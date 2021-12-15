ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Tackling the Generative Learning Trilemma with Denoising Diffusion GANs

By Zhisheng Xiao, Karsten Kreis, Arash Vahdat
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A wide variety of deep generative models has been developed in the past decade. Yet, these models often struggle with simultaneously addressing three key requirements including: high sample quality, mode coverage, and fast sampling. We call the challenge imposed by these requirements the generative learning trilemma, as the existing models often...

arxiv.org

Noise Distribution Adaptive Self-Supervised Image Denoising using Tweedie Distribution and Score Matching

Tweedie distributions are a special case of exponential dispersion models, which are often used in classical statistics as distributions for generalized linear models. Here, we reveal that Tweedie distributions also play key roles in modern deep learning era, leading to a distribution independent self-supervised image denoising formula without clean reference images. Specifically, by combining with the recent Noise2Score self-supervised image denoising approach and the saddle point approximation of Tweedie distribution, we can provide a general closed-form denoising formula that can be used for large classes of noise distributions without ever knowing the underlying noise distribution. Similar to the original Noise2Score, the new approach is composed of two successive steps: score matching using perturbed noisy images, followed by a closed form image denoising formula via distribution-independent Tweedie's formula. This also suggests a systematic algorithm to estimate the noise model and noise parameters for a given noisy image data set. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the proposed method can accurately estimate noise models and parameters, and provide the state-of-the-art self-supervised image denoising performance in the benchmark dataset and real-world dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Come-Closer-Diffuse-Faster: Accelerating Conditional Diffusion Models for Inverse Problems through Stochastic Contraction

Diffusion models have recently attained significant interest within the community owing to their strong performance as generative models. Furthermore, its application to inverse problems have demonstrated state-of-the-art performance. Unfortunately, diffusion models have a critical downside - they are inherently slow to sample from, needing few thousand steps of iteration to generate images from pure Gaussian noise. In this work, we show that starting from Gaussian noise is unnecessary. Instead, starting from a single forward diffusion with better initialization significantly reduces the number of sampling steps in the reverse conditional diffusion. This phenomenon is formally explained by the contraction theory of the stochastic difference equations like our conditional diffusion strategy - the alternating applications of reverse diffusion followed by a non-expansive data consistency step. The new sampling strategy, dubbed Come-Closer-Diffuse-Faster (CCDF), also reveals a new insight on how the existing feed-forward neural network approaches for inverse problems can be synergistically combined with the diffusion models. Experimental results with super-resolution, image inpainting, and compressed sensing MRI demonstrate that our method can achieve state-of-the-art reconstruction performance at significantly reduced sampling steps.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adverse Weather Image Translation with Asymmetric and Uncertainty-aware GAN

Adverse weather image translation belongs to the unsupervised image-to-image (I2I) translation task which aims to transfer adverse condition domain (eg, rainy night) to standard domain (eg, day). It is a challenging task because images from adverse domains have some artifacts and insufficient information. Recently, many studies employing Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) have achieved notable success in I2I translation but there are still limitations in applying them to adverse weather enhancement. Symmetric architecture based on bidirectional cycle-consistency loss is adopted as a standard framework for unsupervised domain transfer methods. However, it can lead to inferior translation result if the two domains have imbalanced information. To address this issue, we propose a novel GAN model, i.e., AU-GAN, which has an asymmetric architecture for adverse domain translation. We insert a proposed feature transfer network (${T}$-net) in only a normal domain generator (i.e., rainy night-> day) to enhance encoded features of the adverse domain image. In addition, we introduce asymmetric feature matching for disentanglement of encoded features. Finally, we propose uncertainty-aware cycle-consistency loss to address the regional uncertainty of a cyclic reconstructed image. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method by qualitative and quantitative comparisons with state-of-the-art models. Codes are available at this https URL.
ENVIRONMENT
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Fake Maps with GANs

From the moment I learned of ML models that could create new, artistic images, I wanted to try it. As somewhat of a creative endeavour, I wanted to see if GANs could help me create fake maps, and consequently help inspire perspective about maps and my world. My expectation was...
SOFTWARE
#Gan#Diffusion#Trilemma#Gaussian#Lg#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

LIGS: Learnable Intrinsic-Reward Generation Selection for Multi-Agent Learning

David Henry Mguni, Taher Jafferjee, Jianhong Wang, Nicolas Perez-Nieves, Oliver Slumbers, Feifei Tong, Yang Li, Jiangcheng Zhu, Yaodong Yang, Jun Wang. Efficient exploration is important for reinforcement learners (RL) to achieve high rewards. In multi-agent systems, coordinated exploration and behaviour is critical for agents to jointly achieve optimal outcomes. In this paper, we introduce a new general framework for improving coordination and performance of multi-agent reinforcement learners (MARL). Our framework, named Learnable Intrinsic-Reward Generation Selection algorithm (LIGS) introduces an adaptive learner, Generator that observes the agents and learns to construct intrinsic rewards online that coordinate the agents' joint exploration and joint behaviour. Using a novel combination of reinforcement learning (RL) and switching controls, LIGS determines the best states to learn to add intrinsic rewards which leads to a highly efficient learning process. LIGS can subdivide complex tasks making them easier to solve and enables systems of RL agents to quickly solve environments with sparse rewards. LIGS can seamlessly adopt existing multi-agent RL algorithms and our theory shows that it ensures convergence to joint policies that deliver higher system performance. We demonstrate the superior performance of the LIGS framework in challenging tasks in Foraging and StarCraft II.
COMPUTERS
everythingrf.com

Modelithics Announces New Version of the MACOM GaN Component Library

Modelithics, a leading RF and microwave component simulation model provider, has announced version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library. With this latest version, the library now includes a total of six models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ GaN devices. Version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library introduces new models...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sheared phase-separating binary mixtures with surface diffusion

The phase-separation process of a binary mixture with order-parameter-dependent mobility under shear flow is numerically studied. The ordering is characterized by an alternate stretching and bursting of domains which produce oscillations in the physical observables. The amplitude of such modulations reduce in time when the mobility vanishes in the bulk phase, disfavoring the growth of bubbles coming from bursted domains. We propose two equations for the typical sizes $R_x$ and $R_y$ of domains finding the long-time behaviors $R_x \sim t^{5/4}$ and $R_y \sim t^{1/4}$ in the flow and shear directions, respectively, in the case of surface diffusion. A reduction of the excess viscosity with increasing shear rate is observed in simulations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

AvatarMe++: Facial Shape and BRDF Inference with Photorealistic Rendering-Aware GANs

Alexandros Lattas, Stylianos Moschoglou, Stylianos Ploumpis, Baris Gecer, Abhijeet Ghosh, Stefanos Zafeiriou. Over the last years, many face analysis tasks have accomplished astounding performance, with applications including face generation and 3D face reconstruction from a single "in-the-wild" image. Nevertheless, to the best of our knowledge, there is no method which can produce render-ready high-resolution 3D faces from "in-the-wild" images and this can be attributed to the: (a) scarcity of available data for training, and (b) lack of robust methodologies that can successfully be applied on very high-resolution data. In this work, we introduce the first method that is able to reconstruct photorealistic render-ready 3D facial geometry and BRDF from a single "in-the-wild" image. We capture a large dataset of facial shape and reflectance, which we have made public. We define a fast facial photorealistic differentiable rendering methodology with accurate facial skin diffuse and specular reflection, self-occlusion and subsurface scattering approximation. With this, we train a network that disentangles the facial diffuse and specular BRDF components from a shape and texture with baked illumination, reconstructed with a state-of-the-art 3DMM fitting method. Our method outperforms the existing arts by a significant margin and reconstructs high-resolution 3D faces from a single low-resolution image, that can be rendered in various applications, and bridge the uncanny valley.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

GM Score: Incorporating inter-class and intra-class generator diversity, discriminability of disentangled representation, and sample fidelity for evaluating GANs

Harshvardhan GM (1), Aanchal Sahu (1), Mahendra Kumar Gourisaria (1) ((1) School of Computer Engineering, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India) While generative adversarial networks (GAN) are popular for their higher sample quality as opposed to other generative models like the variational autoencoders (VAE) and Boltzmann machines, they suffer from the same difficulty of the evaluation of generated samples. Various aspects must be kept in mind, such as the quality of generated samples, the diversity of classes (within a class and among classes), the use of disentangled latent spaces, agreement of said evaluation metric with human perception, etc. In this paper, we propose a new score, namely, GM Score, which takes into various factors such as sample quality, disentangled representation, intra-class and inter-class diversity, and other metrics such as precision, recall, and F1 score are employed for discriminability of latent space of deep belief network (DBN) and restricted Boltzmann machine (RBM). The evaluation is done for different GANs (GAN, DCGAN, BiGAN, CGAN, CoupledGAN, LSGAN, SGAN, WGAN, and WGAN Improved) trained on the benchmark MNIST dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Progressive Seed Generation Auto-encoder for Unsupervised Point Cloud Learning

With the development of 3D scanning technologies, 3D vision tasks have become a popular research area. Owing to the large amount of data acquired by sensors, unsupervised learning is essential for understanding and utilizing point clouds without an expensive annotation process. In this paper, we propose a novel framework and an effective auto-encoder architecture named "PSG-Net" for reconstruction-based learning of point clouds. Unlike existing studies that used fixed or random 2D points, our framework generates input-dependent point-wise features for the latent point set. PSG-Net uses the encoded input to produce point-wise features through the seed generation module and extracts richer features in multiple stages with gradually increasing resolution by applying the seed feature propagation module progressively. We prove the effectiveness of PSG-Net experimentally; PSG-Net shows state-of-the-art performances in point cloud reconstruction and unsupervised classification, and achieves comparable performance to counterpart methods in supervised completion.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
arxiv.org

