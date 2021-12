Ransomware attacks are like the pandemic. They're seemingly everywhere. Here at NPR News this week, people have been filling out time sheets on an alternate program because a ransomware attack on an outside company disrupted the digital time sheets we normally use at your favorite radio network. Other victims include the Virginia state Legislature, who've been forced to change the way they do business. Jahd Khalil of Radio IQ in Virginia has this report.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO