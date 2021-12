Click here to read the full article. In an industry filled with speculation, the Neiman Marcus Group has had a fair share. It’s been anything from a spinoff of Bergdorf Goodman to selling the entire company to merging with Saks Fifth Avenue.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel “Any chatter contemplating spinning Bergdorf Goodman off is just not true,” Pauline Brown, who sits on the board of the Neiman Marcus Group, told WWD. “Bergdorf Goodman is clearly the jewel in this crown. To even contemplate that would...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO