Multi-modal Networks Reveal Patterns of Operational Similarity of Terrorist Organizations

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.

