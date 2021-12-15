Bayesian Graph Contrastive Learning

By Arman Hasanzadeh, Mohammadreza Armandpour, Ehsan Hajiramezanali, Mingyuan Zhou, Nick Duffield, Krishna Narayanan
Arman Hasanzadeh, Mohammadreza Armandpour, Ehsan Hajiramezanali, Mingyuan Zhou, Nick Duffield, Krishna Narayanan. Contrastive learning has become a key component of self-supervised learning approaches for graph-structured data. However, despite their success, existing graph contrastive learning methods are incapable of uncertainty...
Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
The vision-language navigation (VLN) task requires an agent to reach a target with the guidance of natural language instruction. Previous works learn to navigate step-by-step following an instruction. However, these works may fail to discriminate the similarities and discrepancies across instruction-trajectory pairs and ignore the temporal continuity of sub-instructions. These problems hinder agents from learning distinctive vision-and-language representations, harming the robustness and generalizability of the navigation policy. In this paper, we propose a Contrastive Instruction-Trajectory Learning (CITL) framework that explores invariance across similar data samples and variance across different ones to learn distinctive representations for robust navigation. Specifically, we propose: (1) a coarse-grained contrastive learning objective to enhance vision-and-language representations by contrasting semantics of full trajectory observations and instructions, respectively; (2) a fine-grained contrastive learning objective to perceive instructions by leveraging the temporal information of the sub-instructions; (3) a pairwise sample-reweighting mechanism for contrastive learning to mine hard samples and hence mitigate the influence of data sampling bias in contrastive learning. Our CITL can be easily integrated with VLN backbones to form a new learning paradigm and achieve better generalizability in unseen environments. Extensive experiments show that the model with CITL surpasses the previous state-of-the-art methods on R2R, R4R, and RxR.
As a seminal tool in self-supervised representation learning, contrastive learning has gained unprecedented attention in recent years. In essence, contrastive learning aims to leverage pairs of positive and negative samples for representation learning, which relates to exploiting neighborhood information in a feature space. By investigating the connection between contrastive learning and neighborhood component analysis (NCA), we provide a novel stochastic nearest neighbor viewpoint of contrastive learning and subsequently propose a series of contrastive losses that outperform the existing ones. Under our proposed framework, we show a new methodology to design integrated contrastive losses that could simultaneously achieve good accuracy and robustness on downstream tasks. With the integrated framework, we achieve up to 6\% improvement on the standard accuracy and 17\% improvement on the adversarial accuracy.
While self-supervised representation learning (SSL) has proved to be effective in the large model, there is still a huge gap between the SSL and supervised method in the lightweight model when following the same solution. We delve into this problem and find that the lightweight model is prone to collapse in semantic space when simply performing instance-wise contrast. To address this issue, we propose a relation-wise contrastive paradigm with Relation Knowledge Distillation (ReKD). We introduce a heterogeneous teacher to explicitly mine the semantic information and transferring a novel relation knowledge to the student (lightweight model). The theoretical analysis supports our main concern about instance-wise contrast and verify the effectiveness of our relation-wise contrastive learning. Extensive experimental results also demonstrate that our method achieves significant improvements on multiple lightweight models. Particularly, the linear evaluation on AlexNet obviously improves the current state-of-art from 44.7% to 50.1%, which is the first work to get close to the supervised 50.5%. Code will be made available.
Few-shot learning remains a challenging problem, with unsatisfactory 1-shot accuracies for most real-world data. Here, we present a different perspective for data distributions in the feature space of a deep network and show how to exploit it for few-shot learning. First, we observe that nearest neighbors in the feature space are with high probability members of the same class while generally two random points from one class are not much closer to each other than points from different classes. This observation suggests that classes in feature space form sparse, loosely connected graphs instead of dense clusters. To exploit this property, we propose using a small amount of label propagation into the unlabeled space and then using a kernel PCA reconstruction error as decision boundary for the feature-space data distribution of each class. Using this method, which we call "K-Prop," we demonstrate largely improved few-shot learning performances (e.g., 83% accuracy for 1-shot 5-way classification on the RESISC45 satellite-images dataset) for datasets for which a backbone network can be trained with high within-class nearest-neighbor probabilities. We demonstrate this relationship using six different datasets.