Enhancing Column Generation by a Machine-Learning-Based Pricing Heuristic for Graph Coloring

Column Generation (CG) is an effective method for solving large-scale optimization problems. CG starts by solving a sub-problem with a subset of columns (i.e., variables) and gradually includes new columns that can improve the solution of the current subproblem. The new columns are generated as needed by repeatedly solving a pricing problem, which is often NP-hard and is a bottleneck of the CG approach. To tackle this, we propose a Machine-Learning-based Pricing Heuristic (MLPH)that can generate many high-quality columns efficiently. In each iteration of CG, our MLPH leverages an ML model to predict the optimal solution of the pricing problem, which is then used to guide a sampling method to efficiently generate multiple high-quality columns. Using the graph coloring problem, we empirically show that MLPH significantly enhancesCG as compared to six state-of-the-art methods, and the improvement in CG can lead to substantially better performance of the branch-and-price exact method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
DATA PRIVACY
arxiv.org

Stacked Generative Machine Learning Models for Fast Approximations of Steady-State Navier-Stokes Equations

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations are broadly applied in engineering and physics. A standard description of fluid dynamics requires solving the Navier-Stokes (N-S) equations in different flow regimes. However, applications of CFD simulations are computationally-limited by the availability, speed, and parallelism of high-performance computing. To improve computational efficiency, machine learning techniques have been used to create accelerated data-driven approximations for CFD. A majority of such approaches rely on large labeled CFD datasets that are expensive to obtain at the scale necessary to build robust data-driven models. We develop a weakly-supervised approach to solve the steady-state N-S equations under various boundary conditions, using a multi-channel input with boundary and geometric conditions. We achieve state-of-the-art results without any labeled simulation data, but using a custom data-driven and physics-informed loss function by using and small-scale solutions to prime the model to solve the N-S equations. To improve the resolution and predictability, we train stacked models of increasing complexity generating the numerical solutions for N-S equations. Without expensive computations, our model achieves high predictability with a variety of obstacles and boundary conditions. Given its high flexibility, the model can generate a solution on a 64 x 64 domain within 5 ms on a regular desktop computer which is 1000 times faster than a regular CFD solver. Translation of interactive CFD simulation on local consumer computing hardware enables new applications in real-time predictions on the internet of things devices where data transfer is prohibitive and can increase the scale, speed, and computational cost of boundary-value fluid problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Body-Aware 3D Shape Generative Models

The shape of many objects in the built environment is dictated by their relationships to the human body: how will a person interact with this object? Existing data-driven generative models of 3D shapes produce plausible objects but do not reason about the relationship of those objects to the human body. In this paper, we learn body-aware generative models of 3D shapes. Specifically, we train generative models of chairs, an ubiquitous shape category, which can be conditioned on a given body shape or sitting pose. The body-shape-conditioned models produce chairs which will be comfortable for a person with the given body shape; the pose-conditioned models produce chairs which accommodate the given sitting pose. To train these models, we define a "sitting pose matching" metric and a novel "sitting comfort" metric. Calculating these metrics requires an expensive optimization to sit the body into the chair, which is too slow to be used as a loss function for training a generative model. Thus, we train neural networks to efficiently approximate these metrics. We use our approach to train three body-aware generative shape models: a structured part-based generator, a point cloud generator, and an implicit surface generator. In all cases, our approach produces models which adapt their output chair shapes to input human body specifications.
SCIENCE
Hackernoon

Can Blockchains Overcome the Scalability Trilemma?

Blockchains are still considered nascent, in part due to the fact that they’re unable to scale with adoption. Scalability trilemma refers to a situation where a blockchain cannot be scalable, decentralized, and secure at the same time and has to sacrifice one attribute in order to excel at the other two. Proof of Stake is the only solution that’s close to solving the aforementioned problems. POS eliminates the need for heavy machinery by transferring the validating rights to ‘validators’ who own a minimum stake within the network.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Microscopic theory for the diffusion of an active particle in a crowded environment

We calculate the diffusion coefficient of an active tracer in a schematic crowded environment, represented as a lattice gas of passive particles with hardcore interactions. Starting from the master equation of the problem, we put forward a closure approximation that goes beyond trivial mean-field and provides the diffusion coefficient for an arbitrary density of crowders in the system. We show that our approximation is accurate for a very wide range of parameters, and that it correctly captures numerous nonequilibrium effects, which are the signature of the activity in the system. In addition to the determination of the diffusion coefficient of the tracer, our approach allows us to characterize the perturbation of the environment induced by the displacement of the active tracer. Finally, we consider the asymptotic regimes of low and high densities, in which the expression of the diffusion coefficient of the tracer becomes explicit, and which we argue to be exact.
MATHEMATICS

