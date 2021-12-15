ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayesian Mendelian randomization with study heterogeneity and data partitioning for large studies

By Linyi Zou, Hui Guo, Carlo Berzuini
 4 days ago

Background: Mendelian randomization (MR) is a useful approach to causal inference from observational studies when randomised controlled trials are not feasible. However, study heterogeneity of two association studies required in MR is often overlooked. When dealing with large studies, recently developed Bayesian MR is limited by its computational expensiveness. Methods: We...

Taking advantage of sampling deisgns in Bayesian spatial small ares survey studies

Spatial small area estimation models have become very popular in some contexts, such as disease mapping. Data in disease mapping studies are exhaustive, that is, the available data are supposed to be a complete register of all the observable events. In contrast, some other small area studies do not use exhaustive data, such as survey based studies, where a particular sampling design is typically followed and inferences are later extrapolated to the entire population. In this paper we propose a spatial model for small area survey studies, taking advantage of spatial dependence between units, which is the key assumption used for yielding reliable estimates in exhaustive data based studies. In addition, and in contrast to most spatial survey studies, we take the approach of also considering information on the sampling design and additional supplementary variables in order to yield small area estimates. This makes it possible to merge spatial and sampling based approaches into a common proposal.
Vision-Cloud Data Fusion for ADAS: A Lane Change Prediction Case Study

With the rapid development of intelligent vehicles and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), a new trend is that mixed levels of human driver engagements will be involved in the transportation system. Therefore, necessary visual guidance for drivers is vitally important under this situation to prevent potential risks. To advance the development of visual guidance systems, we introduce a novel vision-cloud data fusion methodology, integrating camera image and Digital Twin information from the cloud to help intelligent vehicles make better decisions. Target vehicle bounding box is drawn and matched with the help of the object detector (running on the ego-vehicle) and position information (received from the cloud). The best matching result, a 79.2% accuracy under 0.7 intersection over union threshold, is obtained with depth images served as an additional feature source. A case study on lane change prediction is conducted to show the effectiveness of the proposed data fusion methodology. In the case study, a multi-layer perceptron algorithm is proposed with modified lane change prediction approaches. Human-in-the-loop simulation results obtained from the Unity game engine reveal that the proposed model can improve highway driving performance significantly in terms of safety, comfort, and environmental sustainability.
Study reveals a protein’s key contribution to heterogeneity of neurons

The versatility of the nervous system comes from not only the diversity of ways in which neurons communicate in circuits, but also their “plasticity,” or ability to change those connections when new information has to be remembered, when their circuit partners change, or other conditions emerge. A new study by neuroscientists at The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory of MIT shows how just one protein situated on the front lines of neural connections, or synapses, can profoundly change how some neurons communicate and implement plasticity.
Law of Large Numbers for Permanents of Random Constrained Matrices

Permanents of random matrices with independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.) entries have extensively studied in literature and convergence and concentration properties are known under varying assumptions on the distributions. In this paper we consider constrained~\(n \times n\) random matrices where each row has a deterministic number~\(r = r(n)\) zero entries and the rest of the entries are independent random variables that are positive almost surely. The positions of the zeros within each row are also random and we establish sufficient conditions for the existence of a weak law of large numbers for the permanent, appropriately scaled and centred. As a special case, we see that if~\(r\) grows faster than~\(\sqrt{n},\) then the permanent of a randomly chosen constrained~\(0-1\) matrix is concentrated around the van der Waerden bound with high probability, i.e. with probability converging to one as~\(n \rightarrow \infty.\)
#Data Aggregation#Study Heterogeneity#Mendelian Randomization#Bayesian Mr#Mcmc#Ap
Neighborhood Random Walk Graph Sampling for Regularized Bayesian Graph Convolutional Neural Networks

In the modern age of social media and networks, graph representations of real-world phenomena have become an incredibly useful source to mine insights. Often, we are interested in understanding how entities in a graph are interconnected. The Graph Neural Network (GNN) has proven to be a very useful tool in a variety of graph learning tasks including node classification, link prediction, and edge classification. However, in most of these tasks, the graph data we are working with may be noisy and may contain spurious edges. That is, there is a lot of uncertainty associated with the underlying graph structure. Recent approaches to modeling uncertainty have been to use a Bayesian framework and view the graph as a random variable with probabilities associated with model parameters. Introducing the Bayesian paradigm to graph-based models, specifically for semi-supervised node classification, has been shown to yield higher classification accuracies. However, the method of graph inference proposed in recent work does not take into account the structure of the graph. In this paper, we propose a novel algorithm called Bayesian Graph Convolutional Network using Neighborhood Random Walk Sampling (BGCN-NRWS), which uses a Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) based graph sampling algorithm utilizing graph structure, reduces overfitting by using a variational inference layer, and yields consistently competitive classification results compared to the state-of-the-art in semi-supervised node classification.
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
How sensitive global observables are to the event topology in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider: A case study