We propose optimal Bayesian two-sample tests for testing equality of high-dimensional mean vectors and covariance matrices between two populations. In many applications including genomics and medical imaging, it is natural to assume that only a few entries of two mean vectors or covariance matrices are different. Many existing tests that rely on aggregating the difference between empirical means or covariance matrices are not optimal or yield low power under such setups. Motivated by this, we develop Bayesian two-sample tests employing a divide-and-conquer idea, which is powerful especially when the difference between two populations is sparse but large. The proposed two-sample tests manifest closed forms of Bayes factors and allow scalable computations even in high-dimensions. We prove that the proposed tests are consistent under relatively mild conditions compared to existing tests in the literature. Furthermore, the testable regions from the proposed tests turn out to be optimal in terms of rates. Simulation studies show clear advantages of the proposed tests over other state-of-the-art methods in various scenarios. Our tests are also applied to the analysis of the gene expression data of two cancer data sets.
A structural equation model (SEM) is an effective framework to reason over causal relationships represented via a directed acyclic graph (DAG). Recent advances have enabled effective maximum-likelihood point estimation of DAGs from observational data. However, a point estimate may not accurately capture the uncertainty in inferring the underlying graph in practical scenarios, wherein the true DAG is non-identifiable and/or the observed dataset is limited. We propose Bayesian Causal Discovery Nets (BCD Nets), a variational inference framework for estimating a distribution over DAGs characterizing a linear-Gaussian SEM. Developing a full Bayesian posterior over DAGs is challenging due to the the discrete and combinatorial nature of graphs. We analyse key design choices for scalable VI over DAGs, such as 1) the parametrization of DAGs via an expressive variational family, 2) a continuous relaxation that enables low-variance stochastic optimization, and 3) suitable priors over the latent variables. We provide a series of experiments on real and synthetic data showing that BCD Nets outperform maximum-likelihood methods on standard causal discovery metrics such as structural Hamming distance in low data regimes.
Concept-oriented deep learning (CODL) is a general approach to meet the future challenges for deep learning: (1) learning with little or no external supervision, (2) coping with test examples that come from a different distribution than the training examples, and (3) integrating deep learning with symbolic AI. In CODL, as in human learning, concept representations are learned based on concept exemplars. Contrastive self-supervised learning (CSSL) provides a promising approach to do so, since it: (1) uses data-driven associations, to get away from semantic labels, (2) supports incremental and continual learning, to get away from (large) fixed datasets, and (3) accommodates emergent objectives, to get away from fixed objectives (tasks). We discuss major aspects of concept representation learning using CSSL. These include dual-level concept representations, CSSL for feature representations, exemplar similarity measures and self-supervised relational reasoning, incremental and continual CSSL, and contrastive self-supervised concept (class) incremental learning. The discussion leverages recent findings from cognitive neural science and CSSL.
For a simple connected graph $G$ of order $n$ having distance Laplacian eigenvalues $ \rho^{L}_{1}\geq \rho^{L}_{2}\geq \cdots \geq \rho^{L}_{n}$, the distance Laplacian energy $DLE(G)$ is defined as $DLE(G)=\sum_{i=1}^{n}\left|\rho^{L}_i-\frac{2 W(G)}{n}\right|$, where $W(G)$ is the Wiener index of $G$. We obtain a relationship between the Laplacian energy and distance Laplacian energy for graphs with diameter 2. We obtain lower bounds for the distance Laplacian energy $DLE(G)$ in terms of the order $n$, the Wiener index $W(G)$, independence number, vertex connectivity number and other given parameters. We characterize the extremal graphs attaining these bounds. We show that the complete bipartite graph has the minimum distance Laplacian energy among all connected bipartite graphs and complete split graph has the minimum distance Laplacian energy among all connected graphs with given independence number. Further, we obtain the distance Laplacian spectrum of the join of a graph with the union of two other graphs. We show that the graph $K_{k}\bigtriangledown(K_{t}\cup K_{n-k-t}), 1\leq t \leq \lfloor\frac{n-k}{2}\rfloor $, has the minimum distance Laplacian energy among all connected graphs with vertex connectivity $k$. We conclude this paper with a discussion on trace norm of a matrix and the importance of our results in the theory of trace norm of the matrix $D^L(G)-\frac{2W(G)}{n}I_n$.
We introduce a novel self-supervised contrastive learning method to learn representations from unlabelled videos. Existing approaches ignore the specifics of input distortions, e.g., by learning invariance to temporal transformations. Instead, we argue that video representation should preserve video dynamics and reflect temporal manipulations of the input. Therefore, we exploit novel constraints to build representations that are equivariant to temporal transformations and better capture video dynamics. In our method, relative temporal transformations between augmented clips of a video are encoded in a vector and contrasted with other transformation vectors. To support temporal equivariance learning, we additionally propose the self-supervised classification of two clips of a video into 1. overlapping 2. ordered, or 3. unordered. Our experiments show that time-equivariant representations achieve state-of-the-art results in video retrieval and action recognition benchmarks on UCF101, HMDB51, and Diving48.
