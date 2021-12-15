ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrorism

Multi-modal Networks Reveal Patterns of Operational Similarity of Terrorist Organizations

By Gian Maria Campedelli, Iain J. Cruickshank, Kathleen M. Carley
 4 days ago

Capturing dynamics of operational similarity among terrorist groups is critical to provide actionable insights for counter-terrorism and intelligence monitoring. Yet, in spite of its theoretical and practical relevance, research addressing this problem is currently lacking. We tackle this problem proposing a novel computational framework for detecting clusters of...

