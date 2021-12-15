Using smoothing splines to resolve the curvature identifiability problem in age-period-cohort models with unequal intervals
By Connor Gascoigne, Theresa Smith
Age-period-cohort (APC) models are frequently used in a variety of health and demographic related outcomes. Fitting and interpreting APC models to data in equal intervals (equal age and period widths) is non-trivial due to the structural link between the three temporal effects (given two, the third...
In this paper, we study the forced mean curvature flows and the prescribed mean curvature equations of both graphs and level-sets with capillary-type boundary conditions on a $C^3$ bounded domain, which is not necessarily convex. We prove a priori gradient estimates locally Lipschitz in time. Under an assumption on the forcing term, we prove that the gradient estimates are globally Lipschitz in time. As a consequence, we obtain the existence theorem of solutions. In our formulation, we recover the known results of the gradient estimates on a strictly convex $C^3$ bounded domain. Next, we study the associated eigenvalue problems for mean curvature flows of both graphs and level-sets. We prove the large time behavior of the solutions of mean curvature flows of graphs on a smooth bounded domain. Finally, we compute the asymptotic speed of the solutions of level-set mean curvature flows and the large time profile of level-sets in the radially symmetric case based on optimal control formula. Examples arising in the radially symmetric case demonstrate that the additional assumption on the forcing term is optimal.
When analyzing parametric statistical models, a useful approach consists in modeling geometrically the parameter space. However, even for very simple and commonly used hierarchical models like statistical mixtures or stochastic deep neural networks, the smoothness assumption of manifolds is violated at singular points which exhibit non-smooth neighborhoods in the parameter space. These singular models have been analyzed in the context of learning dynamics, where singularities can act as attractors on the learning trajectory and, therefore, negatively influence the convergence speed of models. We propose a general approach to circumvent the problem arising from singularities by using stratifolds, a concept from algebraic topology, to formally model singular parameter spaces. We use the property that specific stratifolds are equipped with a resolution method to construct a smooth manifold approximation of the singular space. We empirically show that using (natural) gradient descent on the smooth manifold approximation instead of the singular space allows us to avoid the attractor behavior and therefore improve the convergence speed in learning.
Distributed Constraint Optimization Problems (DCOPs) are an important subclass of combinatorial optimization problems, where information and controls are distributed among multiple autonomous agents. Previously, Machine Learning (ML) has been largely applied to solve combinatorial optimization problems by learning effective heuristics. However, existing ML-based heuristic methods are often not generalizable to different search algorithms. Most importantly, these methods usually require full knowledge about the problems to be solved, which are not suitable for distributed settings where centralization is not realistic due to geographical limitations or privacy concerns. To address the generality issue, we propose a novel directed acyclic graph representation schema for DCOPs and leverage the Graph Attention Networks (GATs) to embed graph representations. Our model, GAT-PCM, is then pretrained with optimally labelled data in an offline manner, so as to construct effective heuristics to boost a broad range of DCOP algorithms where evaluating the quality of a partial assignment is critical, such as local search or backtracking search. Furthermore, to enable decentralized model inference, we propose a distributed embedding schema of GAT-PCM where each agent exchanges only embedded vectors, and show its soundness and complexity. Finally, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our model by combining it with a local search or a backtracking search algorithm. Extensive empirical evaluations indicate that the GAT-PCM-boosted algorithms significantly outperform the state-of-the-art methods in various benchmarks. The pretrained model is available at this https URL.
Identifying influential subpopulations in metapopulation epidemic models has far-reaching potential implications for surveillance and intervention policies of a global pandemic. However, there is a lack of methods to determine influential nodes in metapopulation models based on a rigorous mathematical background. In this study, we derive the message-passing theory for metapopulation modeling and propose a method to determine influential spreaders. Based on our analysis, we identify the most dangerous city as a potential seed of a pandemic when applied to real-world data. Moreover, we particularly assess the relative importance of various sources of heterogeneity at the subpopulation level, e.g., the number of connections and mobility patterns, to determine properties of spreading processes. We validate our theory with extensive numerical simulations on empirical and synthetic networks considering various mobility and transmission probabilities. We confirm that our theory can accurately predict influential subpopulations in metapopulation models.