In this story, we will take a look at SimCLR: The architecture that led the computer vision research community to new heights in self-supervised pre-training for vision tasks. SimCLR was presented in the Paper “A Simple Framework for Contrastive Learning of Visual Representations” by Chen et al. from Google Research in 2020. The ideas in this paper are relatively simple and intuitive, but there is also a novel loss function that is key for achieve great performance for self-supervised pre-training. I’ve tried to keep the article simple so that even readers with little prior knowledge can follow along. Without further ado, let’s dive in!
Deciding if a given family of quantum states is topologically ordered is an important but nontrivial problem in condensed matter physics and quantum information theory. We derive necessary and sufficient conditions for a family of graph states to be in TQO-1, which is a class of quantum error correction code states whose code distance scales macroscopically with the number of physical qubits. Using these criteria, we consider a number of specific graph families, including the star and complete graphs, and the line graphs of complete and completely bipartite graphs, and discuss which are topologically ordered and how to construct the codewords. The formalism is then employed to construct several codes with macroscopic distance, including a three-dimensional topological code generated by local stabilizers that also has a macroscopic number of encoded logical qubits. The results indicate that graph states provide a fruitful approach to the construction and characterization of topological stabilizer quantum error correction codes.
In recent years, several results in the supervised learning setting suggested that classical statistical learning-theoretic measures, such as VC dimension, do not adequately explain the performance of deep learning models which prompted a slew of work in the infinite-width and iteration regimes. However, there is little theoretical explanation for the success of neural networks beyond the supervised setting. In this paper we argue that, under some distributional assumptions, classical learning-theoretic measures can sufficiently explain generalization for graph neural networks in the transductive setting. In particular, we provide a rigorous analysis of the performance of neural networks in the context of transductive inference, specifically by analysing the generalisation properties of graph convolutional networks for the problem of node classification. While VC Dimension does result in trivial generalisation error bounds in this setting as well, we show that transductive Rademacher complexity can explain the generalisation properties of graph convolutional networks for stochastic block models. We further use the generalisation error bounds based on transductive Rademacher complexity to demonstrate the role of graph convolutions and network architectures in achieving smaller generalisation error and provide insights into when the graph structure can help in learning. The findings of this paper could re-new the interest in studying generalisation in neural networks in terms of learning-theoretic measures, albeit in specific problems.
Weak gravitational lensing is one of the few direct methods to map the dark-matter distribution on large scales in the Universe, and to estimate cosmological parameters. We study a Bayesian inference problem where the data covariance $\mathbf{C}$, estimated from a number $n_{\textrm{s}}$ of numerical simulations, is singular. In a cosmological context of large-scale structure observations, the creation of a large number of such $N$-body simulations is often prohibitively expensive. Inference based on a likelihood function often includes a precision matrix, $\Psi = \mathbf{C}^{-1}$. The covariance matrix corresponding to a $p$-dimensional data vector is singular for $p \ge n_{\textrm{s}}$, in which case the precision matrix is unavailable. We propose the likelihood-free inference method Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) as a solution that circumvents the inversion of the singular covariance matrix. We present examples of increasing degree of complexity, culminating in a realistic cosmological scenario of the determination of the weak-gravitational lensing power spectrum for the upcoming European Space Agency satellite Euclid. While we found the ABC parameter estimate variances to be mildly larger compared to likelihood-based approaches, which are restricted to settings with $p < n_{\textrm{s}}$, we obtain unbiased parameter estimates with ABC even in extreme cases where $p / n_{\textrm{s}} \gg 1$. The code has been made publicly available to ensure the reproducibility of the results.
A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is a graph $G$ together with a set $\Sigma \subseteq E(G)$ of negative edges. A circuit is positive if the product of the signs of its edges is positive. A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is balanced if all its circuits are positive. The frustration index $l(G,\Sigma)$ is the minimum cardinality of a set $E \subseteq E(G)$ such that $(G-E,\Sigma-E)$ is balanced, and $(G,\Sigma)$ is $k$-critical if $l(G,\Sigma) = k$ and $l(G-e, \Sigma - e)<k$, for every $e \in E(G)$.
