frosts. The holiday season is an excellent time to practice your evergreen tree identification on the many non-natives that are so plentiful at retail locations. With some simple...
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

How I Use Nature's Patterns to Optimize Garden Design

In permaculture design, we often discuss working from patterns to details. We also frequently talk about mimicking the natural world. But many may be confused by what it actually means when we talk about using nature's patterns in garden design. Here are some examples that show what we can achieve...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to take hardwood cuttings and grow more shrubs and trees in your garden

Taking cuttings is usually a high-maintenance activity. It requires quick work followed by careful nurturing to coax out new, life-sustaining roots before the cutting runs out of juice and wilts. Phew. But hardwood cuttings are not like this. This is because they are taken in winter when growth has hardened...
GARDENING
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
arcamax.com

How to prepare your garden for next season

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had many unexpected social benefits, among them making workplaces more flexible, increasing support for local businesses, and an increased interest in at-home hobbies, including gardening. At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, it was estimated thatmillions of peoplebegan seeking advice on how to plant vegetables, flowers, and other seeds at home. In fact, sales for seed distributorsblossomed to as much as 20 times the average. Ultimately, gardening was listed as the second most popular lockdown activity, with respondents finding gardening beneficial for their mental health, offering a sense of stability, simplicity, and stress relief during the turbulence of a global pandemic. Many others appreciated gardening not only as an excuse to go outdoors but also because it encourages creating a self-dependent food source amid ravaged grocery store supplies.
GARDENING

