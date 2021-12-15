Tackling the Generative Learning Trilemma with Denoising Diffusion GANs

Harshvardhan GM (1), Aanchal Sahu (1), Mahendra Kumar Gourisaria (1) ((1) School of Computer Engineering, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India) While generative adversarial networks (GAN) are popular for their higher sample quality as opposed to other generative models like the variational autoencoders (VAE) and Boltzmann machines, they suffer from the same difficulty of the evaluation of generated samples. Various aspects must be kept in mind, such as the quality of generated samples, the diversity of classes (within a class and among classes), the use of disentangled latent spaces, agreement of said evaluation metric with human perception, etc. In this paper, we propose a new score, namely, GM Score, which takes into various factors such as sample quality, disentangled representation, intra-class and inter-class diversity, and other metrics such as precision, recall, and F1 score are employed for discriminability of latent space of deep belief network (DBN) and restricted Boltzmann machine (RBM). The evaluation is done for different GANs (GAN, DCGAN, BiGAN, CGAN, CoupledGAN, LSGAN, SGAN, WGAN, and WGAN Improved) trained on the benchmark MNIST dataset.
Comments / 0