Learning graph convolutional networks (GCNs) is an emerging field which aims at generalizing convolutional operations to arbitrary non-regular domains. In particular, GCNs operating on spatial domains show superior performances compared to spectral ones, however their success is highly dependent on how the topology of input graphs is defined. In this paper, we introduce a novel framework for graph convolutional networks that learns the topological properties of graphs. The design principle of our method is based on the optimization of a constrained objective function which learns not only the usual convolutional parameters in GCNs but also a transformation basis that conveys the most relevant topological relationships in these graphs. Experiments conducted on the challenging task of skeleton-based action recognition shows the superiority of the proposed method compared to handcrafted graph design as well as the related work.
Recent advances in computationally efficient non-myopic Bayesian optimization (BO) improve query efficiency over traditional myopic methods like expected improvement while only modestly increasing computational cost. These advances have been largely limited, however, to unconstrained optimization. For constrained optimization, the few existing non-myopic BO methods require heavy computation. For instance, one existing non-myopic constrained BO method [Lam and Willcox, 2017] relies on computationally expensive unreliable brute-force derivative-free optimization of a Monte Carlo rollout acquisition function. Methods that use the reparameterization trick for more efficient derivative-based optimization of non-myopic acquisition functions in the unconstrained setting, like sample average approximation and infinitesimal perturbation analysis, do not extend: constraints introduce discontinuities in the sampled acquisition function surface that hinder its optimization. Moreover, we argue here that being non-myopic is even more important in constrained problems because fear of violating constraints pushes myopic methods away from sampling the boundary between feasible and infeasible regions, slowing the discovery of optimal solutions with tight constraints. In this paper, we propose a computationally efficient two-step lookahead constrained Bayesian optimization acquisition function (2-OPT-C) supporting both sequential and batch settings. To enable fast acquisition function optimization, we develop a novel likelihood-ratio-based unbiased estimator of the gradient of the two-step optimal acquisition function that does not use the reparameterization trick. In numerical experiments, 2-OPT-C typically improves query efficiency by 2x or more over previous methods, and in some cases by 10x or more.
Automatic delineation of organ-at-risk (OAR) and gross-tumor-volume (GTV) is of great significance for radiotherapy planning. However, it is a challenging task to learn powerful representations for accurate delineation under limited pixel (voxel)-wise annotations. Contrastive learning at pixel-level can alleviate the dependency on annotations by learning dense representations from unlabeled data. Recent studies in this direction design various contrastive losses on the feature maps, to yield discriminative features for each pixel in the map. However, pixels in the same map inevitably share semantics to be closer than they actually are, which may affect the discrimination of pixels in the same map and lead to the unfair comparison to pixels in other maps. To address these issues, we propose a separated region-level contrastive learning scheme, namely SepaReg, the core of which is to separate each image into regions and encode each region separately. Specifically, SepaReg comprises two components: a structure-aware image separation (SIS) module and an intra- and inter-organ distillation (IID) module. The SIS is proposed to operate on the image set to rebuild a region set under the guidance of structural information. The inter-organ representation will be learned from this set via typical contrastive losses cross regions. On the other hand, the IID is proposed to tackle the quantity imbalance in the region set as tiny organs may produce fewer regions, by exploiting intra-organ representations. We conducted extensive experiments to evaluate the proposed model on a public dataset and two private datasets. The experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model, consistently achieving better performance than state-of-the-art approaches. Code is available at this https URL.
The demand for robot exploration in unstructured and unknown environments has recently grown substantially thanks to the host of inexpensive sensing and edge-computing solutions. In order to come closer to full autonomy, robots need to process the measurement stream in real-time, which calls for efficient exploration strategies. Information-based exploration techniques, such as Cauchy-Schwarz quadratic mutual information (CSQMI) and fast Shannon mutual information (FSMI), have successfully achieved active binary occupancy mapping with range measurements. However, as we envision robots performing complex tasks specified with semantically meaningful objects, it is necessary to capture semantic categories in the measurements, map representation, and exploration objective. In this work we propose a Bayesian multi-class mapping algorithm utilizing range-category measurements, as well as a closed-form efficiently computable lower bound for the Shannon mutual information between the multi-class map and the measurements. The bound allows rapid evaluation of many potential robot trajectories for autonomous exploration and mapping. Furthermore, we develop a compressed representation of 3-D environments with semantic labels based on OcTree data structure, where each voxel maintains a categorical distribution over object classes. The proposed 3-D representation facilitates fast computation of Shannon mutual information between the semantic Octomap and the measurements using Run-Length Encoding (RLE) of range-category observation rays. We compare our method against frontier-based and FSMI exploration and apply it in a variety of simulated and real-world experiments.