Handed Shearing Auxetics (HSA) are a promising technique for making motor-driven, soft, continuum robots. Many potential applications from inspection tasks to solar tracking require accurate kinematic models to predict the position and orientation of these structures. Currently there are no models for HSA based continuum platforms. To address this gap we propose to adapt Piecewise Constant Curvature (PCC) Models using a length change coupling matrix. This models the interaction of HSA structures in a 2x2 array. The coupling matrix maps the change in motor angles to length changes and defines the configuration space in our modified PCC Model. We evaluate our model on a composite movement encompassing bending, extension and compression behavior. Our model achieves a positional accuracy with mean error of 5.5mm or 4.5% body length and standard deviation of 1.72mm. Further, we achieve an angular accuracy with mean error of -2.8$^\circ$ and standard deviation of 1.9$^\circ$.
Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
Graph representation learning received increasing attentions in recent years. Most of existing methods ignore the complexity of the graph structures and restrict graphs in a single constant-curvature representation space, which is only suitable to particular kinds of graph structure indeed. Additionally, these methods follow the supervised or semi-supervised learning paradigm, and thereby notably limit their deployment on the unlabeled graphs in real applications. To address these aforementioned limitations, we take the first attempt to study the self-supervised graph representation learning in the mixed-curvature spaces. In this paper, we present a novel Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network (SelfMGNN). Instead of working on one single constant-curvature space, we construct a mixed-curvature space via the Cartesian product of multiple Riemannian component spaces and design hierarchical attention mechanisms for learning and fusing the representations across these component spaces. To enable the self-supervisd learning, we propose a novel dual contrastive approach. The mixed-curvature Riemannian space actually provides multiple Riemannian views for the contrastive learning. We introduce a Riemannian projector to reveal these views, and utilize a well-designed Riemannian discriminator for the single-view and cross-view contrastive learning within and across the Riemannian views. Finally, extensive experiments show that SelfMGNN captures the complicated graph structures in reality and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Using artificial intelligence, a team of University at Buffalo researchers has developed a novel system that models the progression of chronic diseases as patients age. Published in October in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, the model assesses metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers—measurable biological processes such as cholesterol levels, body mass index, glucose and blood pressure—to calculate health status and disease risks across a patient's lifespan.
Neural autoregressive sequence models smear the probability among many possible sequences including degenerate ones, such as empty or repetitive sequences. In this work, we tackle one specific case where the model assigns a high probability to unreasonably short sequences. We define the oversmoothing rate to quantify this issue. After confirming the high degree of oversmoothing in neural machine translation, we propose to explicitly minimize the oversmoothing rate during training. We conduct a set of experiments to study the effect of the proposed regularization on both model distribution and decoding performance. We use a neural machine translation task as the testbed and consider three different datasets of varying size. Our experiments reveal three major findings. First, we can control the oversmoothing rate of the model by tuning the strength of the regularization. Second, by enhancing the oversmoothing loss contribution, the probability and the rank of <eos> token decrease heavily at positions where it is not supposed to be. Third, the proposed regularization impacts the outcome of beam search especially when a large beam is used. The degradation of translation quality (measured in BLEU) with a large beam significantly lessens with lower oversmoothing rate, but the degradation compared to smaller beam sizes remains to exist. From these observations, we conclude that the high degree of oversmoothing is the main reason behind the degenerate case of overly probable short sequences in a neural autoregressive model.
Personalized medicine is expected to maximize the intended drug effects and minimize side effects by treating patients based on their genetic profiles. Thus, it is important to generate drugs based on the genetic profiles of diseases, especially in anticancer drug discovery. However, this is challenging because the vast chemical space and variations in cancer properties require a huge time resource to search for proper molecules. Therefore, an efficient and fast search method considering genetic profiles is required for de novo molecular design of anticancer drugs. Here, we propose a faster molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples (FasterGTS). FasterGTS is constructed with a genetic algorithm and a Monte Carlo tree search with three deep neural networks: supervised learning, self-trained, and value networks, and it generates anticancer molecules based on the genetic profiles of a cancer sample. When compared to other methods, FasterGTS generated cancer sample-specific molecules with general chemical properties required for cancer drugs within the limited numbers of samplings. We expect that FasterGTS contributes to the anticancer drug generation.
Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
For decades, medicine has embraced risk calculators and models that predict likelihood of benefit for many interventions, from blood thinners to statins. This is not a new concept. Yet, it is surprising to see that the COVID-19 pandemic is not being viewed through the same lens that has helped guide physicians in so many other areas of medicine.
In non-Hermitian systems, the eigenstates in the bulk are localized at the boundaries of the systems. It is called the non-Hermitian skin effect, and it has been studied mostly in discrete systems. In the present work, we study the non-Hermitian skin effect in a continuous periodic model. In a one-dimensional system, we show that the localization length are equal for all the eigenstates. Moreover, the localization length and the eigenspectra in a large system are independent of the types of open boundary conditions. These properties are also found in a non-Hermitian photonic crystal. Such remarkable behaviors in a continuous periodic model can be explained in terms of the non-Bloch band theory. By constructing the generalized Brillouin zone for a complex Bloch wave number, we derive the localization length and the eigenspectra under an open boundary condition. Furthermore we show that the generalized Brillouin zone also gives various physical properties, such as bulk-edge correspondence.
The field of natural language processing (NLP) has recently seen a large change towards using pre-trained language models for solving almost any task. Despite showing great improvements in benchmark datasets for various tasks, these models often perform sub-optimal in non-standard domains like the clinical domain where a large gap between pre-training documents and target documents is observed. In this paper, we aim at closing this gap with domain-specific training of the language model and we investigate its effect on a diverse set of downstream tasks and settings. We introduce the pre-trained CLIN-X (Clinical XLM-R) language models and show how CLIN-X outperforms other pre-trained transformer models by a large margin for ten clinical concept extraction tasks from two languages. In addition, we demonstrate how the transformer model can be further improved with our proposed task- and language-agnostic model architecture based on ensembles over random splits and cross-sentence context. Our studies in low-resource and transfer settings reveal stable model performance despite a lack of annotated data with improvements of up to 47 F1points when only 250 labeled sentences are available. Our results highlight the importance of specialized language models as CLIN-X for concept extraction in non-standard domains, but also show that our task-agnostic model architecture is robust across the tested tasks and languages so that domain- or task-specific adaptations are not required. The CLIN-Xlanguage models and source code for fine-tuning and transferring the model are publicly available at this https URL\_x/ and the huggingface model hub.
Undirected neural sequence models have achieved performance competitive with the state-of-the-art directed sequence models that generate monotonically from left to right in machine translation tasks. In this work, we train a policy that learns the generation order for a pre-trained, undirected translation model via reinforcement learning. We show that the translations decoded by our learned orders achieve higher BLEU scores than the outputs decoded from left to right or decoded by the learned order from Mansimov et al. (2019) on the WMT'14 German-English translation task. On examples with a maximum source and target length of 30 from De-En, WMT'16 English-Romanian, and WMT'21 English-Chinese translation tasks, our learned order outperforms all heuristic generation orders on four out of six tasks. We next carefully analyze the learned order patterns via qualitative and quantitative analysis. We show that our policy generally follows an outer-to-inner order, predicting the left-most and right-most positions first, and then moving toward the middle while skipping less important words at the beginning. Furthermore, the policy usually predicts positions for a single syntactic constituent structure in consecutive steps. We believe our findings could provide more insights on the mechanism of undirected generation models and encourage further research in this direction. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
