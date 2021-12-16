ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Pond, AL

Obituary: Donna Irene Unterseher

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVfLW_0dO6tlo500

Memorial service for Donna Irene Unterseher, 63, of Holly Pond is incomplete at this time.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Unterseher passed away December 15, 2021 at her residence.  She was born November 13, 1958 to Norbert Clarence and Sarah Irene Mutzenberger Thielmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: Norbert Thielman, Jr.

Survivors include her son: Jesse Unterseher; daughters: Vanessa (Gary) Smith and Bobbi-Jo Unterseher; brother: Allen Thielmann; grandchildren: Preston and Dakota Johnson, Tashena Doyal, Dean King, Talon and Skyler Payne an Alivia Smith; great-granddaughter: Lila Doyal and family and friends.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Holly Pond, AL
Holly Pond, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
527
Followers
250
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy