Obituary: Donna Irene Unterseher

Memorial service for Donna Irene Unterseher, 63, of Holly Pond is incomplete at this time.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Unterseher passed away December 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 13, 1958 to Norbert Clarence and Sarah Irene Mutzenberger Thielmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: Norbert Thielman, Jr.

Survivors include her son: Jesse Unterseher; daughters: Vanessa (Gary) Smith and Bobbi-Jo Unterseher; brother: Allen Thielmann; grandchildren: Preston and Dakota Johnson, Tashena Doyal, Dean King, Talon and Skyler Payne an Alivia Smith; great-granddaughter: Lila Doyal and family and friends.