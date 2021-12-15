ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

CentSmoothie: Central-Smoothing Hypergraph Neural Networks for Predicting Drug-Drug Interactions

By Duc Anh Nguyen, Canh Hao Nguyen, Hiroshi Mamitsuka
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Predicting drug-drug interactions (DDI) is the problem of predicting side effects (unwanted outcomes) of a pair of drugs using drug information and known side effects of many pairs. This problem can be formulated as predicting labels (i.e. side effects) for each pair...

arxiv.org

