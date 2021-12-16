ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind gusts of 60-70 mph will be common as the line of showers/storms moves over us now until...

San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
WMUR.com

Several inches of snow possible in many New Hampshire areas Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A fair and cold night ahead with lows in the 20s to very low 30s. Winds will continue to shut down tonight, too. After thickening clouds Saturday morning, light snow will develop around midday, give or take an hour or so in southern New Hampshire, and then spread north and northeast during the early to mid-afternoon. Snow continues through about daybreak on Sunday before ending.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong Cold Front Friday Night to Bring Showers, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
CBS DFW

North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning. The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
News 12

STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

The above-average temperatures will linger into today before cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says the rain is expected during the overnight hours into Saturday morning, with some ice, freezing rain and sleet possible for northern parts of the state. Rain is likely for most of the day, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures will be in the high-40s.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Wintry Mix Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 27 Thursday night, look for a sunny start to Friday with high clouds increasing later in the day. At night, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves in. The center of the storm will pass well south of us, so we only expect minor amounts of mixed precipitation. (Credit: CBS 2) If we do end up with .1 inch of snow, that would count for our first measurable snow of the season. If we do not, then we’ll break the record for the latest (first measurable) snowfall of the season. The current record is Dec. 20, 2012. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 39. The low for Friday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Winter begins on Tuesday morning. All week leading up to the Christmas weekend looks dry and quiet. (Credit: CBS 2)
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A front has stalled across the region and will continue to fire up additional showers and storms through Saturday. That’s when a stronger system finally sweeps this system out of here as colder air comes in. This colder air looks to be the beginning of a colder pattern finally taking shape.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers Possible Friday Night Into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and gray wrap to the work week, showers are possible Friday night. Rain will be widely scattered and off and on through Saturday morning. A stalled front will linger near the Baltimore area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast. A good chunk of our Saturday looks dry though, with wet weather reappearing after dinnertime. Afternoon temperatures won’t make it past the mid 50s. That final burst of moisture will be a result of the cold front swinging through. Rain totals shouldn’t exceed 0.15”. As the system pulls away from Maryland on Sunday, skies will clear and colder air...
wyandottedaily.com

Colder temperatures in forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