Particle production and event topology are very strongly correlated in high-energy hadronic and nuclear collisions. Event topology is decided by the underlying particle production dynamics and medium effects. Transverse spherocity is an event shape observable, which has been used in pp and heavy-ion collisions to separate the events based on their geometrical shapes. It has the unique capability to distinguish between jetty and isotropic events. In this work, we have implemented transverse spherocity in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.02 TeV using A Multi-Phase Transport Model (AMPT). While awaiting for experimental explorations, we perform a feasibility study of dependence of transverse spherocity on some of the global observables in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider energies. These global observables include the Bjorken energy density ($\epsilon_{\rm B_j}$), speed of sound ($c_{\rm s}^2$) in the medium and the kinetic freeze-out properties for different collision centralities. The present study reveals about the usefulness of event topology dependent measurements in heavy-ion collisions in contrast to proton-proton collisions.
Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
A Heterogeneous Graph Learning Model for Cyber-Attack Detection

A cyber-attack is a malicious attempt by experienced hackers to breach the target information system. Usually, the cyber-attacks are characterized as hybrid TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) and long-term adversarial behaviors, making the traditional intrusion detection methods ineffective. Most existing cyber-attack detection systems are implemented based on manually designed rules by referring to domain knowledge (e.g., threat models, threat intelligences). However, this process is lack of intelligence and generalization ability. Aiming at this limitation, this paper proposes an intelligent cyber-attack detection method based on provenance data. To effective and efficient detect cyber-attacks from a huge number of system events in the provenance data, we firstly model the provenance data by a heterogeneous graph to capture the rich context information of each system entities (e.g., process, file, socket, etc.), and learns a semantic vector representation for each system entity. Then, we perform online cyber-attack detection by sampling a small and compact local graph from the heterogeneous graph, and classifying the key system entities as malicious or benign. We conducted a series of experiments on two provenance datasets with real cyber-attacks. The experiment results show that the proposed method outperforms other learning based detection models, and has competitive performance against state-of-the-art rule based cyber-attack detection systems.
Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization

We introduce a new framework, Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization (Bayesian-DRO), for data-driven stochastic optimization where the underlying distribution is unknown. Bayesian-DRO contrasts with most of the existing DRO approaches in the use of Bayesian estimation of the unknown distribution. To make computation of Bayesian updating tractable, Bayesian-DRO first assumes the underlying distribution takes a parametric form with unknown parameter and then computes the posterior distribution of the parameter. To address the model uncertainty brought by the assumed parametric distribution, Bayesian-DRO constructs an ambiguity set of distributions with the assumed parametric distribution as the reference distribution and then optimizes with respect to the worst case in the ambiguity set. We show the strong exponential consistency of the Bayesian posterior distribution and subsequently the convergence of objective functions and optimal solutions of Bayesian-DRO. We also consider several approaches to selecting the ambiguity set size in Bayesian-DRO and compare them numerically. Our numerical results demonstrate the out-of-sample performance of Bayesian-DRO on the news vendor problem of different dimensions and data types.
Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
BayesFlow can reliably detect Model Misspecification and Posterior Errors in Amortized Bayesian Inference

Neural density estimators have proven remarkably powerful in performing efficient simulation-based Bayesian inference in various research domains. In particular, the BayesFlow framework uses a two-step approach to enable amortized parameter estimation in settings where the likelihood function is implicitly defined by a simulation program. But how faithful is such inference when simulations are poor representations of reality? In this paper, we conceptualize the types of model misspecification arising in simulation-based inference and systematically investigate the performance of the BayesFlow framework under these misspecifications. We propose an augmented optimization objective which imposes a probabilistic structure on the latent data space and utilize maximum mean discrepancy (MMD) to detect potentially catastrophic misspecifications during inference undermining the validity of the obtained results. We verify our detection criterion on a number of artificial and realistic misspecifications, ranging from toy conjugate models to complex models of decision making and disease outbreak dynamics applied to real data. Further, we show that posterior inference errors increase as a function of the distance between the true data-generating distribution and the typical set of simulations in the latent summary space. Thus, we demonstrate the dual utility of MMD as a method for detecting model misspecification and as a proxy for verifying the faithfulness of amortized Bayesian inference.
A molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples

Personalized medicine is expected to maximize the intended drug effects and minimize side effects by treating patients based on their genetic profiles. Thus, it is important to generate drugs based on the genetic profiles of diseases, especially in anticancer drug discovery. However, this is challenging because the vast chemical space and variations in cancer properties require a huge time resource to search for proper molecules. Therefore, an efficient and fast search method considering genetic profiles is required for de novo molecular design of anticancer drugs. Here, we propose a faster molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples (FasterGTS). FasterGTS is constructed with a genetic algorithm and a Monte Carlo tree search with three deep neural networks: supervised learning, self-trained, and value networks, and it generates anticancer molecules based on the genetic profiles of a cancer sample. When compared to other methods, FasterGTS generated cancer sample-specific molecules with general chemical properties required for cancer drugs within the limited numbers of samplings. We expect that FasterGTS contributes to the anticancer drug generation.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
